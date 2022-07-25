Its customers most love Walmart for the services it provides its customers. It is well known to provide almost all the services its customer wants right from groceries to appliances and many more. It also provides various cash services in its stores. They include services from sending money orders to cashing checks.

Does Walmart Cash Payroll Checks in 2022?

Absolutely, Yes. Walmart cashes payroll checks at their stores. It charges $4 to cash checks up to $1,000 and $8 for checks exceeding $1,000 and below $5,000. Customers can collect cash instantly for all the checks they give to Walmart. They have to verify their identity to have a successful process.

What is the Process for Cashing a Payroll Check at Walmart?

To cash your payroll check, just walk to the nearest Walmart and go to their customer service in the store or their Money center. You can find the nearest Walmart store from the “store locator” feature on their official website. Ask them about the process.

Hand the payroll check to the Walmart associate at their store who deals with the checks and finances. They might ask you to produce a valid government ID for verification before processing your checks. The ID might be any government-issued card, driver’s license, passport, etc.

The payroll should have all the required information like the company name, complete address, and all the contact details in the top left corner of the check. If it does not contain them, it may get rejected. The check also should contain the valid signatures of the people issuing them.

After verifying everything, the cashier at Walmart will cash the check not before charging you some amount. They will provide you with the cash immediately at the store.

The Money Centers at Walmart are available from 8 A.M to 8 P.M. However, this duration may vary on Sundays depending on the store location.

How Much Does Walmart Charge You for Cashing a Payroll Check?

Walmart charges you when you approach them to cash your payroll checks. It charges $4 for every payroll check up to $1,000 and $8 for checks from $1,001 to $5,000. This fee is deducted from the check amount only while cashing them at their store. This fee is less than that of the charge collected by many banks which is around $8 to $10 per check of even small amounts.

How Do I Receive Funds From Walmart After Cashing a Payroll Check?

The cash for your payroll check will be given to you instantly by the Walmart cashier at their store itself. Before that, the payroll check has to be authorized and verified. You can either collect money from them or request them to load the partial or total amount to the Walmart Money Card. It is charged by Walmart by $3 each time you load it through checks.

Money cards are available at Walmart stores itself at their cash checkout lanes for the customers who need them. They cost just $1 each. Customers can load their money card with whatever amount they want and the remaining will be handed over to them in cash.

Is There a Limit on Check Cashing at Walmart?

Walmart’s check cashing policy has a few limitations in it. They are also mentioned on their official website.

Walmart cashes checks of amounts up to $5,000 only from the months of May to December. Whereas, this amount may increase to $7,500 from January to April. But there is an exception for two-way checks at Walmart under this policy. Two-way checks have a cash limit of $200 with a fee of $6 (maximum). Additionally, customers can only cash 3 check transactions per day.

Two-party personal check cashing is available in almost every state of the United States. Take, for instance, it is not available in New Jersey.

Does Walmart Cash Checks Other Than Payroll Checks?

Walmart is famous among its customers for offering various services to them. It has served them everything they need once they visit the Walmart store. Likewise, it also provides several cash checking and finance services at its Money center. The following are the types of checks that can be cashed at your nearest Walmart store.

Government checks Insurance Settlement checks Retirement disbursement checks MoneyGram Money Orders Payroll checks Tax checks 401(k) All Pre-Printed checks Two-Party Personal Checks Cashier’s checks

What Are the Type of Checks That Walmart Does Not Cash?

As Walmart ensures that they provide all the services at their stores for their loyal customers, there are also some cash checking services that are not offered at their stores. They are listed below.

Personal checks Altered checks Postdated checks Starter checks Expired or old checks Savings bond checks

Miscellaneous Information About Payroll Checks

Payroll checks are cashed at Walmart stores in almost all the states of the United States. The only 3 states in which Walmart does not cash payroll checks are Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York. Additionally, customers can only cash up to a payroll check of $2,000.

And Walmart does not accept payroll checks which are handwritten at any of their stores. All the Walmart stores have Money Centers in which the customer should register before cashing their payroll check. The registration can also be done at the cash register of some stores. Payroll checks with large amounts may take time or be declined when the Walmart associates do not have such a big amount with them.

Where Else Can You Cash Your Checks?

There are several other places where customers can cash their checks including payroll checks. Some such places are listed below.

Banks Chase Bank Citibank Bank of America Capital One Fifth Third Bank HSBC First National Bank TD Bank U.S. Bank Wells Fargo

Departmental Stores Food City Albertsons Food Lion Kroger Hannaford

Grocery Stores K mart

Other stores which provide cashing services ACE Cash Express Check Into Cash Speedy Cash



What Are the Other Services Provided by Walmart Money Center?

Almost every Walmart has a Money Center present in their store. It provides check cashing services to their customer. They also offer additional financial services which include the following

Go2Bank (Banking services) Walmart Money Card (Exclusive in-store card) Capital One Walmart Rewards Card Walmart2World money transfers Walmart2Walmart money transfers MoneyGram’s money transfers Bill Payments Bluebird

Is It Safe to Chase Checks at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart provides a safe and secure process of cashing payroll checks at their stores. It has a very strict verification process for all the financial transactions at its stores, so it ensures the customers a fraud-free service. It also verifies the type of checks and the individual before starting the process. The verification of an individual is done by a valid government ID card such as a tribal card, social security number, passport, driver’s license, etc.

Final Word About Payroll Checks at Walmart

Walmart has in-store Money centers which help in cashing different types of checks. Likewise, they also cash payroll checks at their stores. They charge $4 to cash checks up to $1,000 and $8 for checks exceeding $1,000 and below $5,000. Customers need to provide a valid government ID card for verification. After verifying, the Walmart associate may hand you over cash, or you can ask them to credit the amount on your Walmart money card.

There are many other places and stores in which you can cash your payroll checks. Walmart does not offer any services for handwritten payroll checks at their stores and money centers. It is considered a secure way to cash checks at your nearest Walmart store.

