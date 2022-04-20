The Google Payment Application has attained much popularity in the past few years, becoming one of the main payment applications for customers in the country, as well as across the world. If you are one of those people, and you are wondering whether this payment application is accepted in your nearest Walmart Store or on the Walmart Online Shopping Platform. Then you can find all the answers to your questions about Walmart Google Pay here in the below article. In addition to this, we will explain how Google Pay became so popular across the world, and list its various features and benefits.

What Is Google Pay?

A Digital Wallet and Payment Application, that has been developed by the Multi-National Company, Google LLC. The platform is currently available in 42 countries across the world and offers applications to download for free for both Android and Apple Device Users. Through this application, the customers can access various types of unique features such as Scan & Pay, Rewards, Cash-Backs, Discounts, and many more. And not just that, the payment application is also capable of supporting various passes through its services, such as Movie Tickets, Public Transportation Passes, Boarding Passes, Electricity Bills, Health Records, Loyalty Cards, and many more.

Does Walmart Accept Google Pay?

No, according to the company’s official reports, the Walmart Stores across the country, and the online shopping platform do not accept any payments through the Google Pay Payment Application. And not just that, the largest retailer in the country, does not accept any kind of payment applications at their stores including PayPal, as well as Apple Pay. The main reason behind this policy is that the company has invested major income into developing its own payment application.

This payment application is known as Walmart Pay, and it is currently the main payment option across the Walmart Stores in the country. Besides, the frequent visitors of the Walmart Stores, or the people who prefer shopping at Walmart Online Shopping Platform, can use this payment application to get various additional perks and benefits, including gift cards, discount coupons, rewards, and many more. Furthermore, Walmart Pay users can use this payment application, to make payments at various affiliated companies or stores across the country.

What Are Some of the Reasons Why Google Pay Is Not a Valid Way to Transact at Walmart?

There are many reasons why the Walmart Company does not allow other popular payment applications at its stores in multiple states of the country. The main reason because the company believes that important payment data or other information can be leaked through them, as they are increasingly becoming the target of many hacking groups and cyberattacks. Because of this, the company has started developing its own payment application, that offers better security and safety for the customers.

And as you know, the Walmart Company has a large customer base in the country, so to get the best benefits and deals at these stores, many people are already migrating to this platform. Besides, Walmart has major partnerships and affiliations with multiple top retailers and companies, so through their payment platform, the customers can earn much better offers and discounts. Based on these types of reasons and stats, the company has decided to allow payments through its own platform to improve savings and experience for customers.

What Is Walmart Pay, and How Can You Use It at Walmart?

As stated in the above sections, Walmart Pay is a mobile application and wallet developed by the Walmart Company, for its customers across the country. All the people can download this application for free, on Apple as well as Android Devices. Besides, they can earn various rewards, gifts, and discounts by making payments through this application. Moreover, in order to use the Walmart Pay application, the customers must first download the application, and create an account.

After that, they must add their credit cards, debit cards, or bank accounts as payment options on the platform, so that they can use them to make payments through this application. However, you must know that the Walmart Company does not accept payments through NFC, so the customers can use the Scan & Go feature on this payment application to make payments easily, and avoid waiting in long queue lines.

What Are the Benefits of Using Google Pay?

Now that you have understood about the payment application option at the Walmart Stores. Let us discuss some of the main benefits of the Google Pay platform, and the reasons behind its rising popularity.

Easy to Use

One of the main benefits of the Google Pay application is that it is very easy and comfortable to use unlike other payment applications in the country. This means all different ages people might feel very easy to navigate through this application and access various features and functions. Besides, the starting up of this application is also very easy, and you just have simply add bank accounts and credit/debit cards to complete the process.

Best Security

Although Google Pay has been constantly under attack from cyberattacks and hackers, the instance of losing any type of personal data is almost zero. Furthermore, the company uses encrypted servers and uses various functions to minimize the payment information of the customers. In addition to this, the Scan & Go feature, and the additional features on the online platform and the mobile application, make it much more secure and safe for the customers.

Free of Taxes

As you there are many payment applications these days, that charge various types of taxes from the customers all the time, for different types of payments on the said platform. However, unlike these types of platforms, Google Pay does not charge any types of fees from the customers. And not just that, instead of charges, the customers will earn cash backs, rewards, and coupons on the platform for making payments.

Rewards & Offers

Another major reason why the Google Pay application, as stated in the above sections is the rewards, discounts, and offers, one can get here on this application, by making payments. Besides, the company also offers coupons for the customers, which they can redeem for shopping at various online stores, as well as other shopping, and food delivery applications.

Faster Payments

If you have used other payment applications for quite some time, you would have noticed that at certain times the payment process can be lagged, and this might not be very appreciated for the customers who are waiting in long queue lines at the Retail Stores like Walmart. However, Google Pay is quite opposite as it is popularly known for its faster payments which get completed within seconds. Furthermore, the scan & go feature, makes the payment process more quicker or faster.

Can I get Cash Back With Walmart Pay?

According to the company, the Walmart Pay application is currently offering cash backs for the customers who use this application for making transactions at the Walmart stores located across the country. However, earning cashback on the platform, may not depend on any type of products purchased or the account, as it is controlled by the algorithm behind the application. So that the customers cannot earn cashback all the time, there is a chance they will receive amazing cashback based on their luck sometimes.

Besides, the cash backs offered on the payment application can be very helpful for the customers, if they are planning to purchase products or services from any of the affiliated companies and stores of the Walmart Retailer. Furthermore, the amount of cash back earnings on the platform is increasing day by day, which in turn means that the customers can save much more money on their transactions every day.

What Are the Different Payment Methods at Walmart?

From the above sections, as you have learned the Walmart Company offers various different types of payment methods for their customers at their stores, as well as on the online platforms. First of all, the Walmart stores accept payments from credit/debit cards from various brands like American Express, Visa, Discover, and MasterCard. Furthermore, the Walmart Customers who have Walmart Cards can also use them to make payments here at this company.

Then there is also the option of Walmart Credit and Mastercard. Furthermore, correctly PayPal is also a popular payment option here as this is quite popular in the country. Additionally, there are other additional payment options for the customers such as Amex Express Checkout, Chase Pay, Cash, Direct Deposits, Cash, etc. In addition to this, the customers can also apply for the Affirm Installment Financing, if they are planning to purchase a very expensive product.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Walmart accept Google Pay? No, as of now, Walmart does not allow customers to make transactions or payments through the Google Pay application at their stores and online platform. Is PayPal accepted at Walmart Stores? Currently, some of the stores operated by the Walmart Company are accepting Payments from the PayPal application. Thus, it is better to verify with your local stores beforehand about the accepted payment options.