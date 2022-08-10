People over the age of 62 are eligible for senior discounts in this country. There are many offers and discounts that a lot of companies offer at their stores and businesses. If you were to buy something as a 60-year-old from Apple Bee’s are Arby’s, you will receive a minimum of 19% discount on your overall purchase. Although not much, it will help save you money in the long run. Nowadays, to get onto the good side of the public, many companies started offering senior discounts. Today, wireless network services are a must to have, no matter your age. So, do Wireless network service providers offer senior discounts? Or to specify the question, Does Verizon offer discounts for seniors? As the 2nd largest wireless network provider company after AT&T, it only makes sense to assume that Verizon offers senior discounts. Read the article to know if it does.

Does Verizon Offer Discounts for Seniors in This Country?

No, Verizon does not provide specific offers and discounts to seniors in the United States. Like some other major companies, the wireless network service provider company does not give a 10% or 15% discount on the overall purchase. But although Verizon does not provide such discounts for seniors, they do offer a senior phone plan, by which old people will be able to save up to $40 every month on the phone bill. This plan was specifically implemented by Verizon to lower the burden of paying phone bills by the seniors a bit. If you are a person that is looking for a good phone plan from Verizon as a senior citizen, then this is the one you should select. Continue reading the article to know the specifics of this plan in detail.

What is the Verizon Senior Phone Plan?

The Verizon senior phone plan is something that the company provides which will help save money for the customer. Only seniors are eligible for this plan. They can save up to $40 a month when buying a line for the phone. You can only have a maximum of 2 lines for this plan, which is perfect for a senior couple. You need to be at least 56 years old to be eligible for this plan. If you are a person that is born in the year 1966 or before it and live in America, then you can get this plan.

There are a lot of seniors in this country that choose this plan for their phones, without having to pay extra. As the 2nd largest wireless network provider, Verizon offers a fast and stable connection for the most part. More than 100 million people in this country use its service to get the network connection they need.

How Much Does the Verizon Senior Plan Cost?

As of 2022, the senior plan costs $60 for a single line and $80 for 2 lines. As you can see, getting 2 lines on a single plan for you and your significant other will help save you $40 rather than getting a single line two times. Keep in mind that these costs do not include taxes and fees. As I Have said before, this plan allows you to save money in the long run. Keep in mind that you need to buy this plan using Auto Pay and paper-free billing to get the discount on this plan. To get the plan, all you need to do is sign up on Verizon’s website on your phone or computer and with your bank account or debit card. Once you do that, you will be able to get a discount as long as the payment is set to auto-pay.

What Will You Get With Verizon’s Senior Plan?

The senior plan is just like most normal plans, except for the price difference, number of lines, and discounts. By getting a single or double line with Verizon’s senior plan, you will get a lot of benefits from having it. But many people do not know what you will get by having this plan. Here’s a list explaining the details of Verizon’s senior plan.

With the senior plan, you will get unlimited 4G LTE data for your phone.

The plan offers unlimited talk time and text.

You can stream videos in DVD quality.

The senior plan will get you an unlimited mobile hotspot/ tethering speed of 600kbps

If you are a member of Verizon select, then you have the chance to get many rewards with this plan.

Verizon’s senior plan is not only limited to the United States, but also to Mexico and Canada.

These are the details of the senior plan, which you can get by subscribing to it. Keep in mind that this plan is only available for people who are 56 years of age or more.

How to Check if You Are Eligible for Verizon’s Senior Phone Plan?

You may have doubts if you are eligible to get the company’s senior phone plan. If you want to know whether you are eligible or not, just visit www.verizon.com/55plus. Once you are on the website, you will go to the senior plan page. There, at the bottom, of the page, you will see a “check eligibility” section. You have to select the year you were born, the state where you live, and the number of phone lines you wish to have. These are things that you need to enter onto the website to show if you are eligible to get the plan or not. Apart from this, you also have to mention if you are already a Verizon member or not. After you enter the details, the company’s website will then state your eligibility status.

What States Does Verizon Offer the Senior Plan Available in?

Verizon used to offer this plan in all the states of America, but now you can only get the senior plan in Florida. So, unless you are a resident of Florida, you can forget about getting this plan. But the members of other states who already have this plan can still continue using it. This senior plan is also called a 55+ plan. The plan is right now a local trial offer that is only available in Florida, at least for the time being. Make sure to not forget in case you are looking to apply for this plan from any state other than Florida. The senior plan may be available in other states, but it is better to get your hopes high.

Can You Apply for the Senior Plan at a Verizon Store?

If you don’t want to get this plan through its website, then you can simply go to your local Verizon store and apply for one. If you are already a Verizon member, the process of getting the 55+ plan or the senior plan is much easier. You can also call 866.749.1036. Customer care will then guide and assist you in shifting to the 55+ plan. If you have any doubts regarding the price, details, and the location at which this plan is available, then feel free to ask them and clear your doubts.

Does Verizon Offer Senior Discounts or Plans on Landlines?

No, the wireless network service provider company does not offer any senior discounts and landlines. Although the company does provide landline plans, they are not specific to seniors. There is something called the Verizon Fios senior discount, but it is not only for seniors. This plan is available to any customer who subscribed to Verizon’s plan to get an internet speed of 50 Mbps or higher. With the Fios home plans, you will get unlimited nationwide calling, features like voice mails attached as audio files to your email, and also international calls. Although there are other uses of getting the Verizon senior Fios plan, these are the most notable ones.

Conclusion

There are many things you can expect from getting a Verizon line, but not senior discounts. The company does not provide any senior discounts or offers. But there is something called the senior phone plan or also called as 55+ plan. This plan allows you to save up to $40. You need to be at least 55 years of age and a resident of Florida to get it, as the plan is currently only available in that one state. The 55+ plan costs you $60 a month for a single line and $80 for two lines. In case, you will the eligibility criteria, then I suggest that you subscribe to this plan.

