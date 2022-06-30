Walmart is well known among its customers for the services it is providing through its stores. Additionally, it also has introduced Walmart Money centers for all the financial services for its customers. It is located at your nearest Walmart center and provides a range of financial services from cashing checks to selling money orders.

Do you know that Walmart has Money centers at their stores in various locations? Now you may wonder what are the services Walmart provides in checks? Does Walmart cash two-party checks? And What are they? Detailed steps to cash two-party checks at your local Walmart?

I have done the search on your behalf and included all the information regarding the above topic in this article.

Does Walmart Cash Two-Party Checks?

Yes, Walmart does accept all sorts of checks in their in-store Money centers. Likewise, it also cashes the two-party checks of the customers. Customers can walk into their stores with the two-party check, a second payee, and a government-issued ID card for them to process the check. Walmart charges a maximum fee of $6 for amounts not exceeding $200 per two-party check.

Additionally, Walmart does not cash personal checks. It is an exception for two-party personal checks at Walmart.

What Are Two-Party Checks?

Two-party personal checks are the checks which are issued for 2 payees at a time. Signatures and IDs of all the parties involved in the check are required. The two-party checks are quite simple, but are also complicated when both parties do not have a joint account.

I will explain why.

If the check is issued with a name of a payee “or” another payee, then it is easy to chase it. The check with an “or” between the payee’s names can be cashed or deposited by any of the two individuals to their bank accounts.

But if the check is addressed as a payee “and” other payee, then it is a bit complicated to understand the deposition of the check. If both the parties included in the check have a joint account, then that check can be deposited directly into that account without any problem. Whereas, the real problem is when both parties do not have a joint account.

What Are Some Different Types of Checks You Can Cash at Walmart?

Walmart has certain policies when it comes to cashing the checks. Additionally, it does not cash personal checks like any other kind of checks. Also, the checks which are allowed to cash at Walmart can only be converted during the working hours of the store and Walmart Money centers. Customers can also inquire at the help desk present in the in-store Money centers of Walmart about checks. I have researched and listed out all types of checks (excluding two-party checks) which can be cashed at the Walmart store below

Stimulus checks Government checks Cashier’s checks Business checks 401(k) or retirement distribution checks Payroll checks Tax refunds Insurance settlement Money orders (purchased at Walmart) Preprinted checks Out-of-state checks

Step-by-Step Process of How to Cash Two-Party Checks at Your Local Walmart

Go to the nearest Walmart center where there is an in-store money center. Make sure the two-party check is signed by all the valid parties involved in it. Ask the help desk associate or the Money center associate that you want to cash the two-party check. Walmart associates will verify the check for all the payee’s signatures, Government IDs and the conjunction joining both the payee names(“or”, “and”) That will decide the deposit of cash in the payee’s accounts. Both the parties involved are required to be present at the store if the check is issued as payee “and” other payee. After verification of the check and payee information, Walmart processes the check and deposits or cashes it.

How Are Funds Paid By Walmart?

It is up to the payee’s choice of how to receive the funds through a check. Walmart puts forward every choice in front of the payee while cashing the check. Walmart can pay the funds of the check to the payee through cash or can be deposited into Walmart’s Money card.

Cash funds are directly handed to the payee. Additionally, the deposits of Money cards are done in the account and cost $3 for depositing cash through check. Whereas, they only cost a dollar at the store’s checkout counter.

How Much Does Walmart Charge for Cashing Your Two-Party or Regular Checks?

There is a limitation for checks to be cashed at the Walmart store. Checks of up to $200 are only allowed to cash at a time in their stores. The maximum amount charged at Walmart for cashing the checks is $6. Walmart is one of the big-box retailers which cash the checks at a low cost. Generally, the charge of cashing a check is up to $10 at various retail stores.

Additionally, Walmart charges anywhere between $4 and $8 to process checks (mentioned in the above list) based on their type and the denomination.

What Are the Limitations That Walmart Has on Cashing Checks?

There are some limitations in cashing checks at Walmart. Walmart allows cashing checks based on the month of the year and check amount. The check amount limit per month is as follows

From January to April – up to $7,500. This duration has a higher limit on the amount which can be cashed, as this is the peak season when customers cash their tax refunds. From May to December – up to $5,000 Two-party checks – up to $200

The charge for cashing checks at the Walmart store is $4 for amounts to $1,001 and $8 for amounts above $5,000. Whereas, the upper limit cost of processing two-party checks at Walmart is $6 which is quite affordable compared to any other retailer.

Also, Walmart restricts only 3 transactions per day per person.

Other Services Provided by Walmart Money Centers

Walmart Money centers provide a range of financial services at their in-store where they are located. The services provided by Money Centers at Walmart stores are as below

Walmart Credit cards Walmart’s money card (debit cards) Money services such as sending and receiving money, paying bills and taxes, printing checks, reloading, Coinstar, cashing checks, Money orders, and PayPal. Money Transfers through MoneyGram Walmart Gift cards

What Are the Working Hours of the Walmart Money Center?

The working hours of Money Centers at Walmart stores can be varying from store to store based on the location and the state in which it is situated. Some Walmart stores may be open till 10.00 P.M and others may be closed earlier than usual. But a lot of Money centers in Walmart stores across the United States are open from 8.00 A.M to 8.00 P.M on weekdays (Monday to Saturday). Whereas, they are open from 10 A.M to 6 P.M on Sundays.

Other Retailers Which Cashes Two-Party Checks

There are several sources through which customers can cash two-party checks other than Walmart. They include major retailers, grocery stores, banks, check cashing stores, and credit unions. I am listing some of them below in the list along with their charges.

Banks such as PNC, Fifth Third Bank, Chase Bank, and Bank of America.

Kroger stores (up to $5000 charges ranging from $3 to $5.50)

Albertson (up to $1000 with different charges at different stores)

Giant Food (limit and charges vary based on the location of the store)

Stop & Shop (limit and charges vary based on the location of the store)

Safeway (up to $1,499 which costs $2.25 for every $200)

PLS Check Cashing (1% of check amount)

ACE Cash Express (2% to 10% of check amount based on its type)

Money tree (2% to 6% of check amount)

Speedy Cash (charges a minimum of $2)

Retailers Which Does Not Cash Two-Party Checks

I have also come across some stores/ retailers and businesses which do not offer services to cash the two-party checks. They are as follows

Tops Friendly Markets

Shaw’s

Hannaford

Giant Eagle

WinCo Foods

Shop Rite

Price Chopper

H-E-B Grocery

Food Lion

Conclusion

Walmart accepts to cash the two-party checks of customers who pay the parties. The store verifies the checks along with the payee’s presence, signatures, government IDs, etc. The deposition of cash varies based on the conjunction joining both the payees. The cost of cashing a two-party check varies, but is maximum charged $6 which is quite affordable.

There are many other sources through which customers can cash their checks, such as major retailers, grocery stores, banks, check cashing stores, and credit unions. I have even attached all the retailers which do not cash two-party checks in the above article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the different ways through which Walmart pays the fund? Walmart can pay the funds of the check to the payee through cash or can be deposited into Walmart’s Money card. Depositing cash through check into a Money card costs $3. What are two-party personal checks? Two-party personal checks are the checks which are issued for 2 payees at a time and can be cashed by both of them to their bank accounts, for which they have to fulfill required limitations. How much does Walmart charge for cashing your two-party or regular checks? Walmart charges anywhere between $4 and $8 to process other checks. For a two-party check, they charge $6, and they can only have transactions of $200 per check. What is the process of cashing a check, in which both the payee names are attached with an “or”? If the check is issued as a payee “or” other payee, then any of the payees can cash or deposit the check amount to their bank accounts.