Does Walgreens Deliver Prescriptions? – All That You Need to Know

Walgreen has a wide range of medications that are used for treating ailments. Drugs that require a prescription and the ones which can be bought without a prescription are available at Walgreen stores. Unlike other products, there are many restrictions on the sale of prescription drugs. These constraints are present to prevent the misuse of medication. Due to such constraints, you may be wondering Does Walgreens Deliver Prescriptions. Well, I have collected the information related to the Delivery of prescription drugs by Walgreen. I guess this will clear your queries related to Walgreens and the delivery of prescription drugs.

Will Walgreen Deliver Prescriptions to Its Customers?

Currently, Walgreen is delivering prescriptions with the help of four different services. If you are expecting free shipping, you can choose the services of Standard online shipping and Express Delivery. In the case of the former, the prescriptions will reach you within 1-2 days. However, in the case of the latter, the prescription delivery will take more time. You have to wait for more than 5 days and the prescriptions will reach within 10 days. The other two services are overnight shipping and Expedited Online shipping. It will cost you $12.95 and 19.95 respectively. Among these two, the overnight shipping will deliver quickly within 1 business day. It takes two business days for Expedited online shipping to deliver the prescription.

How Many Delivery Options Does Walgreen Provide to Its Customers?

Walgreen gives its customer four options and they are,

Walgreens ExpressTM delivery

Standard online shipping

Expedited online shipping

Overnight online shipping

If you need the prescription quickly, you have to select paid delivery services such as Expedited online shipping and overnight shipping. The prescription will reach its destination within 2 days. If you choose Express delivery for free shipping, you may have to wait for at least 5 days. If you want quick delivery and don’t want to pay any shipping fee, you have to choose Standard online shipping. In my opinion, it is better to make use of the paid shipping service as they are more promising. If you face any problem, these services will respond to you quickly.

Can You Get Free Prescription Delivery From Walgreens?

Yes. As a customer of Walgreens, you will be able to use 2 services that offer free delivery of prescriptions. Standard online shipping and Walgreens ExpressTM are the two shipping services that I am talking about. If you want the prescription to reach you sooner, you have to prefer ExpressTM. This shipping service will not take more than 2 days to reach you. However, you will be surprised to know that Walgreens isn’t the one offering this service. FedEx is fulfilling all the delivery orders of ExpressTM.

The next free prescription delivery is offered by Standard online shipping. However, you have to wait longer for prescriptions. In certain cases, it can take 10 business days before the prescription reaches your door.

What is the Process for Requesting Walgreens to Deliver Your Prescriptions?

You have to visit the website of Walgreens’ website and fill out your prescription. When you reach the “Checkout” page, you will see the option “Ship to you”. Click that option and finalize your Walgreens order. You can make the payment to Walgreens. Later, you will be asked to prefer one of three shipping services. Based on your budget and how sooner you want the prescription delivered, you can make your choice.

How Can You Enroll in Walgreens Express Delivery?

Walgreens Express Delivery is one of many shipping services that you can choose. This particular shipping service is the responsibility of FedEx. Hence, when you are enrolling for “Walgreens Express Delivery”, you have to follow a different process. However, the process is simple and straightforward. You will be enrolled and become eligible to use this service once you text “JoinRx” to 21525.

How to Use the Shipping Service “Walgreens Express Delivery”?

You will be able to use this service once you click on the option “Use Walgreens Express”. You will see this option when Walgreen asks you how you want to receive the prescription. Another method to select this method is to wait for a notification from Walgreen saying that your prescription is ready. Walgreen will notify you either via text or email. If you want less hassle, go with the latter option.

Will Walgreens Deliver All Prescriptions?

Prescriptions can be easily misused by people. Hence, Walgreens doesn’t deliver certain prescriptions. However, you will not have any problem with most prescriptions at Walgreens. The prescriptions that Walgreen doesn’t deliver are controlled substances that have to be stored in a particular environment. For example, certain prescription has to be stored under a particular temperature. Similarly, Walgreens doesn’t deliver prescriptions that are financed by healthcare programs or insurance programs.

I haven’t disclosed complete information regarding what prescription will not be delivered by Walgreens. For complete information and better clarification, you should contact the local Walgreen pharmacy. Call them and tell them the substances in your prescriptions. Now, you can inquire if Walgreen will be able to deliver.

How to Know if Your Prescription is Ready?

You will be able to check this out by visiting the Walgreens website. After visiting the website, you have to go to the “Order Status” page. There is a much better option where you will be able to receive updates regarding your prescription via text and email. All, you have to do is sign up by visiting this website. By doing so, you will come to know about the prescription as soon as they are ready, and you can save yourself from the hassle of checking the status manually.

Why Does Walgreens Hesitate to Deliver Prescriptions Ordered Using Insurance?

In addition to prescriptions, merchandisers avoid the delivery of the product financed by insurance. If a merchandiser starts delivering such products, it would increase the liability of its customer. Let me be honest here, no merchandiser wants this. They just want the customers to settle the bill for the products then and there. This avoids all the unnecessary complexity. Moreover, the bond between the buyer and seller is retained. Similarly, Walmart doesn’t want to risk and stake its fund. Obviously, it doesn’t wanna spoil the customer bond.

Another important problem is the risk involved in delivering Prescriptions. Unlike other products, prescriptions not stored in appropriate conditions can risk the life of the person. Walgreens, being a pharma chain, had understood this. It is very easy for a juvenile to order controlled substances under a fake account. There are also chances where juveniles in their early teen use their parent’s account to order prescriptions.

Final Thoughts

As a customer, you get a lot of delivery options while ordering from Walgreens. If you need prescriptions real quick, you have two options. One of these two swift delivery options will not charge you any shipping fee. The other option is expensive but more reliable. If you are not in hurry, you can use the other options apart from these two. They cost you less and the prescriptions will take more time to reach your door. It is surprising to know that Walgreens offers different delivery options that can be used by customers based on their preferences. If you want prescriptions in a few hours, don’t depend on Walgreens Delivery. Just check out where is the nearest pharmacy and head there. When it comes to Delivery, you cannot say for sure when the prescriptions will reach your place.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Walgreens Deliver Prescriptions?

