USPS is the United States Postal Service which is mainly operated in the United States. It is an autonomous agency that works under the executive branch of the state’s federal department. USPS is responsible for providing the mail for all the locations in the United States including associated states and insular areas. USPS is also the largest postal service which delivers 47% of the world’s mail.

You might think about places to get a passport and photo for it. Do you know that you can get passport photo services at USPS postal office? If you do not know that then you might want to read this article. It is a time taking process under the federal department.

It is simple to walk to the USPS office and apply for a passport, but you might need a passport photo for that. This article is going to deal with everything related to USPS passport photo services. So, keep reading till the end to find out about those.

Can You Get Passport Photos at USPS in 2022?

There are USPS offices at different locations in the state. Almost all of them provide passport photo services at their offices for their customers. In addition to it, they also provide passport issuing services at their offices. But you cannot find the issuing of passports at all the USPS locations. It is a limited service. However, you can easily find the applications for this on their official website, usps.com by searching the nearest USPS using your zip code. The cost of a passport photo at USPS is $15 and this cost is considerably costlier than any other retailer that provides passport photo services. There are also alternative retail stores where you can get these passport photo services.

Take a closer look at the details regarding the passport photos at the USPS including the process to get a passport photo at the USPS office, the price of passport photos, alternative places to get passport photos for less cost, and the duration. This article will have answers to all those questions, so keep reading.

How Do the USPS Passport Photos Work?

You can get passport photos at almost all the USPS post office locations in any state. That is one of the preferred places where you can get the passport photos done. You can apply for them at these USPS locations.

There is also a high chance that these locations provide other related services also such as the services taking passport photos for other important documentation. But keep in mind that not all the locations of postal offices provide the above-mentioned services. Only some of them provide services for passport photos with them.

So, to get these services you need to find the USPS office location which provides both the mentioned services at their office. To find the location of the nearest USPS you can search them online by entering the zip code. You can even schedule an appointment on the official USPS website for passport photo services.

On the website, you have to choose to get “a new passport along with photo services”. Under it add the number of adults and also minors who are under the age of 16 for the persons who are applying for.

The services can be chosen based on the location, date, city you live in, state, zip code, and also radius of the area you want. Keep in mind to click the “Passport photo locations” column, and you can continue searching.

After searching, you can clearly see the list of USPS locations where you can get the photo services based on the locations and also based on the distance of the locations. You can choose one of them based on your need, and you have to also provide your contact information on the website. Additionally, you can even get a prior appointment for all these services in-store or even at the self-service kiosks at the post offices.

The appointments taken are only for 15 minutes. And the associates at USPS suppose that you will be fully prepared for the services while visiting the postal office. You can even be punctual by visiting their store 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

The cost of each passport photo at USPS is nearly $15, so you can be prepared for the fee charged by USPS. The passport photo process is quite strict, but it is made easy and simple with practice which can be easily seen by the associates at USPS. They are well practiced at their work.

All the USPS post office locations have different photo sections. These areas will have a white or off-white background, and you will be guided by the associate at the post office on where to stand and how. Also, you will be asked to remove your glasses if you have a pair. Additionally, the photos are straight and there would be no coy head tilts.

What is the Cost of Getting Passport Photos at the USPS Post Office?

The USPS post office is one of the costliest places in the retail market where you can get passport photos. It costs nearly $15 per photo at the USPS postal office. Some might feel it is totally worth the price paying for but others might feel it is costly. The people who consider it worth the thing that passport photos are tough to be taken and one should have the experience to click them correctly.

It is suggested by many customers more than the DIY which is to take your passport photo by a friend or a family member and get them printed for you. It is also recommended because the postal office is the place where you can get all the passport documentation done in one place which is very simple and comfortable.

Are There Any Other Alternative Places Where You Can Get Your Passport Photos Other Than USPS?

It might be a costly option for many people that USPS is charging $15 per photo at their post office. So, if you are in search of a cheaper option for passport photos in the retail market other than USPS then you have a lot of other alternative options such as getting it done at home. Some other alternatives for the retailers who take passport photos are as follows:

The cost of passport photos prints at FedEx is $14.95 (which isn’t a very low-cost option compared to USPS) Sam’s Club charges $5.31 or $.017 per print. The charges for a print at Walgreen are $12.99 or $0.29 UPS charges $11.99 per print The cost of a print at Target is $9.99 or $0.19 CVS charges $13.99 or $0.29 for a print

But the above-mentioned charges are not the same for all the retail store locations. each of these retailers might have different costs for passport photo services based on the state they are in.

Also, remember to take prior appointments before visiting these retailers to avoid any rush and get the services quickly.

Do You Have to Wait for the Passport Photos at the Post Office?

You do not have to worry about the time you have to wait at the post office for these services. The wait time at USPS is the same as every other retailer for the passport photo. USPS does not have the facility to develop the photos at their stores. So, you would not get instant photos from the store right after getting them clicked.

The wait time at USPS is nearly 6 weeks, only after which you will get the passport photos to you. But the COVID pandemic has affected the wait time for the passport to be issued and received.

Can You Get Baby Passport Photos at the USPS?

Yes, you can get your baby passport photos at the USPS postal office. Also, the passport once taken works for 10 years. But the changes might affect the passport which is clear in a kid.

And all the customers who got passports at USPS who reviewed them on Reddit mentioned that it is of great difficulty to get a kid’s passport photo. You can check your kid’s passport photos which are clicked at the USPS postal office.

Final Thoughts

You can get passport photo services at the USPS postal office at the store locations of their offices. But keep in mind that you might find these services at all their postal offices. You can even schedule an appointment with USPS to get services for passport photos at their postal office. You can do it on their official website by searching the nearest USPS by zip code.

The cost of getting a passport photo at the retail stores might vary based on the store prices and also the state where the store is located. USPS is the costliest post office which charges higher than any other retail for a passport photo and printing service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are there any other alternative places where you can get your passport photos other than USPS? Yes, there are many other alternative retailers where you can get passport photo services. Some of them are Walgreens, Sam’s Club, Target, UPS, CVS, and FedEx. What is the basic wait time for a passport photo at USPS? The customers who want to get their passport photos at USPS might have to wait for 6 weeks to get the passport. Can I get baby passport photos at the USPS? Yes, You can get your baby passport photos at USPS by their professionals. How many years does a passport expiry last? A passport can last up to 10 years after which you have to renew it.