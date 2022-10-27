When you meet with an accident and sustain a fracture, you may need wheelchairs, crutches, and knee scooters. They will help you to move from one place to another. Finally, when you are able to walk again, you may not require them. In such cases, people think of a way to prevent spending a lot of money on these expensive helping machines. Instead of buying, you just rent them as long as you want. Now, Walgreens is a pharma store that you will find at many locations in the USA. Do you then they will rent assistance vehicles? Well, I have explained about Walgreens and while answering the question Does Walgreens Rent Crutches Wheelchairs and Knee Scooters?

Will I Be Able to Rent Crutches, Wheelchairs, and Knee Scooters From Walgreen?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to rent assistance vehicles such as wheelchairs. Crutches or scooters from Walgreens. The best alternative option after Walgreens is the hospitals. You can rent crutches from a hospital for one or more months. For one month, you should pay a rental fee, which ranges between $15 and $25. You can rent wheelchairs from Scootaround, and you have to pay a rental fee of $13 -$13 per day. As far as the Knee scooters are concerned, you have “Rent A Knee Walker”. A weekly rental fee of $25 should be paid for knee scooters. Do you want to know other places where you can rent wheelchairs, knee scooters, and crutches? If yes, reading this article will help you greatly.

Where Will I Be Able to Rent Crutches?

Walgreens and other retail chains are not renting crutches. Each retail chain has thousands of stores and if they had rented crutches, it would have been very helpful. Unfortunately, we are not lucky enough to enjoy that benefit. Hence, we have to depend on two available alternatives. One is your local hospital and the other is McCann’s Medical. In the case of the former, most local hospitals offer this service. However, there could be some exceptions.

How Much Should I Pay for Renting Crutches?

The rental fee varies depending on the rental period. For example, you can rent crutches on the basis of weeks and months. Guess you are living near Portland, you will be able to rent clutches at McCann’s Medical. In this circumstance, you have three types of renting options which are based on per day, per week, and per month. For a day, you have to pay $3 to McCann’s Medical. Similarly, you should pay $10 for renting crutches for one week. Lastly, if you rent for one month, you should pay a rental fee of $20 at McCann’s Medicals. If you are visiting a hospital in your locality, you may have to pay anywhere between $15 and $25. The previously mentioned charge is the rental fee for one month.

Where Will I Be Able to Rent Wheelchairs?

There are numerous wheelchair rental services available in the USA. However, one of the best wheelchair rental services among them is Scootaround. This company offers its renting service in more than 2500 locations. However, all its branches are located in the USA. Do you want to know if you can get a Scootaround service in your city? For that, you have to call a toll-free number, 1-888-441-7575. After a Scootaround representative answers your call, you can ask about the wheelchair rental service available in your city.

If I wish to suggest another wheelchair rental service, it would be MediEquip. It can be considered the second best, followed by Scootaround. The headquarters of MediEquip is located in St. Louis, Missouri. However, it extends its services in many states. You can use Google Maps to locate a nearby MediEquip branch. You are most likely to find at least one if you are leaving in a city.

How Much Will It Cost to Renting Wheelchairs?

If you are renting a wheelchair from Scootaround, you get a minimum of 3 days. However, the rental price varies from one place to another within the USA. For example, if you are renting a standard wheelchair in Las Vegas, you have to pay $15 per day. However, in the case of Washington D.C, per day rental fee for the same wheelchair is $27. Similarly, it varies across states, such as $13 in Orlando, and $30 in New York. Hence, if you want to know how much Scootaround will charge you per day in your area, you should call them at 1-888-441-7575.

In my opinion, you can save more if you rent a wheelchair from MediEquip. Here, you have to pay $60 per week and for one month MediEquip will charge you around $180. First thing, the price is pretty much the same at all places. Secondly, you get long-term rental contracts. I am sure, you will save a lot with MediEquip when compared to Scootaround.

Where Will I Be Able to Rent Knee Scooters?

Rent A Knee Walker is the best guy if you ever want to rent Knee scooters. You will find different model Knee Scooters at Rent A Knee Walker. You can rent an all-terrain knee scooter, durable versions, and many more. If you want to know more about the models of Knee Scooters, you should probably contact the “Rent A Knee Walker” via 877-520-3708. In addition to knowing the list of Knee Scooter models they offer, you can also get to know the nearest location where the service is being offered.

How Much Will It Cost to Renting Knee Scooters?

You will be able to rent a Knee Scooter from “Rent A Knee Walker” on a weekly basis. Hence, for one week, you have to pay around $25. After accepting your request, they will deliver the Knee Scooter to the location you desire. The delivery may take between 1-3 days depending on the location.

How Should I Rent Physical Assisting Vehicles Such as Wheelchairs and Knee Scooters?

When you are renting either a wheelchair or a Knee Scooter, you should keep certain things in your mind. First, ask your doctor, how long you will require the support of a wheelchair or Knee Scooter. In case, you need it for the long term, then it is better to rent these vehicles on monthly basis. You will save a good amount of money by choosing this option. In case, you require it for only a few days, it is better to rent either of the vehicles on weekly basis. If you are going to pay the fees on a “per day” basis, you have to spend a lot of money. At the end of the day, it is all about how you plan. With a better plan, you will definitely save a lot while renting wheelchairs or any assisting vehicles.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens’ wide presence is one reason why I wished that it rented wheelchairs, Knee Scooters, and Crutches. However, it turns out we are left with very few options for renting these assisting vehicles. Of course, you can rent them from nearby hospitals, but I am not sure about the flexibility. In the case of private rental service providers, you are allowed to rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. I hope more rental services come up in the future which would rent crutches, Knee Scooters, and Wheelchairs. Furthermore, the cost of rent is very high and if more competitors enter the scene, there is a possibility of a reduction in the rental fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Walgreens Rent Crutches Wheelchairs And Knee Scooters?

1. Will I be able to rent crutches from a nearby hospital? Yes. You are most likely to get crutches on a rental basis. However, you cannot be 100% sure about it. If you have the hospital contact, call them and inquire about the crutches. 2. How much does Scootaround charge for a Wheelchair? Scootaround doesn’t charge the same fee around the USA. If you are staying in Los Angeles, you are required to pay around $15 for one day. At the same time, people at Orland will be paying only $13. Hence, the rental fee for a wheelchair charged by Scootaround depends on the state a person is living in. 3. How long will “Rent A Knee Walker” take before delivering your product? Depending on the delivery location, the company “Rent A Knee Walker” will deliver the product within 3 days. However, it will take a minimum of 1 day to deliver the Knee Walker.