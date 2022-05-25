When you are a student, being financially independent is difficult. You are most likely to solely depend on your parents or guardian. You can gain some extra bucks by working part-time. However, it can be very stressful for you to manage both work and job at the same time. Hence, it is always best to look and make use of financial perks offered exclusively to students. Many major organizations are offering discounts on their products and services specifically to students, such as Apple iPhone, Amazon, and Walmart. Can we include Verizon on the list as well? Does it have something like Verizon Student Discount? Continue reading to know.

Does Verizon Offer Discounts That Are Exclusive to Students?[Short Answer]

I am excited to tell you that Verizon does offer discounts to students. Surprisingly, one doesn’t have to be an existing customer in order to sign up for the Verizon Students Unlimited Plan. However, you have to create an account on Verizon. Once you sign up for this program, you will also receive discounts on streaming services such as Disney+. Do you want complete details regarding the Verizon Student Discount program? Well, then keep reading to get a complete picture of the program.

What Is the Name of the Student Discount Offered by Verizon?

Verizon is offering education discounts to college students. The name of this Verizon Student Discount is the “Students Unlimited Plan”. When you sign up for this plan, you will be able to get up to $25 off from the regular price on a monthly basis. This is for two lines, you will get $10 off if it was for one line. The Plans you can subscribe to include 5G Start, 5G Get More, 5G Do More, and lastly, 5G Play more. All of them are unlimited plans, hence students can stay connected all the time.

What Are the Qualifications One Needs to Sign Up for the Students Unlimited Plan of Verizon?

I will mention the qualification you require to become eligible for Verizon’s Students Unlimited Plan. Take a look at the points to know if you are eligible.

You should’ve enrolled yourself in vocational, undergraduate, and higher learning programs. You will be considered eligible even if you have enrolled in these programs online.

Own a Verizon account. If you don’t have one, create one.

Verizon expects you to reside within the boundaries of the USA.

It expects you to possess at least two smartphones (Please note that devices such as tablets will not be considered).

While registering for the Students Unlimited Plan, you should be able to validate the status of your current college using Unidays.

If you qualify for all the above conditions, you become eligible to sign up for the plan and enjoy the perks of the plan.

What Are the Additional Student Discounts That Verizon Offers?

According to the Students Unlimited plan you select, you can enjoy the benefits of the following services. They are,

Disney Bundle

Discovery+

Disney+

Paper-free and autopsy discounts

Mobile+Home Rewards

However, the number of perks you gain by signing up for the plan is not limited to this. You will get student-specific offers and other unannounced benefits.

How Can You Register for Verizon Student Discounts?

Are you an existing customer of Verizon? Do you own a Verizon account? If you say yes to both the questions, you can follow the below steps to register.

Check if you are at least present on one Verizon Unlimited plan. Otherwise, you have to change your plan.

Now, visit Verizon’s Student Discount webpage. Once the webpage is loaded, you can click on the option “Validate Now” or “Register to start the process of validation.

Once you enter your details and complete the validation.

If you need an elongated and clear explanation, there is a step-by-step guide framed by Verizon. You can check out Verizon’s guide on how one can register for discounts. Visit the page and use the step-by-step guide to complete the validation.

We have been discussing the case if you are a Verizon customer. What if you are not a Verizon website? Well, for that, you have to visit the student discount site. After finding out you are eligible, you can choose a plan of your wish.

Note: Here is an important thing about selecting a plan. Be it two lines or one line, you will save money on both. However, if you need to save more, don’t activate one line. Instead, activate two lines.

How to Verify if Your Verizon Student Discount Is Active?

After following all the steps to sign up and enter all the information, your Verizon Student Discount will be activated. However, if you don’t know if the Verizon Student Discount has been activated, you can follow any of the below steps to know. After submitting all the details, you will receive a notice that your discount submission has been validated.

Visit My Verizon Website. After the page gets loaded, click on discounts. Later, you will be able to see the option “Promotion and Discounts”. You can click that option to know if your Verizon Student Discount is active.

Instead of the “My Verizon Website”, you can use the “My Verizon app” which is more comfortable for you. After opening the app, you can click on the option “Bill”. After clicking that option, search for “Account charges” and click that option. In this way, you can check if the discount is active using the app.

Does Verizon FIOS Offer Student Discounts?

Unfortunately, Verizon FIOS is not offering student discounts to everyone. It is offering student discounts for only selected schools that are located throughout America. You have to check with your school management to know if it is part of the Verizon FIOS students discount program. In case, it is, you can apply for that. The possibility of getting the Verizon FIOS Students discount program increases when you are joining a reputed and large university.

What I Have Said in This Article?

In this article, I have said if Verizon offers any student discounts. Following that, I mentioned the name of the student discount plan and listed the eligibility criteria one has to meet. Additionally, I hinted at the other benefits you could get depending on the plans you choose. Later, I explained how to apply for the Verizon Student Discount program. Lastly, I told you how to check if the Verizon student discount is active.

Final Thoughts

The students who have the zeal for studying yet lack the facilities can make the most of this Verizon Student Discount. In addition to this, various other organizations are offering student-specific discounts. Therefore, you can save a lot of money if you get familiarized with other discounts offered. Also, you can make maximum use of being a student utilizing these offers. I hope the information provided in this article regarding Verizon Student Discount was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Verizon Student Discount

1. Can I Apply for Verizon Student Discount despite not being a customer of Verizon? Yes. Verizon allows those who are not associates to apply for this Verizon Student Discount. However, one should create an account on Verizon. 2. Which plan is more beneficial? Two lines or one line? Choosing Two lines will be wise because you will save a lot more money when compared to one line. 3. Can I use my Verizon app to check if the Verizon Student discount is active? Yes. In order to do that, open the Verizon app and click on the option “Bill” followed by “Account Charges”. Follow these steps on the app to check if the Verizon Student discount is active. 4. Is this discount limited to students residing within America? Yes. Any student who is residing in America and pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate will become eligible for this discount/ 5. What are some plans one can subscribe to using Verizon’s Student Discount Plan? Some plans that you can subscribe are 5G Start, 5G Get More, and 5G Do More.