The flexibility and ease of usage attract many people to use Venmo. Currently, millions of people are using Venmo for contactless money transfers. Walmart always tries to enhance the shopping experience of its customers. The in-store shopping experience starts from entering Walmart in-store to checking out. Hence, Walmart must have also made it easy for its customer to check out using Venmo. However, we cannot place our trust on a guess. In the first place, we should know if Walmart accepts Venmo. Hence, I have done some research and have come up with info related to Walmart and Venmo. Continue reading to know that,

Does Walmart Accept Venmo?

Currently, Walmart accepts Venmo as one of may contactless payment methods. In order to use it at Walmart in-store, one should download the Venmo app on their phone. The person should scan the QR code that will be present at the self-checkout counter. During check out, choose PayPal as a payment method and later pick Venmo from the PayPal Page. I will elucidate further regarding the usage of Venmo at Walmart. Hence, keep reading to know how to use Venmo at Walmart in store.

How to Pay at Walmart Using the Venmo Payment Method?

The first step you have to follow in order to use Venmo at Walmart is to install the Venmo app on your phone. Both iPhone and Android users can download the Venmo app from App Store and Google Play, respectively. Following that, you have to create your Venmo account.

Before heading to Walmart in-store, make sure if the visiting Walmart accepts the Venmo payment method. Now, head towards Walmart and add products to the cart. After picking all the products, you will head towards Walmart’s check-out section.

There, tell the cashier that you are paying using the Venmo payment method. The cashier will process your bill and show you a QR code. The QR code lets you check out using the Venmo app. Now, open the Venmo app on your phone, and you will see the option “Scan”. Press the button and a scanner will appear on the screen. Scan the QR code using the Scanner and you will be asked to confirm the money transfer that is about to take place. Once you confirm, the bill amount from your Venmo account will be transferred.

In another case, the cashier may request a QR code from you. You can get this QR code on your mobile screen, by opening the Venmo app and clicking the option “Show to Pay”. You can show the QR code to the cashier, and he/she will scan the code. Once the cashier scans the QR code on your mobile screen, automatically, the amount from your Venmo account will be transferred to Walmart.

How to Pay for Products Bought on Walmart.com Using a Browser?

You have multiple ways to check out while purchasing on Walmart.com. Let us assume that you are purchasing products on Walmart.com by logging in via a web browser (It is better to use chrome on Android and safari in the case of Apple). Now, go to the checkout page and look for the PayPal option. Once you see the option, select it. Soon, you will be redirected to the PayPal website. There will be a Venmo payment option, click on it and enter the details asked. After this, the transaction process will be complete. In case, there is no Venmo option, try purchasing on Walmart.com using a different browser.

How to Use Venmo App for Buying Products at Walmart.com?

If you are not comfortable with the browser, you can use the Venmo app as well. The Venmo app allows you to browse and pick items on walmart.com. Nevertheless, this feature is not for everyone. Only people present in certain regions of the USA have this privilege. So, if you are in a region that allows you to purchase on Walmart.com, follow these steps to use the app for online purchases.

Open the app and go to the settings.

Now, find and select the option “Buying Section”

Later, you will see the options “Enable Mobile Web Purchase” and “Connect Browsers”. Select any one of them.

Now, you will be able to browse products sold by Walmart on Walmart.com on your Venmo app.

After finishing the shopping, go to the checkout section and click on the Venmo button. After this, your purchase will be complete.

Will There Be a Transaction Fee if I Purchase Products Using Venmo at Walmart?

So far, Walmart hasn’t charged anyone with an additional fee (transaction fee) for purchasing products through Walmart in-store or Walmart.com.

What Are Some Other Forms of Payment That Walmart Accepts?

Walmart accepts multiple payment methods from its customers. It does this for the convenience of the customers while paying the amount. So, in case, the Walmart store you visit, doesn’t accept Venmo, here are the other payment options. Please take a look at them.

Cash

Walmart Credit Card

Checks

Gift cards

Various types of Credit cards such as American Express, MasterCard, and Visa.

In case, you are purchasing products from Walmart.com, you have the following payment options.

Any kind of credit card

Debit cards

PayPal

Amex Express Checkout

Walmart gift cards

Walmart Credit Card.

Even though Walmart accepts online money transfer options such as PayPal, it hasn’t included Apple Pay and Samsung Pay on its list.

What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Using the Venmo Money Transfer Service?

Different money transfer services have different applications. Some features will be useful for us, while the rest will be annoying. So, in this section, I will discuss the both advantages and disadvantages of subscribing to Venmo service for payment.

Advantages of Using Venmo

The UI of the Venmo app or website is user-friendly. One can easily figure out how to use the Venmo app or website for purchasing products and payments.

You don’t have to pay any fee for using the Venmo app. Additionally, all the money transfer that you do through the Venmo app is free of cost as well.

The fee is low for payments made through credit cards.

You have the privilege of using the Venmo money transfer service both in-store and online (This is true to organizations only. Walmart is one such example)

You can use your Venmo credit or debit cards, and you have to pay no monthly or annual fee. It is completely free of cost. Moreover, sometimes Venmo will offer cashback in selected stores.

Disadvantages of Using Venmo

Considering the extreme comfort that Venmo offers, we will assume that Venmo is perfect. However, Venmo does have a few disadvantages. Please take a look at them.

We are humans, and it is impossible for us to not make a mistake. This is the reason many companies try to help their clients in case commit mistakes. In the case of Venmo, you don’t have a way to cancel the payment once it is complete. Therefore, if you committed an error during payment, Venmo will not be able to help you by refunding the amount.

Even though Venmo doesn’t charge any money for using the Venmo app, if you use a credit card or make an instant cash-out transfer on the Venmo platform, you have to pay a 3% fee for it.

Final Thoughts

Ever since Venmo was acquired, the range of places where one can use the Venmo payment methods has multiplied. Since PayPal is accepted in a great number of areas, from restaurants to supermarkets, Venmo is able to exploit PayPal’s well-established business network. Hence, as a user of Venmo, we are able to experience the flexibility Venmo provides for paying amounts and the huge business network of PayPal. This is one of the key reasons why I prefer Venmo to Apple Pay. In case, in the future, Apple Pay increases its business network, I would opt for it. I hope the information provided in this article regarding the Venmo money transfer service and Walmart was useful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – How to Use Venmo at Walmart in Store

1. Which browser is most preferred for purchasing from Walmart.com using Venmo? Google Chrome will be the best option for android users, while Apple users can use Safari. 2. Do you have to pay any fee like a monthly fee or annual fee for using the Venmo app? There is neither an annual fee nor a monthly fee. You can use the Venmo app for free of cost. 3. Who owns Venmo? Currently, Venmo is owned by PayPal. 4. Does Walmart accept Apple Pay? No. Unfortunately, Walmart neither accepts Apple Pay nor Samsung Pay.