Walgreens is the 2nd largest pharmacy chain, coming after CVS Health. Every day, a significant number of people who get their prescriptions filled and get their medications at Walgreens store. There are numerous Walgreens stores across the country that sells various items, but their main trade is n pharmaceuticals. Walgreens stores got nearly every medicine and pharmaceutical that tend to various illnesses. I, personally, get my medications at both Walgreens ad CVS pharmacies, but I prefer Walgreens more, as it is the nearest pharmacy to where I live. As stated before, there is no unavailability for a majority of the pharmaceuticals there. Although sometimes the medicines do get sold out from time to time. Not only medicines but even toys, groceries, etc. aren’t available sometimes. So, when does the pharmaceutical retailer restock? Does Walgreens restock regularly? These are some of the questions that you’ll find answers to in this article.

Walgreens was established in 1901 as a food store that sold various food items. Soon after, the store expanded its business to selling medications and pharmaceuticals. The business of Walgreens boomed during the prohibition period as they were selling prescription whiskey during the dry period of this country. And by the time of the great depression, Walgreens had 601 stores in 30 states of the country. Slowly, the company started establishing more of its outlets, and as of today, there are more than 9000 of its outlets in the country.

Coming back to the main question, Does Walgreens restock regularly? Yes, they do. If a huge enterprise doesn’t restock its shelves regularly, then it wouldn’t the success it has gotten. In this article, you’ll find out when Walgreens restocks its shelves, how to know items have been restocked, etc. If you want to know more details, then read on.

When Does Walgreens Restock Its Items?

There is no set time for when Walgreens restocks its items, but it generally restocks once a week, twice if a particular store receives more customers. As per some accounts, it usually happens every Wednesday, but it mostly depends on each store. The restocking also mainly depends on the item. Walgreens restocks an item if it has been sold out on its shelves. If you are not able to find an item that you want, then ask for the employee present in the store to help you.

Walgreens is a customer-oriented company, meaning that it gives the priority to its customer satisfaction above everything. To keep the customer happy, you’ll have to provide the item they came to buy. That means, there should be the availability of the items that customers want to purchase. If the customer isn’t able to find the product he/she was looking for, then they will go to another pharmacy, which is surely a bad thing for Walgreens. No business wants to lose a customer because of an item’s unavailability.

How to Know if Walgreens Has Restocked?

If there’s no rush for you in purchasing that item and want to know when the item you came for will be restocked, then ask the store manager or employee. They usually give a date on when that item will be available again. If they don’t give a definitive answer, call and find out at a later date. There are many times that I had to visit a store only to come back because the thing I came to buy wasn’t available at that moment. On a later date, I just called the store and tried to find when that particular item will be available, went back, and purchased it.

When Does Walgreens Receive Shipments?

All Walgreens stores usually receive shipments at night between 3 AM to 10 AM. Whenever a Walgreens store is in need of a shipment, the store manager will call his superior, who in turn will contact the distributor and send the shipment. The shipments arrive at night so as not to disturb the business during the day. An employee or store manager will be present at the store to receive the shipment. Once the shipment is received, employees will try to restock the shelves before the store opens up for business.

What Are the Timings for Walgreens Stores?

The Walgreens stores used to be open 24/7 but since COVID hit, for most stores the timings changed from 9 AM to 6 PM every day as per local time. On Sundays, the timings are from 10 AM to 6 PM. The best time to visit the Walgreens store is usually after lunch, as most people don’t visit the stores in the afternoon. If you are not in the mood to visit the store, then you can always order your medicines online.

Are Items on the Walgreens Website Always Available?

When you order some products online from the Walgreens website, the pharmacy retailers ship that product to you from your closest inventory or store. Products on the Walgreens website are sometimes available and sometimes sold out. If the item you want to buy on its online shopping platform is showing “sold out”, then it means that your nearest Walgreens inventory or store doesn’t have that item. In such a case, it’ll take at most a week for it to be available again. But generally, you’ll find that Walgreens restocks its stores and inventory data quick pace, to make them available for their customers.

How to Get Notified When Walgreens Restocks an Item on Its Website?

Visiting the Walgreens online platform every day to check if the item you want is in stock or not is not at all convenient. There is no need to check regularly to get an update, you can make Walgreens notify you through email when the item you want is available again. Follow these steps to get an email notification when that product is available.

If the item you want is showing “out of stock” on the Walgreens website, you’ll find an option on the right-hand side of the page that says “Sign up for restock notifications”.

In that column, enter your Email address. The Walgreens web interface will add you to the list whose members receive an email notification once the product is available again.

In this way, you’ll be able to update yourself as soon as Walgreens restocks that particular item. It is better to use this option than surfing through the website to check a product’s availability. Almost all online retailers tend to use this method, which is very convenient and an easier way to shop.

When Does Walgreens Restock Different Items at Its Stores?

As I have mentioned before, Walgreens does not only sell pharmacy items at its stores. There are many other product categories that you’ll be able to find there. Although the item they sell are mostly generic and doesn’t have a diverse collection as you’ll find at Walmart, Target, etc. The pharmacy retailers do not restock non-pharmaceutical products as regularly as pharmacy items. So, here are the details of items that you’ll find at its stores with their restocking schedule.

Products at Walgreens Restocking schedule Pharmacy Items Once or twice a week Makeup Once or twice a week (depending on their sales) Groceries Twice a week Trading Cards Once or twice a week Sports Cards Once or twice a week Pokémon Cards Once or twice a week Toys Restocked as per their sales Hot wheels Restocked as per their sales Squishmallows Once a week

These are the restocking schedules for most items that are available at Walgreens. These items’ availability mostly depends on their sales and the number of customers that visit the stores. If it is a busy outlet, then that store employees usually restock pharmacy items twice a week or even more depending on their sales rate.

Conclusion

To recap, Walgreens restocks its items once per week, usually every Wednesday or basically whenever an item needs restocking. The stores receive shipments of products in the middle of the night or early in the morning so as to not disturb the business or customers during the day. With more than, 9000 Walgreens stores spread across the 50 states of this country, Walgreens is the 2nd largest pharmacy chain after CVS.

The items usually get sold out in case there’s a huge demand from the customers. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the company to make them available again as soon as possible. Sometimes people may be urgently in need of medicines, and if those medicines aren’t available during that item, then it becomes a danger for those people. To prevent such inconveniences and challenges, Walgreens makes the best effort to restock its items. And if you are in need of medications urgently, there are many other retailers like CVS or Rite Aid Pharmacy where you get your prescriptions filled.

FAQs – Does Walgreens Restock Regularly?

Does Walgreens restock regularly? Yes, Walgreens restocks its items usually once every week, Twice if it’s a busy store. But mostly, the restocking schedule depends on how a particular product’s sales are going. If an item needs restocking, then the store employees will restock the item. When do the Walgreens shipments arrive? The shipments usually arrive every Wednesday, although this very much varies for each store. They come anywhere from around 3 AM to 10 AM in the middle of the night or in the early morning. How to know when Walgreens restock? You can always call the store and find out whether the products you want are available or not. What are some other pharmacy retailers that act as alternatives to Walgreens? There are many stores that act as competitors to Walgreens and sell pharmacy items. Some of them are CVS Health, McKesson, J.C. Penney, Walmart, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, etc. You can any type of pharmaceutical and healthcare products you want from these stores.