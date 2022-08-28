Does Walmart Cash Third-Party Checks?

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation which is based in the United States. They are known by their customers to own and run several hype markets, retail stores, supermarkets, departmental stores, and many grocery stores. Also, Walmart provides many discounts for its customers. It was founded by Sam Walton and its headquarters are in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walmart runs nearly 10,585 stores and also a few clubs all across the world. It operates under different names in different parts of the world. Along with products and other merchandise Walmart is also known to be providing several other services. They also include some finance services. They have Walmart money centers at their stores for all the financial services.

Does Walmart provide check cashing services? Do you know if Walmart cashes third-party checks at their stores? Also, know the process of cashing third-party checks. This article will provide you with all the answers to the questions mentioned above. So kindly go through this completely.

Is Walmart Cashing Third-Party Checks at Their Money Centers in 2022?

Unfortunately, the money centers at Walmart do not provide financial services for cashing third-party checks in 2022. The main reason for Walmart not providing these services are due to the fraud risk which is involved in checks. Nowadays, the risk of fraud is maximum in finances which involve checks.

However, people can get their third-party checks cashed at the nearest banks and also in some credit unions. Also, the cost of cashing the third-party checks can vary based on the bank or the credit center through which you take the cashing service. You have to provide the banks and credit centers with valid proof of identity for verification. To get cash both the primary and secondary recipients should be present along to the bank at the money center.

What is the Main Reason for Walmart Not Cashing the Third-Party Checks?

Standard checks and third-party checks are two different kinds of checks. In these checks, the original recipient’s name mentions by the second recipient. The second recipient is the person who receives the money in the form of cash or can be as a deposit into the source they wish.

To make this possible the primary recipient has to mention the name of the second recipient and also get their signatures for the check to be valid.

Also, third-party checks are easy for making fraud and this is due to the reason that these checks are transferred more than once among the recipients and the sources.

In most of these services where customers get their checks cashed, the customers have noticed lately that the deposits are not received by the final person. This is noticed after quite some time, and it is difficult to trace the fraud.

The above is the major reason why Walmart does not provide cashing third-party checks at their stores. However, Walmart money centers have other financial services provided at their stores such as cashing payroll checks, cashing two-party checks, etc.

Are There Any Other Sources Where You Can Cash These Third-Party Checks?

There are a few options where you can cash your third-party checks, although Walmart does not provide them at their Money centers. You can cash your third-party checks at the nearest banks which provide all the financial services. Additionally, there are a few credit unions and also check cashing companies where you can get these services. Among all the above choices given it is best suggested to choose a bank to get the check cashing services. This is because banks are authorized to do all these financial services and dealings.

I am listing out some of the banks (and banking institutes) through which you can cash your third-party checks:

Citibank Navy Federal Credit Union HSBC BB&T M&T Bank S. Bank Bank of America Chase Bank Chart way Federal Credit Union Sun Trust Bank TD Bank First National Bank Connexus Credit Union

In addition to this, I have also searched and listed out a few credit unions and check cashing companies below for you to get the services.

Advance Financial Speedy Cash ACE Cash Express Check ‘N Go The Check Cashing Store

What is the Process to Cash a Third-Party Check?

Walmart does not deal with customers who want to cash their third pat checks at their money centers present at their stores. However, they do cash other kinds of checks like payroll checks and two-party checks. This is due to the high risk factor included in cashing the third-party checks. But there are other sources through which you can get the cashing services for third-party checks.

And there are several policies in the banks and credit unions that provide services for cashing the third-party checks at their stores. One such policy strictly followed by them is to check the individual thoroughly by verifying their government authorized photo identity card. This ID card should be submitted to the bank or other source along with the check which has to be cashed or deposited.

If an individual fails to provide them an ID card or if they do not follow any other rules laid by them, the customers will not be provided with the cash for their third-party checks.

To know about the cashing services at banks and union centers you can directly contact them to get further information. Or else you can even search for them online and know about the services they provide.

What Are the Charges Imposed by the Banks and Credit Unions for Cashing Third-Party Checks?

Mostly all the financial sources charge for the cashing of checks at their centers or offices. Likewise, banks, credit unions, and financial centers listed above also charge their customers who want to cash their third-party checks. Banks will charge the cashing service if you do not have an existing bank account in their financial institute.

The fee might vary from one source to another. So, if you want to know the charge details you might have to contact the particular bank, credit union, financial center, or check cashing company directly to know information.

Final Thoughts on Cashing Third-Party Checks at Walmart

Walmart has money centers at their stores which deal with the financial services at their stores for the customers. But they do not provide cash third-party checks at their money centers as of 2022. However, they provide cashing services for other kinds of checks at their money centers such as payroll checks and also two ways checks.

The main for them not providing the cashing services for third-party checks is the high risk factor involved in these checks. Even though Walmart money centers do not provide cashing services, there are several other sources through which customers can get their third-party checks cashed. Finally, the checks can be withdrawn in the form of cash or else can be deposited into their bank accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the format of a third-party check and how many recipients are involved? The third party check involves 2 individuals or parties in it. In these checks, the original recipient’s name mentions by the second recipient. The second recipient is the person who receives the money. What are the alternative places where one can get the cashing services for their third-party checks? There are several banks, and financial institutions such as credit unions and check cashing companies that provide the cashing services for the customer’s third-party checks. They charge the customers for the service, and they might differ from one another. What is the minimum charge for cashing a third-party check? There is no fixed amount for cashing third-party checks at the above-mentioned sources. They may differ. Contact them to get more details. Is my proof needed to cash a third-party check involving me? Yes, you need to produce a valid identification proof with the bank or other source while ashing the third-party check. This is for verification purposes.