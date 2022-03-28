Does Walgreens take EBT?

When you need to buy medicines, the first option that pop-ups in your mind must be Walgreen, as it has been providing service in the US for almost a century. Now, the drugstores have become more than just pharmacies by providing other assistance to the customers. Walgreens is the second-largest chain of pharmacy drugstores that also sells a variety of general merchandise, including OTC medicine, food, and health and beauty products. With 120+ years of service, it has emerged as a trusted store for medicines and other products, having, 8000+stores across the nation. As Walgreens stores are present across the nation and sell a variety of goods related to health, you might be interested in knowing whether it accepts EBT cards and other food stamps or not? So, let’s quickly find out whether Walgreens takes EBT or not.

Use of EBT card at Walgreens

Many Walgreens stores at different locations accept EBT cards, SNAP, WIC, and other Food Stamps to purchase the items that are eligible under the scheme. But some Walgreens don’t accept the Food benefits such as EBT, SNAP, and WIC. That means EBT is accepted at only specific Walgreens stores, and it’s due to the different state laws and regulations which have different eligibility criteria for EBT benefits. So if you are planning to shop using EBT, make sure that the Walgreens store you are visiting takes an EBT card. You can do this just by calling the local Walgreens store before you visit it, as the information is not provided on the website. Also, if you want to know the location and number of the store near you, you can use the Walgreens locator. This locator will take your address and provide you with the address, phone number, and the timings of the store near you.

What is EBT?

EBT(Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards are provided by the state agency to those people that qualify for the SNAP(The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). The main objective of SNAP is to defeat hunger and malnutrition in the state by providing food stamps and financial assistance to low-income people, senior citizens, and the disabled for the purchase of a nutritious diet. They do this by providing EBT cards that look similar to debit cards. You can use this EBT card at the participating retail stores and buy all the groceries and other items that are eligible under the scheme. The Payment method is easy, you just have to swipe the EBT card and make the payment by entering the PIN. But make sure the items in your cart are eligible under the EBT scheme before moving to the checkout counter, otherwise, you may have to pay using other payment options for the items that are not eligible.

SNAP and other Food Assistance Programs

SNAP is the largest federal nutrition program that provides monthly financial assistance to families and individuals having low income, senior citizens, disabled, and also to one struggle for nutrition. There are certain criteria you must meet to be eligible for this program. Once you qualify, they provide you with the EBT card, and you receive a monthly benefit depending upon the number of individuals in your family.

Additionally, WIC(Women, Infants, and Children) is the other food assistance program in the nation that strives for better health and the future of low-income women, infants, and children up to 5 years of age. They provide supplemental foods, nutrition education, and healthcare referrals. There are multiple retail stores in the nation that accepts the WIC card for the purchase of groceries and other items required for infants and children under the scheme.

Use of EBT at Walgreens

As we have already got the answer about whether Walgreens takes EBT, let’s now discuss in detail about what all you can buy and the entire process of using the EBT card for the purchase at Walgreens.

Items you can buy at Walgreens through EBT card

With EBT, you can only buy those items that are permitted under the scheme. The things you can buy at Walgreens are

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, Fish and Poultry

Bread and cereals

Dairy products

Seed and plants that produce food for the household.

As we are aware that Walgreens is majorly a drug store, there are possibilities of unavailability of some food items. So you can ask the representative at the store about your requirement and its availability.

Items you can’t buy at Walgreens through EBT card

You can use the EBT card for the purchase of food items as it’s a benefit provided for better intake of nutrition, the items that are not eligible under the scheme are

Household supplies

Soap and paper products

pet food

vitamins and medicines

prescription and deliveries

Hot foods

Beer, Wine, Liquor, Cigarette and Tobacco

Payment Through EBT card

As an EBT card looks similar to a Debit card, making any purchase from it is no different. After you are done shopping and have all the items in your cart, you can proceed to the POS terminal and make payment through EBT. To make payment

Swipe your EBT card over the POS device

Enter your PIN(Personal Identification Number) to approve payment

Receive a copy of the receipt

Pros and Cons of using EBT at Walgreens

To decide whether you would want to visit Walgreens for your purchase of groceries, you must be well aware of its pros and cons. So let’s start with the pros

Pros of using EBT

You can get the eligible food and grocery item without paying cash

If Walgreens store is near, its easily accessible

Cons of using EBT

Limited access to stores as all the Walgreens store don’t accept EBT

Have to confirm that the store accepts EBT card before visit

You may not find all the items you need.

Why is EBT an important part of the American Social Assistance programs?

There are millions of families and individuals in the US that struggle to have a single nutritious meal in a day and that affects the Nation’s health. As SNAP aims at eradicating hunger and malnutrition from the state, it has helped millions of families to have a healthy diet and saved them from the worst situations.

EBT cards provide through SNAP plays a major role in the families with low income to meet their end needs. Also, EBT and SNAP play a very important role in the American Social Assistance programs and it can be explained below

Targets the most Vulnerable : The Majority of the people that are benefited from the scheme are kids, senior citizen, or the people with disability. Additionally, it also helps vulnerable families with low income to reduce hunger and have healthy diet.

: The Majority of the people that are benefited from the scheme are kids, senior citizen, or the people with disability. Additionally, it also helps vulnerable families with low income to reduce hunger and have healthy diet. Supports Local Economy: People receiving monthly benefits spends right away, thereby supporting the local economies. Additionally, every $1 in SNAP benefit help in generation of $1.5 to $1.8 in economic activity

People receiving monthly benefits spends right away, thereby supporting the local economies. Additionally, every $1 in SNAP benefit help in generation of $1.5 to $1.8 in economic activity Support during Pandemic and Economic crises: SNAP is designed in such a way that it quickly and effectively provides response to one in need. It expands during the economic crises and contracts when the economy recovers. Pandemic has led to the increase in demand of Food Banks by 50%, and SNAP has once proved to be the savior by helping the people with food assistance.

Products available at Walgreens

Walgreens majorly being a drugstore sells prescription and non-prescription drugs. Additionally, it also provides a wide variety of retail products that include health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables.

The online store of Walgreens provides products under different categories such as medicine and treatments, Vitamins and supplements, Beauty, Personal care, Electronics and office, Home Healthcare solution, Household essentials, groceries, Toys, games, and books, baby, and kids. etc

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Walgreens take EBT? Yes, Walgreens take EBT at its selected stores. That means some Walgreens stores accept EBT, whereas some don’t, and you can find that by contacting the local store. Why is EBT an important part of the American Social Assistance programs? EBT is an important part of the American Social Assistance programs because it mainly targets the weaker sections of the society including children, senior citizens, and the disabled. Additionally, The benefits provided to people support the local economy, and these benefits prove to be of great help to people during Pandemic and Economic crises. What are the different Food stamps and benefits accepted by various retailers? EBT, SNAP, and WIC are generally accepted at multiple retailer stores.