Walgreens is the second-largest pharmaceutical retailer in America after CVS pharmacy. It provides services in Health & Wellness, Pharmacy, filling prescriptions, and photo products. It also provides its services online on its official website, which helps its customers refill their prescriptions, track prescription status, and even chat with an associate online. Furthermore, it even started a COVID testing facility that can be booked online.

The photo services it is providing are limited to photo books, cards & stationery, calendars, posters, canvas, and gifting options. But does Walgreen have copy machines? The answer to this question is a simple NO. The article is going to give a clear picture of what services Walgreen provides under its photo labs. Read till the end of the article to get all that information.

Does Walgreens Have Copy Machines in 2022?

As already mentioned above, Walgreens does not provide copy machines at any of its stores. However, it provides many other photo and document services under its photo labs. Customers can print photos at Walgreen stores, but can’t make copies of any. Additionally, it provides services in Health & Wellness, Pharmacy, and filling prescriptions.

What Is a Copy Machine?

A copy machine also known as a photocopier allows the customers to make duplicate copies of any document or paper. It uses heat, light chemicals, color, and electrostatic charge to print a copy.

What service do Walgreens offer at their photo lab?

Walgreen’s has various photo labs all across the United States. The services they offer are printing photos, printing from digital sources, and film development. Photo labs process 35 mm film and get copies of 24 pictures at the price of $15. Additionally, they provide a free CD with digital photos. They are generally shipped in 3 to 5 business days. Some photo labs also offer APS, printing from disposable cameras, 110 films, negatives development, and 127 films.

Photo services that Walgreen provides

Print and enlargement

Posters

Collage prints

Print books

Designer prints

Wallet Prints

Banners

Tilepix

Wood panels

Floating frames

Other services they provide are

Document printing

Business Printing

Passport photos

Film processing

Home movies to DVD

USB

Can You Print Documents at Walgreens?

Yes, customers can print documents at Walgreen. However, they cannot be laminated. Customers can just upload the required documents online to them printed. They can even be printed in their physical stores by exporting the file into the machine there. Walgreen even provides same-day pickup services for considerably small orders. But it will take 3 to 5 business days for bulk orders to get ready.

What Are the Different Types of Copies That You Can Have Printed at Walgreens?

The document printing services provided by Walgreens have many options for customers to select from. Walgreen ensures quick and easy services under their photo lab. It is easy and can be ordered online by uploading the document/photo on their website. It has same-day pickup services for selected locations and is based on the size of the order. The options it is providing are as follows

Different paper sizes like 8.5×11 and 8.5×14.

Different paper types like 32 lb laser and 40 lb silk

Single or double-sided printing

Black & White and color printing

Can print up to 25 sheets (stapled)

wire bound 8.5×11 with frosted vinyl cover, available up to 75 sheets

Punch options 2 or 3

What Is the Price Scheme for Printing or Copying Documents at Walgreens?

The price of printing a single-sided black & white copy costs $0.10 and for color, it is $0.30 per page. There are different types of printing services offered at Walgreen at affordable prices. The cost of printing documents may be based on the volume and type of printing. I researched through Walgreens and listed the available services and respective prices below.

1 to 99 sheets- 8.5×11 costs $0.25 and 8.5×14 costs $0.30 100 to 499 sheets- 8.5×11 costs $0.22 and 8.5×14 costs $0.27 500 to 999 sheets- 8.5×11 costs $0.21 and 8.5×14 costs $0.25 Above 1000 sheets- 8.5×11 costs $0.20 and 8.5×14 costs $0.24

All the above pricing is for standard paper with black & white printing on a single side of the sheet with no cover and binding.

Can You Make CD Copies at Walgreens?

Yes, Walgreen provides services for CD copies at their stores and online. The cost of the CD is $3.99 at Walgreen and can hold up to 999 images. The customers can choose customized photos to be printed on the CD. But, that can be only done in the Walgreen physical stores and not online.

Can You Get Photos Printed at Walgreens? How Much Does It Cost?

Yes, Walgreen takes orders for photo printing and photo enlargements both at their store and online. The sizes available and their respective costing for the photo printing are mentioned below

4×4- $0.39 4×6- $0.37 for the first 74 copies and $0.27 for copies exceeding 75 5×7- $2.99 8×8- $3.99 8×10- $3.99 Standard true digital (4×5.3)- $0.37 for the first 74 copies and $0.27 for copies exceeding 75

They are offering pickup services and mail services. The mail orders take 3 to 5 business for the shipping process.

Which File Types Are Supported For Printing At Walgreens?

The following file types are supported for printing on Walgreen’s website

.pdf (Adobe Acrobat)

(Adobe Acrobat) .doc (Microsoft Word)

(Microsoft Word) .ppt (Microsoft PowerPoint)

(Microsoft PowerPoint) .xls (Microsoft Excel)

(Microsoft Excel) .rtf (Word Pad)

(Word Pad) .txt (Notepad)

(Notepad) .ai (Adobe Illustrator)

(Adobe Illustrator) .tiff (Adobe Systems)

(Adobe Systems) .bmp (Microsoft Paint)

(Microsoft Paint) .psd (Adobe Photoshop)

How Long Will It Take To Get Your Orders Printed At Walgreens?

Walgreens provides same-day pick-up services for all the orders up until a certain limit. Generally, there are 2 types of shipping options. There is a same-day pick-up service and shipping after 3 to 5 days. The shipping time may depend on the volume of the order. Small orders can be scheduled for same-day pick-up or mail. Whereas, bulk orders may take up to 3 to 5 business days.

Note that not every Walgreen store provides same-day pick service. Customers can contact their nearest Walgreens to get information about this.

How to Save Money While Printing at Walgreens?

Walgreens provides quick and easy printing services at its store and online. Although, their prices are affordable, who doesn’t love extra discounts? Here is how you can save a buck by printing at Walgreens.

Order printing in bulk orders. Generally, every store provides discounts on printing after 1000 copies.

You can copy more content on a single sheet, avoiding more pages.

Reduce the number of sheets by adding content on both sides of a sheet.

What Are Some Other Retailers That You Can Use to Copy or Print Documents and Photos?

Walgreen does not have copy machines at their stores, but provides other services like document printing, CD printing, photo printing, etc. There are other major retailers who are providing the same services and additionally providing copy machines at their stores. They are

CVS pharmacy Double-sided color copies – $1.98 per page

single-sided color copies- $0.99 per page.

Double-sided black and white copies- $0.38 per page

Single-sided black and white copies- $0.19 per page FedEx Staples Black and white copies- $$0.11 per page

Color copies – $0.53 per page Costco Office Depot The UPS store Color copies- $0.50 per page

black and white copies – $0.12 per page Local library Local post office

Conclusion

Walgreens does not have copy machines, but provides services under the name photo lab. The services it provides are Health & Wellness, Pharmacy, filling prescriptions, and photo products. The photo lab services include photo books, cards & stationery, calendars, posters, canvas, and gifting options. It even prints documents, and CDs and provides lamination. The pricing and the types of printing are already mentioned in the above article. There are many other retailers who provide photo services like CVS pharmacy, FedEx, Staples, Costco, UPS, Office Depot, etc. The cost of the printing service may depend on many factors like the volume of the order, type of printing, etc. Walgreens provides same-day pick-up services, and bulk orders may take 3 to 5 business days for the shipping to be processed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Walgreen allow me to copy .png and .jpeg photos onto the CD? Yes, Walgreen’s printing service supports major files including .png and .jpeg Name some stores which offer copy machine services? Major stores like CVS, Staples, and The UPS Store offer copy machine services. How Much Does It Cost To Copy Documents at Walgreens? The price of copying documents in Walgreens is – for black and white single-sided copies, you have to pay $0.10 per page. For colored copies, the cost is $0.30 per page. What is a True Digital Print? True Digital Prints are photos in 4×5.3 format.