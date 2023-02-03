Walgreens is a very popular pharmacy retail store in the United States. It is the second largest pharmacy store in the United States just behind CVS Health. They provide services such as prescribed drugs, health and wellness products, health information, cosmetics, photo services, and other related services. It was initially established in Chicago with its headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield. Walgreens is a subsidiary company under the parent company named Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Customers are offered several exclusive brands that are available at the Walgreens stores. There are nearly 9000 Walgreen stores in the United States.

There are many retail stores in the United States which offer senior discounts for people who cross the senior citizen age. Listening to this you might get doubt that “Does Walgreens also offer such discounts for senior citizens at their stores?” If so then what are the details related to that discounts? I have researched this topic and written a detailed article about it. So, kindly continue reading.

Does Walgreens Offer Senior Discounts in 2022?

Walgreens does provide several discounts for its employees and also several other discounts for the customers who shop with them. Similarly, they also have senior citizens discounts at their Walgreen store locations in 2022. These senior discounts at Walgreen are offered to customers every first Tuesday of every month. Through these senior discounts, you can save up to 20% of your money on all eligible items at their stores. To utilize all the benefits under this, senior citizens have to be enrolled in the myWalgreens program or the BalanceRewards. Additionally, they have to be a minimum of 55 years of age to claim senior discounts. Finally, they should also have an AARP membership to get hold of the senior discounts at Walgreen stores.

There are many other details related to senior discounts at Walgreens stores. By this, you will save a few bucks at the stores. In addition to this, there are several other benefits at their stores. To know about them you might want to read this article till the end.

Can You Get Senior Discounts at the Walgreens Stores?

Yes, Walgreens has a discount offered to senior citizens in the United States. However, it is not a regular discount offered at their stores daily. It is only offered every first Tuesday of every month at the Walgreen stores. Also, some eligible products are offered under this discount on a weekly basis.

Generally, the senior discounts at Walgreens can save up to 20% of your total shopping value. This discount can be used both in the Walgreen stores and official website online too.

However, to claim these offers senior citizen’s discounts at Walgreens might have to be eligible under some requirements. These requirements are further discussed below.

What is the Possibility of Money You Save Through the myWalgreens Program?

All senior citizens who exceed 55 years of age can apply for the myWalgreens program. Through this program, you can save a lot of money while you shop at Walgreens. Also, you will get access to all the eligible products which are offered under this program at low prices.

Take, for instance, these senior discounts change for the products which are offered at different prices at Walgreens. The prices might change on a weekly, monthly, or annual basis.

For all online purchases with the official Walgreen website and mobile application, you will need a specific code and also the myWalgreens program membership. By this, you will get hold of the discounts under the senior citizen discount program.

There are also several benefits under the senior discounts at the Walgreen stores. Some benefits are unlimited cash rewards, 1% storewide, and 5% on private brand & Walgreens products. These are only eligible for purchases that are made in the Walgreen physical stores. In addition to the above, you can also get contactless checkout options at their stores which also include curbside pickup services. This curbside pickup service can be used after 30 minutes of you ordering the products at Walgreens stores.

What Are the Items Which Are Eligible Under the Senior Discounts at Walgreen Stores?

Walgreens provides almost all their products which are private brands and their exclusive brands at their stores and online website too. However, not all these products are eligible for senior discounts.

The products which are not eligible under the senior citizens discount at Walgreens stores are listed below:

Dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt) Stamps Newspapers and magazines Clinic services Pseudoephedrine and ephedrine products Prescription drugs and medicines Taxes Alcohol products Tobacco products Gift cards Money orders Lottery tickets Pharmacy services and other related products Shipping and delivery charges

Along with the products you will also have to remember that the senior discounts cannot be mixed with other deals such as BOGO deals. Also, this cannot be eligible for products that are currently out of stock bulk orders, and back-ordered items.

Additionally, the products ordered online might need to have a Walgreens account for you to get the senior discounts. Before applying for the discount you will log in with your credentials for your Walgreen account. Then you can apply the senior discount at the checkout of the order. Some senior citizen discounts are only eligible for one-time use.

Can You Get Any Other Discounts or Deals for Seniors Citizens at Walgreens?

There are several discounts are offered at Walgreens to save a few bucks at their stores and online. This will include discounts for employees, seniors, and several others.

Take, for instance, there are some discounts and deals which are offered by Walgreens for their customers. You can know about them on the Walgreens coupon book. This will have all the coupons which can save you a lot of money which can be up to $400 of your money over a few months.

You can get a Walgreen coupon book at the front desk of the Walgreen store or else on the online website of thiers. Almost all the products in this coupon book will change every week. So, you can save a lot of money every time you make a purchase at the Walgreens store or their official website online.

In addition to this, you can also save a lot of money by regularly ordering specific products as a senior and getting them directly to your doorstep. While some items which are available and bought online will be offered at a 10% discount along with free shipping charges. But for this, the orders have to be regular.

You can get these discounts for the products for which they will be given details on the product details page. Finally, you can save a lot of money by shopping in their clearance section where products are offered at low prices. So, it is always best to shop in the clearance section.

Final Thoughts on Senior Discount at Walgreens

Walgreens is well known for the discounts they provide for the employees and customers too. One such famous discount at Walgreens is the seniors discount. To be eligible for this discount seniors have to be over the age of 55 years. Also, they have to be a part of myWalgreens program or the BalanceRewards. Additionally, you should also have an AARP membership to get hold of the senior discounts at Walgreen stores. Some benefits are unlimited cash rewards, 1% storewide, and 5% on private brand & Walgreens products.

Also, senior discounts are only offered every first Tuesday of every month. You can save up to 20% on all the eligible items at their stores and online. To know about other discounts offered at Walgreens stores you can get their coupon book from their front desk or order online. Finally, it is important for you to remember that not all the products at Walgreens are eligible for senior discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the minimum requirements to be eligible for the senior discounts at Walgreen stores? To be eligible for this discount seniors have to be over the age of 55 years. Also, they have to be a part of myWalgreens program or the BalanceRewards. Additionally, you should also have an AARP membership to get hold of the senior discounts at Walgreen stores. Can you get senior discounts at Walgreens stores daily? Walgreens does not offer senior discounts daily at their stores. It is only offered every first Tuesday of every month at the Walgreen stores. Also, some eligible products are offered under this discount on a weekly basis. What are some products which are not eligible under the senior citizen discounts at Walgreens? Some products which are not eligible under the senior discount at Walgreens are alcohol and tobacco products, Pseudoephedrine and ephedrine products, Prescription drugs and medicines, gift cards, money orders, etc. What are some benefits you get at Walgreen stores? Some benefits are unlimited cash rewards, 1% storewide, and 5% on private brand & Walgreens products. In addition to the above, you can also get contactless checkout options at their stores which also include curbside pickup services.