Walgreens is one of the largest pharmacy chains in the US with, 9000+ stores across the 50 states of the US. Its stores are also available in the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Island, and, Puerto Rico. Walgreens also provides the option of buying drugs online through its website Walgreens.com. At Walgreens, you can find the majority of the health care products in addition to home goods and electronic appliances, toys, baby care items, etc.

As it offers a wide variety of products at its store, you must be eager to know whether Walgreens, which majorly concentrates on health care, sells Juul or tobacco items in its store or not? So, If you want to know whether Walgreens sells Juul and other tobacco products, just keep reading the article.

What Is Juul?

You must be aware of what Juul is, but for the ones that don’t know, let me tell you what Juul is. Juul is basically a type of e-cigarette, that passes the vaporized nicotine to the lungs with the help of a heating element without creating smoke. Juul is an electronic device that is long and slender and looks similar to the USB flash drive pr pen drive. Also, it has gained popularity for its distinct look as well as high potency than the cigarette.

Juul is the brand for an e-cigarette or vape pen, but people use this name in relation to other brands of vape pens as well. The device consists of a source of liquid called vape juice which contains nicotine and a heating element. Once you activate this device, it releases the nicotine vapors when inhaled by a person and reaches the lungs without creating any kind of smoke. Though Juul is said to be less harmful than cigarettes, it has its own health risks and side effects. Some side effects of using Juul are cough, sore throat, dizziness, headaches, dry mouth, shortness of breath, etc. Excessive use of Juul may result in serious health problems.

Does Walgreens Sell Juul In Its Store in 2022?

Walgreens stores across the US are slowly stepping out from selling Juul and various tobacco products like cigarettes, cigars, vapes, rolling papers, rolling tobacco, etc. This is due to a ban imposed by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) on pharmacies from selling tobacco products in 2019. It was an initiative by CDC and FDA to stop children and youth from the addiction to using such products that could destroy their health.

Does Walgreens Sell Any Juul Accessories?

Walgreens sold Juul and its accessories prior to 2019 before the CDC and FDA imposed a ban on pharmacies for the sale of tobacco products. As of now, Walgreens sells a wide variety of lighters that are also used for different purposes other than lighting cigars, cigarettes, etc.

Additionally, Walgreens sells water-filtered cigarette holders through its website and is available just for home delivery and not in the physical stores.

Does Walgreens Sell Any E-cigarettes?

Walgreens sold e-cigarettes called Blu and Fin that were tobacco-free in its stores before 2019. After the ban by CDC and FDA, only a few selected Walgreens stores in selected states sell tobacco products and e-cigarettes in their store.

Walgreens published in October 2019 about its decision of stepping out from the sale of e-cigarettes and tobacco products in all of its stores except for the states it is allowed in.

What Are Some Other Nicotine Products That Walgreens Has for Sale?

As the pharmacies are banned from selling tobacco products, you must be wondering whether the stores sell other products that contain nicotine. Though it has stopped selling tobacco products, Walgreens sells those nicotine products that help people to get off smoking and tobacco products. These products include nicotine patches, gums, and lozenges.

Although you don’t need a prescription to buy these nicotine products, you have to show your valid photo ID to prove you are above the legal age. In case you fail to prove your legal age, Walgreens may restrict you from the purchase of these nicotine products.

At What Age, You Are Legally Eligible to Buy Cigarettes and Other Nicotine Products?

Walgreens, with many other pharmacies and retail stores, sold tobacco products and e-cigarettes to customers that were above 18 years old before 2019. In 2019, CDC and FDA not only imposed a ban on pharmacies from selling tobacco products but also increased the legal age to 21 through its new Tobacco 21 policy. Some states still follow 18 years as the legal age to buy tobacco products.

Though pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS have stopped the sale of tobacco products, they do sell the other nicotine drugs that help the addicts get off tobacco products. So the legal age for buying such products can also be considered 18 or 21 depending upon the state laws you are in.

As you can’t buy tobacco products at Walgreens, you may check into some other retail stores for such products, but remember you need to be above the legal age of either 18 or 21 to buy such products.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Shopping at Walgreens?

A large population in the US visits the Walgreens store, but as there are many competitors, let’s see what makes Walgreens different from other stores. For this, let’s concentrate on the pros and cons of shopping at Walgreens.

Pros of Shopping at Walgreens

With, 9000+ stores across the US, you can always a Walgreens store near to your location that may save you time and fuel.

Some Walgreens pharmacy stores are open for 24 hours, and you can buy anything anytime at Walgreens. It’s a good option for medicinal drugs in case of emergency.

Walgreens parking space is huge and hence is convenient for the customers to shop.

Also, the loyalty points that keep on adding during your purchases give you surprise discounts on your next purchase.

Walgreens offers affordable prices for different household items and pharmacy prescriptions.

Cons of Shopping at Walgreens

All the Walgreens pharmacies don’t offer the 24 hours service. The operational time of Walgreens stores varies from store to store.

Few Walgreen stores, don’t allow the online purchase of drugs and asks for a physical receipt.

Also, the delivery service offered by Walgreens has a time limit, so you have to order accordingly to get your order delivered on time.

The Customer service at Walgreens is not as good as some of the other stores in the state.

Conclusion

Walgreens doesn’t sell Juul at its stores as of 2022 due to the ban imposed by CDC and FDA on all the pharmacies from selling tobacco products and e-cigarettes in its stores. This ban was imposed in 2019, prior to that Walgreens sold the e-cigarettes called Blu and Fins which are tobacco-free e-cigarettes at its stores along with cigars, cigarettes, rolling paper, etc. Though Walgreens doesn’t sell any Juul’s accessories, it does sell a wide variety of lighters in its stores.

Also, you may find certain nicotine products at Walgreens, such as nicotine patches, gums, and lozenges that help to get off tobacco addiction. The legal age for the purchase of tobacco products and e-cigarettes has been increased from 18 to 21 through the Tobacco 21 policy. In spite of this, some states still follow 18 as the legal age for the purchase and consumption of tobacco products and e-cigarettes. Lastly, we have discussed the various pros and cons of shopping at Walgreens.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Walgreens sell Juul in its store as of 2022? Walgreens doesn’t sell Juul in its stores as of 2022, as CDC and FDA have imposed a ban on all the pharmacies on the sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes at its stores. What are some other nicotine products that Walgreens has for sale in 2022? Walgreens sells nicotine products such as nicotine patches, gums, and lozenges, that help people to get off the smoking and tobacco addiction. What is the legal age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes in the US? The legal age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes in the US was 18 years prior to 2019 when Tobacco 21 policy was introduced that increased the legal age to 21 in the US. Also, some states still follow 18 as the legal age for tobacco consumption and smoking. Does Walgreens sell any Juul accessories? No, Walgreens doesn’t sell Juul as well as its accessories as of 2022, but it does sell a wide variety of lighters that can be used for different purposes other than lighting cigars, cigarettes, etc.