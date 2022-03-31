Walmart is a retail company that prefers as its go-to shopping place. Why? We all know why. Because they offer items at very affordable prices. It is difficult to beat their prices, and that’s one of the reasons why they have such a huge number of customers. One more thing is that their customers are loyal because of their customer service. The retail company makes it easier for their customers to make shopping easier.

One such way to make shopping easier is to offer a lot of flexible payment options. This is something Walmart does, and hence the customers have an easier shopping experience. Now, you might be wondering how is it that they have flexible payment options but don’t allow Apple Pay. That’s a different story entirely. So did you also wonder, “Does Walmart cash personal checks?”. You might have if you didn’t know the answer. Well, this article will answer all the questions regarding the possibility of cashing in personal checks. Also, a few other things.

So, Does Walmart Cash Personal Checks in 2021 and Beyond?

The answer is yes, Walmart indeed allows its customers to cash personal checks. This is only if it is a pre-printed personal check. But that info isn’t enough because there are a few things that you should about it. Sometimes we might have a personal check and instead of going to a bank, you might just wanna cash it in at a Walmart store. While it is possible to do that, a customer should also produce a few things for that to work. For example, you should know that there is a cash-in limit on checks.

If you want to cash in a personal check then it cannot be more than $200. Similarly, if it’s $5000 if that’s a business-issued check. Then again, certain stores may have a different acceptance amount when it comes to both personal and business-issued checks. The best thing to do would be to either go to a local Walmart store near you or talk to a customer service executive to get the exact value.

Conditions for Cashing in a Check at Walmart

The limit for checking in cash also depends on state law. There’s one crucial thing that you should know about check cashing, which is that it also costs a fee. Yes, you heard that right! Walmart charges customers at least $4 for cashing a check of $1000. If the check value is above $1000 then they charge a $4-$8(for $1001-$5000) fee, and this value is up to $5000 checks.

While the above-mentioned $5000 cash limit is a fixed one at Walmart, there are specific times this limit can be crossed. For example, from January to April a customer has the option to cash in checks that are up to $7,500. Also, the $200 cash check limit is for two-party personal checks. Customers will have to pay a fee of $6 for a two-party personal check.

Now, the fee for $7,500 checks is different, and to find the amount you have to contact their customer service.

Walmart MoneyCard

Any customer who intends to cash in their checks at Walmart has the option to add that money to their MoneyCard. The same amount on your check or a certain amount from it is added to your MoneyCard. Remember, Walmart might also charge $3 for doing that. This is a great option if you are someone who constantly uses their MoneyCard for shopping at Walmart.

In case you do not have the Walmart MoneyCard then you can even apply for one. Pay a setup fee of $3 at a Walmart store by talking to an executive at the store. There’s also an option for this through their online portal. You can always get help when you are stuck someplace.

Walmart is known for its cheaper prices and customer service, and any issue you have will be sorted ASAP. This also applies to cashing in a check at Walmart. The procedure for this is quite elementary. Go to your nearest Walmart store and talk to the cashier there. Submit your check along with identification proof. Then you have to pay them a certain amount for this process, which depends on the check amount you are cashing in(already mentioned the rates in the earlier sections).

The cashier will take care of the rest and get you the money you produced with the check. Apart from a valid identification proof and the actual check, there is no need for other stuff like a Walmart MasterCard/credit card. There are few places in the US where you cannot cash in checks. In NJ, you can get cash for two-party personal checks.

For more info on this and the location restriction on check cashing, read this Walmart document on the same.

What Kind of Check Can You Cash in at Walmart?

You have the option to cash the following checks at Walmart.

Government checks

Payroll checks

401(k) check

Retirement account disbursement check

Insurance settlement checks

Cashier’s checks

Tax refund checks

Two-party personal checks

Pre-printed checks

Business checks

Common Issues While Cashing Personal Checks at Walmart

Even though companies like Walmart have great customer service, there are times when customers face problems. Most of the time, certain issues are unavoidable, other times the mistake of either a customer or the Walmart employee. Here, we will see a few instances where customers could face problems when cashing their personal checks.

Did You Bring a Handwritten Personal Check?

Sometimes customers bring a handwritten check that’s over $200 to Walmart to cash it in. This is not acceptable at Walmart since they only take pre-printed personal checks above $200. Anything less than that gets declined.

Walmart Won’t Cash Your Paycheck

There could be a plethora of reasons why this is the case. For starters, did you submit a genuine check or was it a fraudulent check? If the cashier at Walmart thinks that there is something wrong with the check that you brought in, then that’s the end of the story there. There are a few other cases like when the check is outdated, or if the check has multiple payees. Money order brands that are other than Walmart are also not acceptable.

Some other cases where customers face problems are when

It is an EFS check. If it is a starter check. Check values more than $5000 when it’s not the end of the financial year. In case a check is written from an account that has low funds, it’s not acceptable.

Pros and Cons of Cashing Checks at Walmart

There are obvious reasons why you want to cash any check at Walmart. Though there are also downsides to good things. Here, we are going to list those advantages and downsides.

Pros

Chasing a check makes it easier for customers to get a hold of the money without having to go to a bank. Then instantly go shopping at Walmart with the money from cash. Adding that check amount to the Walmart MoneyCard comes in handy when shipping from any of their stores. The fees are pretty low for cashing any amount of check under $5000. Cash checks also work for tax checks, insurance settlement checks, 401(k) checks, etc. Add check amount to Walmart MoneyCard and

Cons

Any cash worth more than $5000 cannot be checked in unless it’s between January-April. Imagine you just cashed a check at Walmart for something other than shopping. Can you control yourself by looking at tempting prices at the store when you have the money? There is no cash check option in New Jersey. Even the fee for cashing a check is very low, it is still a waste of money when you can do that for free at the bank.

Wrapping Up

Anyone who has been confused and was asking “does Walmart cash personal checks in 2021” will find the answer in this article. This though comes with a bit of terms and conditions which we have listed and explained in this article. Read about it before you go for checking cash at Walmart. In case you can’t a place where you can do this, then just enter “check cashing near me” on Google.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Walmart cash personal checks near me? If you ever wondered “Does Walmart cash personal checks near me” then yes, it does check personal checks at most of its stores. To find it, search “check cashing near me” on maps. Where can I cash a personal check without verification The only way to do that is to do that at an ATM in your bank. You can deposit it in your bank account through an ATM. What are Walmart cash check hours? The Walmart cash check hours are the same as the store hours. What is Walmart Money Center? The Walmart Money Center is a sort of bank that Walmart has in their stores. Customers are a plethora of financial services where they can also withdraw cash with a personalized Walmart card.