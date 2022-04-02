Apple Pay is one of the convenient ways for Apple users. However, there hasn’t been a wide acceptance of Apple Pay in the past. However, after the recent pandemic, the usage of digital payments skyrocketed. So did the usage of Apple Pay. This is good news for Apple users. However, still, Apple Pay isn’t the primary digital payment platform used by people. Perhaps people would have doubts regarding which places would accept Apple Pay. In another case, are you wondering with a question of does Walgreens accept Apple Pay? Well, I have gathered some deets for your query. Continue reading to know that.

Does Walgreens Take Apple Pay for Payment?[Brief Answer]

Yup. Walgreens accepts Apple Pay as a payment method in both its in-store and online stores. You can access the Walgreens online store via both the website and the app. You can literally buy anything from Walgreens using Apple Pay other than photo products. If you are thinking of buying products in-store, Walgreens has set up NFC terminals at its stores. You can use them for making contactless payments. Furthermore, Walgreens has enabled people to utilize the Walgreens Balance Rewards card with Apple Pay.

Do You Own an Apple Pay Account? If Not, How to Create One?

Before we get into the payment procedure, let me explain how to create an Apple Pay account. The basic requirement for using Apple Pay at any place is, you should own iPhone 6 or other latest iPhone versions. The iPhone models below iPhone are not accepted. In the next step, you should download the Apple Pay application. Create an account at Apple Pay. Once you have created the account, you have to link either your credit or debit with it. Now, you are ready to use your Apple Pay.

How To Use Apple Pay at Walgreens?

As I mentioned before, there would be NFC terminals in-store. Using Apple Pay is seamlessly easy. Head towards those terminals. The cashier up there would scan the items you have purchased. Once he finished the scanning, you can ask for the Apple Pay payment option. Now, get your phone outside and open the Apple Pay app. Keep it closer to the reader for a few seconds. The payment would not be complete until you authorize it, hence press your finger on the touchpad or scan your face. Once the authorization is done, the payment would be complete. You can check the transaction status on Amazon Pay. If the transaction is complete, you would see a green tick mark on your phone’s screen. In case, you are using a self-checkout Kiosk, the steps are pretty much the same. The only difference would be, you should scan the products on your own.

Can I Use Apple Pay for Purchasing Items From the Online Walgreens Store?

Absolutely!. You can purchase products from Walgreens by ordering via walgreens.com. Firstly, add all the items you had to purchase in the cart. Once you have completed your shopping, you will reach the checkout page. You will find the “Apple Pay” option on the screen and select it as your payment method. In the next step, you would be asked to choose the card. Select it and confirm your billing address. After confirming the details, you can authorize the payment using your fingerprint or Face ID.

How to Utilize the Walgreens Balance Rewards Card Through Apple Pay?

I previously mentioned that you will be able to use the Walgreens Balance Rewards card through Apple Pay. But, how do we do it? You can follow these steps to make use of the rewards.

Firstly, link your Walgreens Balance Rewards card with Apple Pay, as you did with other debit or credit cards.

When you are about to check out, choose the Balance rewards card as your payment method in Apple Pay.

Now hold the phone closer to the reader and authenticate using either your face or finger.

You will receive a prompt asking you to decide on the card for payment.

Select the Walgreens Balance reward card and authenticate again using your Face ID or fingerprint.

How to Add the Reward Points to Apple Pay?

Adding the rewards points to Apple Pay can benefit you by saving a few bucks. The process is very simple. Follow these steps to add the reward points to Apple Pay.

Visit the Walgreens.com

Log in with your account and go to the Balance Card page

There you would see the “Add To Apple Pay” option

Click that option to transfer the reward points to your Apple Pay account

Please note that your balance card should have linked already to Apple Pay in order to do this.

Will I Get Any Cashback for Using Apple Pay?

Definitely. You can get up to 3% cashback. However, you need to apply for an Apple Card in order to get the cashback. The Apple Card is a form of credit card that is given by Apple. But here is the catch. Only people with a decent credit score are allowed to get an Apple Card. You can visit the official webpage of Apple to get to know more information regarding the eligibility criteria for the Apple Card. Once you find yourself eligible, get the card. Now, link your Apple Card with Apple Pay. That is it!. The integration process is done, and you are ready to reap the benefits of 3% cashback. You just need to choose the Apple Card while paying your bill. Another great thing about Apple Card is, you will get 3% cashback whenever you use it. There is no limit to it.

What Are the Advantages of Using Apple Pay at Walgreens?

Apple phone users have a number of reasons for choosing Apple Pay for checking out at Walgreens. Let me elaborate on how it is beneficial to them.

Protects Your Privacy

Privacy is becoming a luxury since the boom of the digital era. If you get to know the amount of data available about you with someone whom you barely know, you would be appalled. We can ignore if someone knows our name, not if he/she knows the password of your debit/credit card. Fortunately, using Apple Pay is more secure. One of the top reasons is, it needs biometric access. A unique code that always travels with you.

Sanitary

We have learned a lot about sanitary since the spread of COVID-19. We, now, know the importance of sanitation. Since Apple Pay is a contactless payment method, it makes it as one of the most suitable payment methods in the current situation.

Speed

The Payment time of Apple Pay is lesser when compared to other payment options. In other payment options, you have to enter your pin, however, that is not the case with Amazon Pay. You just need to open your app and confirm the payment.

Why Is Walgreens Accepting Apple Pay?

Many stores like Walgreens are accepting Apple Pay. There are various reasons for this. However, I will discuss a few reasons below.

Increase Compatibility

Any store would want to enhance the customer experience while shopping at their store. Stores like Walgreens receive thousands of customers who have different preferences. They have to think about the preferences of different people and come up with a customer support system. America has a huge number of iPhone users. Among them, many have started using Amazon Pay as it eliminates the dependence on third-party online payment platforms. The store already supports payment via NFC technology, it was easy for them to give access to people who use any digital wallet, including Apple iPhone users.

Absence of a Digital Wallet of Its Own

Many retailers have built their own digital wallets. Hence, Apple Pay is not accepted widely. However, in the case of Walgreens, it doesn’t have its own Digital Wallet. As a result, they are allowing its customers to pay using other Digital Wallets, such as Apple Pay.

Conclusion

Apple Pay is not yet a widely used digital payment platform. However, its user base is increasing each day. Despite the presence of a high number of Apple iPhone users in America, Apple Pay isn’t widely accepted at stores because they have their own digital wallets. Only a few stores like Walgreens, which doesn’t have its own digital wallet, are accepting other digital wallets such as Apple Pay. In this article, I have explained how to use Apple Pay at Walgreens stores. Furthermore, I have explained how to use the reward point and cash backs using Apple Pay. I hope the information I provided in the article was helpful to you. Thanks for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Walgreens Take Apple Pay

1. Does Walgreens have its own Digital Wallet? No. Walgreens doesn’t have its own Digital Wallet, unlike most stores. 2. Is the Apple Card’s 3% cashback offer a one-time thing? No. Every time you use your Apple Card, you will get 3% cashback. 3. Is Apple Pay widely accepted in the USA? Nope. This is because most stores have their own digital wallet.