Buying postcards is one of the best ways to send greetings or wishes to your loved ones on special occasions. It is a better option when compared to written mails and emails. The Postcard will last long, and we can come up with our own customized designs. I hope, due to the aforementioned reasons, you must have come to the conclusion of buying postcards for your loved ones. Assuming that Walgreens is located nearby your location, you must be wondering if you can purchase a Walgreens Postcard, in other words, do Walgreens stores sell Postcards? Well, I have made some research and have found the answers. Continue reading to know the answer.

Can I Buy Postcards From Walgreens Stores?

You will be able to purchase Postcards that have different designs and colors. However, the standard size of the postcards sold by Walgreens is 5×7″. You can buy the Postcard of your wish from either the Physical Walgreen store or even online. The minimum quantity one has to buy is 2 pieces. The two pieces of Postcards will cost between $1.99 and $2.99. In case you want Walgreens to print customized Postcards, you can send the photos to Walgreens. I will elaborate on the sale of Postcards at Walgreen stores. Continue reading for a better understanding.

What Are the Types of Postcards Available at Walgreens?

As I mentioned before, Walgreens has a wide range of collections when it comes to postcards. Let me list the pre-designed postcards that Walgreen sells at its in-store and online stores. They are,

Thank You

Holiday

Save the Date

Thinking of You

Travel

Just Moved

Full Photo

In case you want to purchase business, event, and advertisement postcards, you can check out the following list of Postcards.

Salon Spa

Residential & Commercial

Retail & Food

Health & Wellness

Real Estate

Moving

Professional Services

Design Your Own

Holiday

Beauty & Spa

Construction & Repair

Food & Entertainment

Education & Child Care

Finance & Insurance

This list doesn’t stop here. Walgreens has a great collection of business postcards, and you can check them on this photo website.

What is the Price of a Postcard at Walgreens?

Usually, the business Postcards sold at Walgreens will cost around $1.99 per piece. However, Walgreen sells other Postcards that are available in sets, with each set containing around 2 postcards. So, when you buy a set, you will be paying around $2.99 per piece. In case you buy Postcards in high numbers, you will be eligible for volume discounts.

Is It Possible for Me to Order a Postcard From the Online Walgreens Store?

Absolutely Possible! The procedure for ordering postcards from the online Walgreens store is pretty simple. Firstly, you have to visit the shopping website of Walgreens. You can check out the various templates available by visiting the Templates gallery and choosing the design of your wish. After this step, you will be redirected to an editing page. On this page, you can add images and text if you need. Lastly, after picking the delivery option that you prefer, you can complete the process of ordering by paying the amount.

Will Walgreen Customize the Postcards That It Sells?

Yes. Walgreens allows you to customize the Postcard according to your wish. You will be able to locate an option that will redirect you to a page where you can create your own custom Postcards. On that page, you will find a wide range of templates, photos, and text. Using the various design options and your creativity, you can make a unique Postcard. After editing the design, you have to upload it to the Walgreens website. Later, your custom Postcard will be printed onto Premium 120lb (ca. 54 kg) cardstock and will be delivered to you.

How Long Should I Wait Before I Receive the Postcard That I Ordered From Walgreens?

There isn’t one standard delivery option, but two when you are ordering Postcard from Walgreens. Those two options are,

You can select the “Same-day pick-up” if the Walgreen store is located nearby.

Apart from the above options, you have delivery options such as Economy, Standard, Rush, and Expedited.

Here is a thing about choosing the delivery option “Same-day pick-up”. Unfortunately, this delivery service is not available in all the Walgreen stores. Hence, when you are picking this option, make sure the Walgreen store located nearby has this option. If you have to contact the nearby Walgreen store for an inquiry about the availability of this service in their store.

How Can I Find the Walgreens in-store That Sells Postcards?

First, you have to locate a Walgreens in-store that is located nearby. In order to do that, you have to make use of the Walgreens store location tool. You can use this website to search for the nearest Walgreens. You have to enter some inputs about your location, such as the city you are currently living or the name of the state. Lastly, you also have the choice of entering the ZIP code of your location. Once you enter the detail of your location, you will get the location, contact and other details of Walgreen stores located near you.

Make note of the contact number of the nearest Walgreens store and call the store. Once an employee from Walgreens in-store picks up your call, you can inquire home about the sale and stock of Postcards in that store. Additionally, call the store during business hours to make sure someone picks up your call. The opening and closing hours of that particular store will be available on the website. Now that you have all the details you need, you can plan and visit the store accordingly.

This type of store locator will be present for other pharmacy and retail chains as well. You can access it by visiting the retail chain’s official website.

What I Have Said in This Article ?(Recap)

I started this article by clarifying if Walgreens sells Postcards in its stores. Following this, I mentioned the types of Postcards that one can buy from Walgreen in-stores and online stores. Later, I spoke about the price of Postcards that are sold at the Walgreen stores. After this, I explained how to order a Postcard from online Walgreen stores. While answering the next query, I explained how to customize a Postcard while ordering it online. Lastly, I told how can a person find a Walgreens in-store that sells Postcards and is located nearby. I hope the information provided in this article regarding Walgreens Postcard was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens can be one of the best choices for people to buy different types of Postcards, considering the range of postcards it sells. You can buy Postcards for wishing someone on a special location, or even a business card. You can purchase both of them from Walgreens stores. It has become very easy for us to buy a Postcard from Walgreens. Especially, you can customize the design and order it by staying at home. This is possible if you are ordering online. This customization will help you gift your loved ones a personalized gift that they will remember forever. You are able to achieve this because of the different types of template designs that are present on the edit page. Speaking about the price, I find it reasonable. However, I still expect the price to have been much lesser. Well, just like many customers, this is my demand as well. The more I save, the more will I be happy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walgreens Postcard

1. Can I buy Business postcards from Walgreens Postcards? In addition to Postcards that can be used for sending wishes, Walgreens provides templates that can be used to make your own business postcard. Additionally, you will also find business Postcards that are pre-designed. 2. How to know if Walgreens located nearby have Postcard in stock? When you enter your location on the store location and find the store in the list, you will be able to find the number of the Walgreens store located nearby. You can contact the store and ask for the availability of Postcard with them. 3. Is it possible to add pictures to the Postcards? Yes. You can definitely find add the picture of your wish and get it printed on your Postcard. When you are ordering online, make sure to add the picture while editing it. Moreover, make sure you upload a high-quality picture for better clarity.