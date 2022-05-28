Walmart is known for providing various financial services. For example, Walmart helps us cash our checks. It is expanding the range of sales and services it can offer to its customers. Thereby making it a one-stop destination for people. A few other retailers have started these services as well. However, the question we have here is that if Walmart cashes Western Union Money Orders. Well, in this article, in addition to answering the question of Does Walmart cash Western Union money orders, I will further answer other queries related to it. Continue reading to know them.

Can You Cash Western Union Money Orders at Walmart?

You have bad news coming ahead if you are a regular customer of Walmart. Currently, Walmart is not offering the service of cashing Western Union money orders. However, Walmart provides another option to its customer. It offers its own money order service. Since you visit Walmart for various purposes, subscribing to this money order service will be helpful to you. If you want to cash Western Union Money orders, you have other places like banks, groceries, and pharmacies.

How Can I Cash My Money Order at Walmart?

Not all Walmart offers the Money order service. Only selective Walmart stores that have MoneyCenter do this. In order to locate a Walmart that has MoneyCenter, you can make use of Walmart Store Locator. When you search for Walmart stores near you, you will be able to see the services offered at each Walmart store. If any Walmart store has the option of financial service, you can visit Walmart. However, make sure that you bring a government-issued ID.

The information present on the ID must be the same as the information the payee has provided. Later, before you receive the fund, fill out the confirmation form. Filling out the form has a couple of advantages. First off, it expedites the process. As a result, you will receive the fund quickly. The next thing is, you don’t have to bring money separately for paying the fees. This is because the fee would have been deducted from the initial amount already.

How Can I Send a Money Order at the Walmart Store?

As I mentioned earlier, only a selective Walmart store provides the money order service. Hence, First off, you should start by locating that Walmart store. After locating and getting inside the Walmart, look for MoneyCenter. Once you find it, get a money order form from the staff. Now, fill out the form with extreme consciousness, making no mistake.

The information you need to fill in the form is your full name, the recipient’s name, and address. Additionally, you should include your account number in case you are paying a bill. The fee for sending a money order varies according to the transfer amount. However, the good thing about sending money orders via Walmart is you will get 5% off on the standard fees.

Once all the procedures and payments are completed, MoneyCenter will give you a receipt. Make sure you keep the receipt safely for some time. The receipt is the only proof of payment. Hence, if any issue arises in the future, you will need the receipt.

When Is the Suitable Time to Cash a Money Order at Walmart?

Generally, a Walmart store opens at 8 in the morning and closes by 8 in the evening. These are the opening and closing times of Walmart during the weekdays from Monday to Saturday. However, on the weekend, Walmart has different functioning hours. It opens late in the morning at 10 and closes soon at 6 in the evening. Since the opening and closing hours of Walmart and MoneyCenter are the same, you can visit the MoneyCenter whenever the Walmart store is open. You will be able to use the Money Order Service without any restrictions.

However, the functioning hours of Walmart vary from one store to another. The Walmart stores across the country have their own opening and closing hours. It is decided by the management team of individual Walmart stores. The management, based on the local situation, will schedule the functioning hours of the store.

If the opening and closing times vary across the country, how can I find the functioning hours of the Walmart Store located near me? Well, for that you should make use of Walmart Store Locator. Either enter your Pin code or city. You will get a list of Walmart stores located near you. On the list, you will find the functioning hours of each Walmart store.

What Are Some Places That Allows You To Cash Western Union Money Orders?

I have researched and found around four popular places where you can cash Western Union Money Orders. Additionally, I am also providing other details about those places, such as the maximum amount one can cash, fees, and documents required. I am starting the list with Money Services. The main reason for me to consider Money Services is because of its accessibility and fees.

Money Services

Money Services is part of The Kroger Co organization. You can find Money Services in more than 2000 Kroger retail store locations. The maximum amount you can cash at Money Services is around $1000. The fee is different from one state to another. However, the standard fee is around $3 and if you don’t have a shopper card you may have to pay around $5.5. The documents you should possess are any one of your government-issued photo ID and Social Security number.

Speedy Cash

When you are cashing at Speedy cash, the maximum amount you can cash will vary across locations. As far as the fee is concerned, the minimum fee is $2. However, the fee can be higher than this at some locations. The only document you have to submit is a Government-issued photo ID.

Money Mart

Similar to Speed Cash, the maximum amount one can cash changes according to the location. When it comes to fees, it is more or less the same everywhere. However, there will be a 3% variation in the fees. The variation is negligible. Lastly, the document required is your Government-issued photo ID.

Check Into Cash

You have to pay a higher fee here when compared to other places that I have listed above. When you are cashing at Check Into Cash, you have to pay 3% or 5% of the amount you want to cash in addition to $2. The maximum amount you can cash is different from one store to another. As far as documents are concerned, you should possess a photo ID and a Check Into Cash check-cashing card.

What Are Some Retailers That Don’t Cash Western Union Money Orders, Other Than Walmart?

You cannot cash money orders (Western Union) at the following locations. Please take a look at the list of locations I have mentioned below.

7-Eleven

Costco

CVS

Farm Fresh

Food Lion

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Kmart

Heinen’s

It is very unfortunate that famous retailers are not cashing Western Union Money orders. It would have been very helpful if at least two popular retailers like Walgreens and CVS had provided the facility of cashing money orders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Walmart Cash Western Union Money Orders

1. Where can I get financial services at Walmart? You should go to MoneyCenter located within a Walmart store. 2. What are the places where I can cash my money order from Western Union? You have two popular options. They are banks and retailers. However, please note that not all retailers provide this service. 3. What type of document should I bring while cashing my Western Union money order? It depends upon the place. However, in most places, you will be asked for a government-issued money order. 4. When does a Walmart store open? The Usually timing is 8 in the morning. However, it varies from one store to another according to the management of respective stores. 5. What are some famous retailers who don’t cash Western Union money orders? CVS, Costco, Publix, Target, and Walgreens are some retailer who doesn’t provide the service of cashing Western Union money order.