We have bought hundreds of items from Walmart. Nothing pops up in my mind when I hear the word “Walmart” except for the items I buy and the money I have to pay. However, I never thought of selling used products at Walmart. Surprisingly, there was a word on the internet saying that one can sell used phones at Walmart. Is that true? If it is true, how can we return it? Several queries may arise after this. Therefore, I researched a bit and have some input that I can share with you.

Can I Sell My Phone at Walmart?

Yes. You can sell your phone by visiting the Walmart warehouse. Walmart has phone kiosks inside the store. It has installed these kiosks to increase recycling devices and preserve the environment. Moreover, Walmart has planned to recycle around 200 million devices in just three years. In addition to this, you can sell your old phone to Walmart through a trade-in program. Lastly, the third option you have is ecoATM. The ecoATM is an organization that does a similar service as Walmart by collecting old phones and recycling them. I will take about all these selling phones at Walmart in detail. Keep reading to get complete details.

How to Sell My Old Phone at Walmart Using the Trade-in Program?

In the Walmart store, go to the electronic department. There, you will find Walmart associates. Submit your old phone to any of the associates present there. The associates will evaluate your phone. Two important things they check for is if your phone is in working condition and doesn’t have any damage. After applying the trade-in value, you will receive store credits. You can redeem these credits using your Walmart gift card or purchase a new phone using the credit.

How to Sell My Old Phone at the Walmart Online Store?

The process of selling your old phone online is easier than selling at Walmart in-store. In the case of online, Walmart will give you store credit on your Walmart Gift card. Follow the below steps to sell your phone online.

Visit Walmart’s official Webpage dedicated to the Trade-in program.

Among the list of phones, pick the Phone option that has the same make, model, and brand.

After selecting your phone, you will be asked some questions related to your Phone’s condition and accessories.

Walmart will quote a price for your phone.

Once you accept Walmart’s quoted price, you will receive an email with the FedEx Ground shipping label.

After packing your old phone, attach the label for free shipping.

When your phone reaches Walmart, the Walmart associates will evaluate the phone. After evaluation, Walmart will immediately send you an eGift Card loaded with store credits.

What Kind of Devices Does Walmart Trade-in?

Walmart accepts smartphones belonging to familiar brands such as Apple, LG, Samsung, Blackberry, and Google. In addition to smartphones, it accepts low-tech phones such as Nokia, Motorola, and Razer as well. In addition to smartphones, Walmart accepts other types of devices as well. It includes game consoles, laptops, tablets, wearables, and voice speakers. For these devices, the process of selling them to Walmart is similar to that of phones.

How Many Store Credits Will I Get After Selling My Old Phone?

The credit you receive is decided by factors such as the condition of the phone, brand, model, storage, and many more. For example, let us assume you are selling an iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is in good condition. The storage of this phone is around 512 GB. For this, you may get store credits worth $500. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will get storage credits worth $495. If you don’t want store credit but money, then you should make use of ecoATM kiosks.

What Are ecoATM Kiosks at Walmart?

The ecoATM Kiosks at Walmart will be able to give you cash in return for the phone. You can find this ecoATM kiosk at various Walmart locations. The ecoATM has partnered with various retail chains such as Walmart, Westfield, and Kroger. On a whole, the ecoATM has installed over 5000 kiosks at various locations. You can find this ecoATM Kiosk will be located near the shopping carts and the doorways in the Walmart warehouse. Some key advantages of using the ecoATM kiosk are convenience, quickness, and great deals.

How to Sell My Old Phone Through ecoATM Kiosks at Walmart?

In the case of ecoATM, selling a phone is pretty simple. Follow the below steps to sell your old phone.

The first step you have to follow is to erase all your data from the phone. There should be no digital traces of yours on that phone.

Now, go to the ecoATM Kiosk. Inside, the ecoATM machine will ask you questions regarding the model, brand, carrier, condition of your phone, and many more.

After answering all these questions, you will get a label with a QR code from the ecoATM machine. Stick it on the backside of your phone.

After sticking it, and answering a few more questions, the test compartment of the machine will open.

Now, place your phone inside the compartment in an accurate position as displayed on the screen. Also, attach the cable extension from the compartment to your phone.

Once the phone is in position, the test compartment will close and evaluate your phone. You may have to wait for a few minutes. Later, the machine will show you its best price. Below, you will see two options, they are “Apply Promo Code” and “Sell”. Click on the “Sell” button.

Now, the machine will ask you to insert your government-issued photo ID. On the left side of your machine, you will find a slot under “License” This is to save your identity and check your age. The machine checks your age because only people over 18 are allowed to sell the phone.

You will get back your Photo ID, now the machine will ask you to take a snap of yours. Remove if you have any hat on your head and take a picture of yourself.

Lastly, the machine will register your biometric (fingerprint).

Voilà! You got your money out.

Where Else Can I Sell by Old Phone?

You have so many places and platforms where you can sell your old phone other than Walmart. Moreover, you also have chances of getting better prices for your phone than what you get at Walmart. You just have to explore. Here are some online platforms where you can sell your old phone.

Swappa

NextWorth

Decluttr

Buyback Boss

OCBuyBack

Final Thoughts

If you regularly visit Walmart, then selling your phone to Walmart through trade-in is a better choice. Since you get credits or gift cards, you can use them to buy any other products when you visit Walmart in the future. However, if you require money instantly, it is better to sell your phone at the ecoATM kiosk. You should possess a government-issued photo ID and cell phone with you. The ecoATM kiosk will get all details regarding your phone and evaluate it. Later, you will have three verification processes. You should insert your photo ID, take a selfie using the Kiosk and lastly register your fingerprint. The ecoATM is very strict about not accepting stolen phones. Hence, you have to go through these three personal verification processes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Selling My Phone at Walmart

1. Can I sell other devices at Walmart? Yes. You can sell other devices at Walmart through the program “Trade-in”. Under this program, you can sell devices such as tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and many more. You can sell the devices both on Walmart in-store and online. 2. Will ecoATM ask for my government-issued photo ID? Yes. This is part of personal verification done by ecoATM. In addition to this, you will have to pose for a snap before the Kiosk and register your fingerprint. 3. Can I sell my low-tech cell phones to Walmart? Yes. Walmart accepts low-tech cell phones like Motorola or Razer. 4. Where can I find ecoATM kiosks other than Walmart? The ecoATM has joined hands with three retail chains. Those are Walmart, Kroger, and Westfield. Within the US, there are over 5000 ecoATM kiosks. 5. What are some factors that affect the selling price of my phone? The selling price of the phone is quoted by Walmart considering your phone’s condition, brand, make, and many more.