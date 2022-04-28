As everyone knows Walgreens is the second-largest pharmacy store in the United States of America. They have stores across the country and sell many products other than pharmaceuticals. But the question we have here is about whether Walgreens sells stamps or not. If you are also wondering about the same thing, then you have come to the perfect place. We are going to give you the answer to whether Walgreens sells stamps or not. Apart from that, we will also be talking about a few related topics such as a few different places you can buy stamps, and how many stamps can you purchase at a time? Etc.

Does Walgreens Sell Stamps?

Yes, Walgreens does sell stamps at their stores. The company sells First-Class Forever stamps. These stamps are sold in a booklet which has 20 stamps. A customer will be able to locate these stamps in the office supplies aisle in the Walgreens store. If a customer does wish to purchase an entire booklet, he/she can choose to buy a single stamp as well.

What Are the Different Kinds of Stamps That Are Available at Walgreens?

As we have mentioned in the above section, Walgreens sells First-Class Forever stamps in their stores. These are the stamps that have the American flag’s picture on them. If you are worried if these stamps are valid or not then, you will be relieved to know that these stamps are the same stamps that are sold at the United States Post Office. So, it is obvious that these stamps are valid.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Buying Stamps at Walgreens?

When it comes to selling stamps, Walgreens sells the same stamps that are sold at the U.S. Post Office. They have more than 8000 stores spread across the country and all of these stores sell stamps. But even though there are so many advantages to buying stamps from Walgreens. There are disadvantages as well. Let us start by talking about the advantages.

Advantages

The biggest advantage of buying stamps from the post office is the price. Walgreens, not only sells stamps in booklets, but they also sell single stamps. SO, if you do not want to buy a book full of stamps you can purchase just one stamp for a few cents. Another reason to buy stamps at Walgreen is, that they sell the same stamps that are sold at the U.S. Post Office, which makes these stamps valid.

Disadvantages

When it comes to the disadvantages of buying, you find many. One disadvantage is that Walgreens only sells First-Class Forever stamps at their stores. They do not have any other type of stamps. On top of that if you are planning to buy these stamps on their website, then we have bad news for you. Walgreens does not sell stamps on its official website. Apart from these, we do not see any other issues with buying stamps at Walgreens.

Are There Any Offers or Discounts?

Unfortunately, you will not find any offers or discounts at Walgreens for stamps. Though you do not get offers on stamps in Walgreens, your purchase will add rewards to myWalgreens. But this is only if you are a member of myWalgreens. Once a customer gets more than 1000 points, then he/she will be eligible for a $1 discount on their next purchase. Other than this, there is no other offer given at Walgreens for stamps.

What Locations of Walgreens Sell Stamps?

Stamps are sold in all locations of Walgreens in the United States of America. The nearest Walgreens store from your location will be selling the 20 stamp booklet. But when it comes to buying single stamps, not all Walgreens locations will be having this option. Only a few locations will sell you single stamps. To find out whether the nearest Walmart is selling single stamps or not. You can call the store and ask them if they are selling single stamps.

You can also find out by going to their official website and checking in the store locator which is given by Walgreens. Using this is very simple all you will have to do is enter your zip code and all the Walmart locations selling stamps will be shown to you. The store locator feature will also give all the stores individual addresses, phone numbers, working hours, and whether they sell stamps or not. This feature will help you find out whether a particular store sells stamps or not from your house, and you will not have to go to the store to find out.

How Many Stamps Do You Have to Buy at a Time?

As we have mentioned in the above sections, stamps are sold in booklets and in a few stores, you will also get single stamps. If a customer chooses to purchase a booklet, he/she will get 20 stamps in the booklet. A customer can also choose to buy single stamps for a few cents, in case they do not wish to purchase a booklet of 20 stamps.

What Is the Cost of Stamps at Walgreens?

This depends on how many stamps you are purchasing at the store. If a customer chooses to purchase a 20 stamp booklet at the store, it will cost him/her around $11. But, if a customer is willing to buy stamps a single stamp then it will cost around 55 cents. If you are wondering whether it will be cheaper to buy at the U.S. Post Office, then no. The prices of stamps at the U.S. Post Office and Walgreens are the same.

How Can I Pay for Stamps in Walgreens?

The payment for stamps at Walgreens is done the same way as for the rest of the products. You have various modes of payment that are accepted at Walgreens. A customer can pay with either cash or he/she can choose to pay with PayPal. All thought credit and debit cards are accepted at Walgreens, we do not think you will need to use them for such small transactions. But Walgreens does accept, American Express, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover Cards.

Conclusion

Walgreens is one of the largest pharmacy stores in the United States of America. They have more than 8000 stores operating in the country. They sell various products in their stores and one of the products includes stamps. Yes, Walgreens sells stamps. They sell the First-Class Forever stamps. Details on this have been given in the initial sections. Walgreens sells these stamps in either a booklet that contains 20 stamps or sell them individually. But they only sell First-Class Forever stamps. We have discussed this in the above sections.

When it comes to buying stamps at Walgreens there are a lot of pros and cons that they have. We have listed the pros and cons of buying stamps in Walgreens as well. As for offers on stamps, Walgreens does not have any on their stamps, more details on this have been given. In the final sections, we have given details about the cost of stamps at Walgreens and how a customer can pay for stamps at Walgreens.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Where are the stamps located in Walgreens? The stamps at Walgreens are located in the office supplies section. If it is not there, then it might be located near the counter. You can as the cashier for the stamps and he/she will give them to you. If they do not have it at the counter as well. The cashier will guide you to where the stamps are located. 2. Can I purchase stamps on the Walgreens website? No, stamps are not sold on Walgreens official website. They are only sold in their stores. But you can place an order for stamps at their store. Once you place the order you can go pick it up from the store. 3. Is it cheaper to buy stamps at the Post Office? No, the prices of stamps at Walgreens and the U.S. Post Office are the same. So, you can choose to buy it from either of the places, and you will pay the amount of money.