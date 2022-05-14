Have you ever used Goodrx.com to get the best deals especially while buying medical prescriptions from the Pharmacies operated by Walmart? If you have not then you are in the right place as here in the below article, you can learn all about the Goodrx.com Walmart in much more detail, while also discussing various features one can get by using this online platform. In addition to this, we will provide comprehensive instructions for the customers to follow on how to use the Goodrx.com platform to purchase medical prescriptions on the Walmart platform. Furthermore, we will discuss whether Goodrx.com is accepted at all Walmart stores located across the country.

What Is Goodrx.com?

Goodrx.com is a non-profit online platform, that was set up by former Facebook employees, Doug Hirsch, Trevor Bezdek, and Scott Marlette. The main function of this platform is to help the customers get better deals on medical prescriptions at retail stores and pharmacies across the country, by comparing the prices of one product in multiple different stores and online platforms. And as said above, the company does not charge any fees for its service, nor does offer any commitment to the customers who use its platform for these services.

Please Detail the Steps You Can Use to Purchase Items at Walmart Using Good Rx.com?

If you want to get the best deals while purchasing medical prescriptions from stores like Walmart, then you must follow the comprehensive steps given below.

Firstly, visit the Goodrx.com website from the web browser installed on your device.

Then use the “Search Bar” to find out the medical prescription you are looking for.

Once the product is displayed, compare the prices of the same products at multiple different stores.

Or the customers can simply find what is the price of the product at Walmart.

After that, the customer can use the “Use Coupons” option to get more discounts on the said product.

However, sometimes the platform might request customers to first register their account, by adding all the requested details.

Is Good Rx Accepted at All Different Walmart Locations?

Yes, according to the official platform of Walmart, all their superstores and markets accept Good Rx, however, these stores must have a pharmacy located within them, or they are selling various types of medical prescriptions at their stores. Mainly because certain Walmart stores are more concentrated on other types of product varieties than one pharmacy, while some stores like Walmart Neighborhood Market prioritize pharmacy products over other types.

Furthermore, sometimes the Walmart stores that are located in rural areas or remote regions might not accept the Good Rx coupons, so we suggest the customers visit these stores beforehand or contact the local customer care center and find out whether the good RX platform is accepted at their location or not. Moreover, the customers can even visit the Walmart official platform, and find out the stores located nearby their locality.

What Is Good Rx Gold, and How Does It Work With Respect to Walmart?

The Good RX Gold is an exclusive membership program offered by the Good RX platform for their customers for a small number of monthly fees. Through these memberships, the customers can get much better deals and discount coupons for various types of medical prescriptions. Besides, the customers can also get many other additional benefits along with this membership. However, currently, this membership program of the Good Rx is not accepted by Walmart stores across the country.

Although the Walmart company has an affiliation with the Good Rx platform, the gold membership is not accepted by their stores, as the Walmart stores might end up selling their medical prescription products at much lower rates. Moreover, the Walmart retail stores are already known for offering various types of products including medical prescriptions at much lower rates. However, the Good RX Gold membership is accepted at other popular retailers in the country, such as Kroger, Vons, Walgreens, CVS, etc.

Can You Use Good Rx Alongside Your Insurance?

No, many companies, retail stores as well as online platforms allow the customers to use only one type of option for purchasing medical prescriptions either an insurance policy or the Good RX coupons. Mainly because the companies might lose more money on the discounts provided by theme by accepting both the Good Rx platform and the Insurance Plans. So we suggest customers compare both the insurance plans as well as the Good Rx platform and decide which one is the best for themselves, by looking through the perks, features, and discount options.

Besides, the customers must remember that here in this country, especially when getting a medical prescription at a said retail store or pharmacy, you must remember that every store has its own affiliation with its selective insurance company. So the customers might not find the insurance policies best in most cases. This is why we state that the Good Rx platform is the best choice in these types of situations.

Will Walmart Accept Good RX for Controlled Substances?

First of all, you must remember that as of now there is no policy employed by any retail store like Walmart to accept the Good Rx platform, especially for a controlled substance. Mainly because the Federal law states that whether an individual is granted a controlled substance depends on the permission they have received from pharmacists. Besides, at some of the stores and pharmacies, they might even request the customers to get doctors’ permission for the use of controlled substances.

In such cases, it is better to visit the official platform of Walmart or the related stores and find out the rules they employed for the controlled substances. Furthermore, we suggest the customers to contact the local customer care centers, whether a store provides controlled substances for people without any permission. Besides, if you want to get approved for the use of the controlled substance, you must make share all your medical reports or reasons why you might need to use or buy controlled substances.

What Are Some of the Best Alternatives to GoodRx.com?

As you can understand directly from the title itself, GoodRx.com is very popular across the country, and so it has many famous competitors, about whom we are going to provide a brief description below.

Waltz Health

Waltz Health is currently the best alternative to the GoodRx.com online platform, mainly because it develops consumer tools, to improve the support and assistance for the customers so that they can make better choices or decisions especially while purchasing medical prescriptions. Moreover, this platform, although it might not be as popular as Good Rx.con, it still has some affiliations and partnerships with various retail and pharmacy chains across the country, which means the customers can get the best deals on them.

NURX

This company was mainly established by the founders, Dr. Edvard Engesaeth, and Hans Gangeskar in the year 2015, to make various types of medications, especially birth control and controlled drugs cheaper for all the people who need them across the country. Because of this, the company helps the people with accounts on their platforms get the best deals on the above-mentioned medications by offering discounts and exclusive offers. Furthermore, the company also has partnerships with popular retail and pharmacy stores across the country.

NowRX

Unlike other companies or platforms on the list, the NowRx company is a full-service on-demand pharmacy solution, that provides various benefits such as ordering various types of medical prescriptions right to the customer’s doorstep. Furthermore, because of this, we can say that the Now Rx Platform, is the best alternative option for the people who go to the pharmacies all time. However, the customers might have to pay a small amount of money to open an account on the platform, and with these membership accounts, they can get various types of benefits like savings, exclusive deals, and virtual doctor appointments.

Doctor On Demand

Another popular company operates both an official platform, as well a mobile application. This health care service providers become popular by offering various types of services for their customers such as virtual visits, advanced doctor appointments, and getting suggestions from renowned doctors and physicians. In addition to this, the customers can also purchase various type of medical prescriptions online from the comfort of their homes, while getting multiple discounts and offers, helping them to get the best deals on the said products.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Walmart accept Goodrx.com? Yes, currently the Walmart company is accepting Goodrx.com at all the stores located across the country. What are some of the best alternatives to GoodRx.com? As stated in the above sections, there are many good alternatives to the GoodRx.com such as Doctor on Demand, NURX, Now RX, Waltz Health, Sempre Health, Prescryptive Health, and many more. Can you get controller substances at Walmart with GoodRx.com? Yes, the customers can purchase the controlled substances from Walmart using GoodRx.com, but only if they can get permission from the resident pharmacists.