With today’s technology, there is no need to send letters or faxes. You can directly send any paper information by email and by other online avenues. But there are many people who still use fax machines to send pages of information, letters, or some other kinds of documents. These fax machines are mainly used in office settings. When an employee of a company needs to send some document in paper form to another employee, he/she will just fax it to that person’s office. But even for normal people, sending faxes to other people is not uncommon. Many retailers and businesses offer fax services, you can simply go to one of those stores and get the job done. But what if you are visiting Walgreens for medications and also have to send a fax? Does Walgreens offer fax services?

As one of the largest drug store chain companies, Walgreens offers many pharmacy-related items and some other services. But can you send a fax to someone from a Walgreens store? If not, then where else can you send faxes from? How much does fax service usually cost at stores? These are the questions to which you will find an answer in this article.

Does Walgreens Offer Fax Services in Its Pharmacies?

No, unfortunately as of 2022, Walgreens does not offer fax services at any of its pharmacies. When you go to your local Walgreens, you can find a whole range of pharmacy items, beauty & health care products, and many other health services. But helping you send a fax to someone is not a service you can get at a Walgreens pharmacy. There are plenty of other places and businesses that offer fax services. You can go to one of those places to get what you need. But going to Walgreens in hopes of getting that service is nothing but a waste of time.

Fax services or fax machines are something which is primarily used in workplaces and offices. Walgreens is a company that owns a huge chain of drugstores all over the country. Millions of people visit its store every year to buy the pharmacy times and other stuff they need. It is not a place from where you send your weekly report to the boss. If you are looking to fax something to someone, then it’s better you go to some other place. Continue reading the article if you want to know where you can get this service.

What Places Offer Fax Services?

Although you can’t send a fax to someone from a Walgreens pharmacy, there are many other stores and retailers that offer this service. Even with the latest technology, many major businesses and companies use fax machines to send other people documents without having to email them. This way, it will be simple for you to send papers swiftly to someone located far from you. So, here’s a list of retailers/stores from which you can send a fax from.

FedEx

Staples’

UPS

Office Depot/Office Max

Office Depot

AAA

Pilot Flying J

Postal Annex

These are some of the places where you can send faxes from. When are in need of sending a fax to someone but don’t have a fax machine with you, then just simply go to one of these places or stores and get what you need. Keep in mind that some of these stores like Staples, Office Depot/Office Max, and Postal Annex only you to send faxes. You can’t receive a fax at these 3 stores. There are plenty of other places that offer fax services, which I haven’t listed.

How Much Does Sending a Fax Cost You?

The cost of sending a fax to some entirely depends on how far the person you are sending it to. The piece of fax services relies on the distance of the fax. Although the cost varies from store to store, it is near to the average price of sending a fax. The average cost of seeing a local fax is $1-$2 a page, depending on the store. Whereas for long-distance interstate faxes, the price is $2-$4 a page. Although it may sound like a lot for a single page, most places usually charge the same price for faxing a single paper.

You can also send international faxes at most stores that offer fax services. To fax a single page to some outside the country, will cost you $6-$8. These are the costs of faxing a single page. If you send faxes occasionally or only temporarily, then I suggest you use fax service from other stores. But if you need to use fax services regularly, then it’s more efficient to just buy yourself a fax machine. Getting a fax machine will not only help you save money in the long term but will also save you the fuel, time, and energy to visit a store for getting such services.

How Much Do Fax Machines Cost?

A good Fax Machine costs somewhere in the range of $150 to $500. There are many brands of fax machines and also come in different sizes. The price of a fax machine also depends on the number of features it has. They are available in most electronic stores and at major retailers. You can go to any of those stores and get the fax machine you want that is within your budget. The important thing to remember when buying a fax machine is to choose one from a reliable brand. There are a lot of popular electronics brands that sell fax machines. Each of those brands prices their fax machines differently. But you can expect the cost to be somewhere near the average price. Here’s a list of brands that make and sell fax machines.

Samsung

Canon

Brother

Panasonic

HP

NTT

These are some of the most popular brands in America that make fax machines. All these companies which I have listed are known to make quality and reliable fax machines. Many companies and offices buy machines from these brands. Choose whichever brand you want based on your budget, need, and preference.

Where Can You Purchase Fax Machines?

Many major retailers and stores sell fax machines. Their stores and locations have the availability of different brands of these machines. You also have the option of ordering whichever brand of fax machine you want online and then getting it directly to your doorstep. Although Fax machines are not sold as much as printers, scanners, mobiles, etc. they still get sold a lot in business communities and office settings. For that reason, many retailers sell them. Here’s a list of retailers and stores where you can buy machines.

Amazon

Staples

Office Depot

Best Buy

Walmart

These are some of the retailers in America that sell fax machines. If you were to go to any of these retailers’ stores, then I am sure you will find those machines up for sale. It is up to you for deciding which brand and type of fax machine you want, which is near your price change. Buy a fax machine is a good option when you need to send different documents regularly. This way, you will avoid spending a lot of money by getting fax services at your local store.

Conclusion

If you want to get fax services, there are many stores and retailer that provide them. But unfortunately, Walgreens isn’t one of those stores. As one of the largest drug store chain companies in the United States, Walgreens sells a lot of pharmaceuticals and other such times. It also provides different health services to its customers, but fax service isn’t one of them. If you need to send someone a fax, then there are stores and retailers you can go to. Office Depot. Staples, FedEx, Postal Annex, etc. are some of the places that offer fax services. The cost of sending a fax is between $1 to $8 for a single page, depending on the distance.

If you need to send faxes regularly, then buying yourself a fax machine is a more feasible option. There are many retailers and stores that sell fax machines. You can buy those things at Walmart, Staples, Office Depot, and also at Amazon. The price of a reliable fax machine is between $150 to $500. If you need to send faxes regularly, then getting a fax machine is more efficient.

FAQs – Does Walgreens Offer Fax Services?

