Are you planning to send any type of parcel or package, to the Puerto Rico Region through the USPS Delivery Company? And you are wondering whether the USPS Company’s delivery services extend to the Puerto Rico region or not. Then you are in the right place, as you will find all the answers to your questions, here in the below article in much more detail. In addition, we will talk about the fees the USPS charges to deliver packages to the Puerto Rico region. Moreover, whether the Flat Rate shipping service is available to Puerto Rico or not. Besides, this, we will provide comprehensive information on whether there is any cheapest way to ship to Puerto Rico.

Does USPS Ship Mail to Puerto Rico?

Yes, as you can guess, the USPS Ship offers various types of delivery services to most of the regions across the country, and the Puerto Rice region is also a part of the country. This means the customers can ship their parcels and packages, to the Puerto Rico region easily through this delivery platform. However, the main benefit of these delivery services to the said regions is that they cost the same amount, like that as the delivery services offered by the USPS within the country.

Although, the time taken to deliver the packages from the US mainland to the Puerto Rico region, might be more compared to the delivery services within the mainland. And not just that, sometimes, depending on the size and the service chosen, by the customers, the gees for the delivery services vary. So if you are interested in shipping your parcel to the Puerto Rico region, then we suggest the customers contact the Local USPS customers care center or visit the USPS Local Post office to find out more about the shipping services to Puerto Rico.

What Are the Different Ways That USPS Ships to Puerto Rico?

As you can guess, the USPS is the leading package shipping company in the country, and it uses various types of shipping options based on the delivery location. And if the customers is shipping his package to the Puerto Rico from the mainland, then the company based on the service selected by the customers will use different modes of transportation, air travel, ships, bikes, trucks, and many more to make sure that the package is delivered to the customer within the said delivery due date.

Besides, the shipping services offered by the company to Puerto Rico is same as the services available here in the multiple states of the country. Which means the customers don’t have to pay any additional fees for these services. And more importantly Puerto Rico being a part of the United States, the customers don’t have to worry, as the parcels or packages will not go under customs. So, we can finally say that the shipping method, chosen by the USPS company, depends on the service selected by the customers, as well as the distance or delivery location.

Does It Cost to Ship to Puerto Rico?

The USPS company, as said above, does not charge any type of additional charges for the customers in order to ship products to the Puerto Rico region. This is mainly because the Puerto Rico is a part of the United States of America. Moreover, instead of this, the company charges or fees, depend directly on the package sent by the customers. Which means, the price of the shipping depends on various other aspects such as, delivery location, distance, type of service chosen by the customer, size and dimensions of the package, etc.

Furthermore, the USPS company is also offering flat rate shipping options for the customers, who are planning to send parcels to the Puerto Rico Region. And as you know, the flat rate shipping is the cheapest shipping option, offered by the company. This means that the customers can now send various types of packages or parcels, through the multiple flat rate shipping options like, Priority Mail Rate Envelope, Priority Mail Rate Medium, Priority Mail Rate Large and Priority Mail Rate Small, which range from $7.95 to $21.90.

Does USPS Ship Flat Rate to Puerto Rico?

From the above section, as you can understand that the USPS company offers various types of flat rate shipping services for the customers, who want to ship their packages to the Puerto Rico region. And there are multiple flat rate shipping options like, Priority Mail Rate Small, Priority Mail Rate Envelope, Priority Mail Rate Large, and Priority Mail Rate Medium, etc. In these services, the Flat Rate Envelope is the cheapest as it only costs $7.95, while the Priority Mail Rate Large costs around $21.90.

However, if you are not happy with the time taken by the company for the package to be delivered to the location in the Puerto Rico region. Then there is another shipping option offered by the company, which might be beneficial for you, only if you want to spend more money on the delivery. This is the Priority Mail express shipping option, which helps the customer to send the parcels to the location by the next day. Thus, the customers have a lot of shipping options, based on the urgency of the package, package type, as well as the available budget.

What Is the Cheapest Way to Ship to Puerto Rico?

Now that you have learned all about the USPS to Puerto Rico, let us discuss what is the cheapest shipping option to deliver packages to the said region through the USPS platform. As of now, the cheapest payment option, offered by the USPS company, especially for delivering packages to the Puerto Rico Islands is the First Class Mail, as this costs only 40 cents. Then there is the option of the Priority Mail Rate Options, which are very cost-effective, after the First Class mail option.

And there is also another shipping option for the customers who want to send their package as soon as possible, and are willing to spend more money through the Priority Mail Express shipping option. Besides, these different shipping options offered by the USPS company, especially for the Puerto Rico region, are very cheap compared to other popular delivery platform services. As they usually charge almost $80 to $100 for delivering packages to the Puerto Rico Region. Which is why, the USPS might be the best option for you, if you want to ship parcels to Puerto Region, within a limited budget.

Is Shipping to Puerto Rico Considered International Shipping?

The USPS Company does not consider Puerto Rico, as an international country, mainly because the Puerto Rico is a part of the United States of America. Which is why the company charges same fees, for the shipping service to this region, like all other shipping services to the locations in multiple states across the country. However, that is not always the case with the other delivery platforms in the country, such as UPS or FedEx, who consider Puerto Rico as an international location, and charge delivery fees accordingly.

Although, this is mainly because of the Private delivery companies like UPS and FedEx, does not have a wider range or connectivity compared to the USPS platform, which has multiple Local Post Offices in the Puerto Rico region. Furthermore, the company has its own shipping options to the Puerto Rico region, which is why the shipping services offered by this company are much cheaper, whereas the other companies end up more charges for shipping products to this region, and as a result, their shipping services to the Puerto Rico is also expensive.

Do You Need to File Any Custom Forms With the USPS?

The Puerto Rico region is a part of the United States of America, and so it is considered as domestic location by the Government Run Shipping Company, USPS. And usually, the domestic packages or parcels in the country, do not undergo customs unless, the executives at the checking area find the package suspicious. So the customers do not have to fill any custom forms while sending packages to the Puerto Rico region through the USPS Delivery Services.

And as said above this might be different for the other delivery companies, and their services to this region, mainly as they consider Puerto Rico is an international destination. Which is why, we request the customers to find out whether they need to fill any custom forms if they are sending a package through other Delivery Platforms like UPS or FedEx. However, if you are using USPS platform for the shipping services then you don’t have to worry about filling any types of Custom Forms.

Conclusion

In the above article, we have provided comprehensive information on the topic, USPS to Puerto Rico. Additionally, we have talked about the different ways one can ship products through the USPS Company, especially to the Puerto Rico region, while also talking about the charges taken by the company for these services. Moreover, we have also explained what is the cheapest way to ship products to the Puerto Rico region. And lastly, we have verified whether the customers need to file any custom forms for their shipping services.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does USPS Deliver Parcels to Puerto Rico? Yes, the Puerto Rico is a part of the United States, so the USPS Company delivers parcels or packages to this region. What is the cheapest shipping option to Puerto Rico? The First Mail and Priority Mail Shipping services are the cheapest shipping option currently offered by the USPS company to ship products to the Puerto Rico region. What are the popular alternatives to the USPS Company? There are many popular alternatives to the USPS company, such as FedEx, USPS, DHL, and Shipping Easy, etc.