The exploitation of digital payment methods is being pushed to its limits. Starting from the banking sector that adopted digital solutions for transactions, the digital transaction method has advanced so much. Now, many private organizations have added digital transactions as one of the accepted payment methods. Looking at this trend, several digital payment companies have sprouted in a very short span. What is more surprising is companies like Apple and Samsung coming up with their own digital payment platforms. For example, you have Apple Pay and Samsung pay that can be used for transferring funds. As an Apple user, you would definitely prefer using Apply pay due to convenience. Do you think USPS will accept the payment made via Apple Pay? Well, I have made some research and have found the answer to the query of does USPS take Apple Pay. Continue reading to know the answer.

Can I Use My Apple Pay to Complete My Payment at USPS?

As of now, you cannot use your Apple Pay for payment at the United States Postal Service. Besides, the USPS doesn’t accept any form of NFC payment on its post offices or online platform. You can use other forms of traditional payments, such as cash and credit/debit cards. Please note, even though the modern world card readers are equipped for accepting NFC payments, the USPS doesn’t use the technology. Hence, the USPS keeps that specific technology deactivated. I will elucidate more about Apple Pay and transaction methods accepted at USPS in this article. Read the article till the end for the big picture.

Why Isn’t USPS Accepting Payments Made via Apple Pay?

Until now, the USPS hasn’t given any statement regarding why it doesn’t accept Apply Pay as one of its accepted payment methods. However, netizens have posted some theories regarding this thing. According to a Redditor with the username “u/rmiw”, it is very easy for USPS to come up with a system where different types of payment methods will be accepted. Yet, they haven’t come up with one. Hence, the problem is not with USPS’ ability, but the restriction. Since USPS is offering a federal service, they will get access to the critical information of millions of people. As a result, the USPS has to stick to stringent rules. This could be a reason why USPS doesn’t accept Apple Pay. It also explains why USPS post offices don’t accept any form of NFC payments.

According to another Redditor with the username u/Johnthrives, the reason for the rejection of NFC payments by USPS is its old credit card machines. When this Redditor visited his local post office, he saw the credit card machine taking a great deal of time for processing a basic debit card transaction. So, let alone accepting NFC payments, the machines are so old that it is not able to perform their functions.

If we take a look at the comments of both the Redditors, we can conclude that USPS doesn’t want to upgrade its transaction system. The reason for this has been aptly said by the first Redditor. It can be very dangerous if USPS which is a part of the federal system bridges the technology gap. With power in wrong information, there are high chances of exploitation.

What Are the Other Form of Payments That USPS Accepts?

It is unfortunate that USPS doesn’t have an advanced and hi-tech transaction system. Millions of people would have benefited if it had used cutting-edge technology for building its transaction system. Nevertheless, you still have the option to choose between so many other payment methods. Let me list a few of them here,

The most common and widely accepted payment method is cash.

Debit or credit cards of MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and AmEx. If you are using a debit card, there are chances of getting $50 cash back.

Diners Club

China Union Pay

JCB

Carte Blanche

Personal Checks(You cannot use it online but on post offices only)

Does USPS Accept Samsung Pay?

Similar to Apply Pay, Samsung pay is also becoming popular. Especially among Samsung users, it has received huge acceptance. Hence, the number of Samsung Pay users has increased in recent days. Does USPS recognize this? It is very odd to expect USPS to accept Samsung pay, as it generally stays away from NFC or contactless payments made digitally. Surprisingly, a few post office locations seem to accept the payments made using Samsung Pay and Google Pay. I still wonder, why didn’t USPS do the same with the Apply pay. In addition to this, a few customers who visited the post offices have found an up-to-date kiosk up there.

Only a few post offices of the USPS are currently accepting contactless payment. Most of the USPS post offices don’t accept any form of contactless payment. Among the places that accept contactless payment, none seems to have Apple Pay on their list. However, they have other Samsung Pay and Google Pay. Well, what could be the reason for this non-uniformity? A Redditor, who used contactless payment at a Post Office, was told by the manager that it was against the policy of the USPS to accept any form of payment that is made using a smartphone. Taking all these into consideration, we can assume that in certain USPS locations, many have forgotten to disable NFC at certain locations. Hence, those locations accept contactless payment.

Is It Possible to Pay USPS Using PayPal?

In the year 2012, USPS and PayPal jointly announced that its customer will be able to pay using PayPal digital platform for checking out from USPS online. Especially, when you are using USPS’s Click-N-ship services. When this announcement was made, millions of USPS customers who had PayPal accounts felt happy. They felt secure while using PayPal instead of cards.

Another reason was that people were able to bypass the step where they had to enter the entire financial information of the cards. Hence, convenience in usage can be considered another reason. In addition to USPS, people were able to use PayPal at so many other places as well. This is seen as one of the biggest disadvantages of USPS clients.

Final Thought

We cannot consider USPS to work like a private organization. The money transaction environment that has been created by digital payment methods is not completely trustworthy. In human history, digital payment is the latest one. It has been in the market for a short period of time only. This short time is not enough for a government to trust a new method of money transaction. USPS is part of the federal government and hence it is easy for us to come to assume why USPS hasn’t upgraded its transaction system to adopt digital payments. Moreover, USPS will be able to access the critical information of the people. With the sensitive information of people in hand, if USPS adopts digital transactions, there are high chances of scamming in the future. If it happens, the wealth of Millions of people will be at risk. I am glad that the government noticed this.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does USPS Take Apple Pay?

1. Which USPS post office locations accept Apple Pay? None of the USPS post office locations will accept the payment made via Apple Pay. Even though not common, you will find certain USPS post offices accepting payment that is made using Samsung and Google Pay. These locations are able to accept contactless payment because NFC is not disabled. 2. Which contactless payment does USPS accept?

According to the policy of USPS, neither the post office nor the online is entitled to accept the contactless payment. Contactless payments made using Smartphones include Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and many more. Despite the strict policy, a few post office location has been reported to accept Samsung and Google Pay. 3. Will USPS accept Apple Pay in the future? It may not happen in the near future. However, there are chances of UPS accepting contactless payments, including Apple Pay. Before that, the government should get a better understanding of the technology used behind Digital transactions. Until then, the chances of USPS accepting any form of contactless payment are low. 4. Will USPS change its policy regarding the accepted form of payment method in the future? This will happen only when the government discusses things clearly with the cybersecurity experts. Based on the suggestion given to them, the USPS will be able to come up with a secured transaction system that is immune to cyberattacks. There are ongoing talks between the government and cybersecurity experts for a few years.