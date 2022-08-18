When you think of getting groceries, I am sure going to your local Walmart store must have crossed your mind. Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and also the world. Its stores sell a wide variety of products. The reason why the retail company is so successful is because of its low-cost products. Apart from groceries, there are many products that it sells like clothes, electronics, home appliances, etc. But groceries and food products remain a significant part of its sales. Even though Walmart sells goods at low prices, many people still are not ab;e to afford them. That is why Walmart accepts many assistance program benefits so that even low-income people can afford stuff at Walmart. So, does Walmart accept WIC at its stores? If yes, then what items can you buy using WIC at Walmart? Read the article to find out.

Does Walmart Accept WIC at Its Stores in 2022?

Yes, as of 2022, Walmart does accept WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) benefits at almost all of its locations. There are many pregnant women and children who are not able to feed themselves properly because of poor socio-economic conditions. As long as you have the WIC card, then you can use it to buy many food products from most Walmart locations. You can buy foods like eggs, peanut butter, vegetables, fruits, etc. This way, women in poor conditions can now feed their children without worrying much about the money. But keep in mind that not all Walmart locations accept WIC. It is also important to note that the WIC option is only available at the retailer’s in-store, not online.

If you want to know more about WIC, what items you can purchase with it, and how to use it to make purchases at Walmart stores, then continue reading the article.

What is WIC?

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children otherwise known as WIC is an American federal government assistance program. This program is of the food and nutrition service that is a branch of the United States Department of Agriculture. This assistance program was implemented to help low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and children under the age of five. The WIC program assists these people to fill their basic nutrition requirements. There are many people who suffer the consequences of not taking proper nutrition care just because they cannot afford quality food products and groceries. This is why the government launched this program, as a way to help pregnant ones and little children to get proper nutrition.

What Items Can You Buy at Walmart Using WIC?

The only items you can buy using the WIC benefits are eligible food products. There is a range of food products and groceries you can buy with the WIC card at Walmart stores. Food items that the government identifies as necessary for proper nutrition care are the ones you can get with the assistance program. Here’s a list of food products and groceries you can buy using WIC benefits.

Cheese

Peanut butter

Canned fish

Dried peas/beans

Soy-based beverages

Tofu

Whole wheat bread

Fruits and vegetables

Baby foods

Infant cereal

Iron-fortified adult cereal

Vitamin C-rich fruit or vegetable juice

Eggs

Milk

These are the items that the USDA lists as eligible to buy using WIC benefits. So, if you are already a WIC benefits recipient, then you can purchase these items which fulfill nutrition requirements. But keep in mind that these are the only items you will get with the benefits. You can’t buy clothes, electronics, or other such items. And also, even though you can buy these products using WIC at Walmart, not all Walmart stores accept it.

Who is Eligible to Get WIC Benefits?

Not every child, infant, or woman can get WIC benefits. There are some criteria that one needs to fulfill to get WIC benefits from the American government. You will have to fulfill certain income requirements, residential requirements, etc. to get WIC benefits. Here’s a list of eligibility criteria one needs to fulfill in order to get a WIC card.

Pregnant women, Infants up to their first birthday, and children under the age of 5 are eligible to get the WIC benefits.

Women can get the WIC benefits up to 6 months after giving birth.

Women who breastfeed can revive the benefits up to their infant’s first birthday.

To be eligible for a WIC card, your gross income must be or below 185% of the U.S. poverty income guidelines.

To be a member of this government assistance program, you must be a resident of the state to which you are applying.

Finally, to be eligible for WIC benefits, you need to first prove that you are not having proper nutrition. To do that, a qualified health professional must evaluate your height, weight, and growth assessment; hematocrit or hemoglobin levels; general health history, and diet. Based on that report, the government will decide whether you are eligible for WIC or not.

These are the criteria you need to fulfill in order to get WIC benefits.

How to Use WIC Benefits to Buy Stuff at Walmart?

You will get the assistance program’s benefits on a card. People dub this card the WIC card. Using a WIC card, you can make the purchases eligible, just like how you use a debit/credit card. But there are a few things that you need to keep in mind when using the card to make purchases. Here are the steps you need to follow to get to buy stuff using a WIC card.

Firstly, pick the items which you want to buy at your local Walmart.

Before you take the products to the counter to make the purchase, separate the items you are buying with your WIC card.

The cashier will swipe your WIC card, you then have to enter the card’s 4-digit pin.

Once the transaction is complete, check the receipt to confirm that you used the tour WIC card to buy WIC-eligible items only.

After reviewing the transaction, buy your other products in the way you normally do, which is with cash or card.

This is how you use WIC benefits to buy stuff at Walmart stores. In case you used the WIC card to buy an eligible item, then make the cashier remove that item from WIC purchases and place it under other purchases.

Can You Use Your WIC Card at the Self-checkout Counter in Walmart Stores?

Yes, you can use a WIC card to make purchases at Walmart self-checkout counters. When you see that the line at the cashier counter in your local Walmart is full, then you can scan your items at the self-checkout counters. Even if there is no cashier to scan your items, it is a simple process that you can do yourself. And the other good thing is that unlike at the cashier counter, you won’t have to separate your WIC item from non-WIC items. Here’s how you use the WIC at Walmart’s self-check out counters

At the self-check-out kiosk, scan all the items you want to purchase.

Then click on the WIC feature, the system will then separate WIC items and non – WIC items.

Select the payment option to WIC and then make the transaction by swiping your card.

After you do that, make sure to review the receipt to check if you bought any non-WIC items using the WIC card.

This is how you use WIC at Walmart stores’ self-checkout aisles.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Accept WIC?

There are many retailers that accept WIC cards to make purchases at their stores. If you are not inclined to go to a Walmart store, then there are many places where you can go and use the WIC benefits to get what you need. Here’s a list of a few retailers that accept WIC cards to make purchases.

Target

Walgreens

CVS

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Costco

Kroger

Publix

These are just some of the retailers which I listed. There are plenty of other retailers and stores in this country that sell items by taking WIC cards.

Conclusion

There are many people in the country who are malnutrition because of not having enough money. To help these people, the American government has implemented various assistance programs to deal with such issues. WIC is one such program that helps pregnant women, infants, and children under the age of 5. You can use your WIC card at Walmart stores to buy the eligible food items you need. The process of using WIC at Walmart stores is simple. But keep in mind that there are some Walmart locations that do not accept WIC cards. If that happens, then there are plenty of other retailers that accept WIC benefits.

FAQs – Does Walmart Accept WIC at Its Stores?

Does Walmart accept WIC at its stores in 2022? Yes, Walmart does accept WIC at most of its stores. What can you buy using a WIC card at Walmart? There are plenty of food items and groceries you can buy at Walmart stores using WIC like vegetables, fruits, whole-wheat bread, etc. What are some other retailers that accept WIC? Target, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Walgreens, CVS, etc. are some of the retailers that accept WIC cards.