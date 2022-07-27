USPS is an executive branch under the federal department of the government of the United States. Despite being a department under the federal government it is an anonymous working body. It is well known for its services which are provided for all the locations in the United States including the insular areas. They also ship to some intentional locations.

It is famous for its services through which packages can be shipped to domestic and international locations. It includes many locations around the world. Now you must be wondering does USPS ship to Australia? What is the cost of shipping a package to Australia with USPS?

What all packages can be sent to Australia with USPS? Read this article in which I have included all the information I have gathered while researching.

Does USPS Ship to Australia in 2022?

Like any other country, USPS also ships to Australia. They also have many shipping services including Priority Mail Express International service. This service also has a money-back guarantee for shipping packages to Australia. But, since the Covid pandemic, USPS has canceled shipping services to Australia. This is because of the safety reasons of the people in the virus time. But it has an exception for Global Express Guaranteed.

Let’s know more about the cancellation of services to Australia by USPS. Also, know about the service details when they are not suspended.

Is USPS Suspension to Ship to Australia Still Continued?

The suspension is still continued as of a recent update from USPS. So, USPS is not shipping packages to Australia at the moment under temporary suspension. The suspension started in September 2021 and is still continuing for safety reasons of the people.

All the parcel mail services in Australia got affected by this decision and most of the shipping companies have stopped their services with the influence of USPS’s decision of suspension.

I am listing out the services under USPS which are suspended as of now,

Priority Mail Express (International destinations) International Priority Airmail First-Class Package (International) Airmail M-bags

But, some services provided by USPS are still continued to ship packages to Australia. Those services are First-Class letters, Global Express Guaranteed, and military mail service. But the duration taken to deliver packages under these services is not fixed and depends on the flight availability due to the present situation.

What is the Price of Sending a Package to Australia by USPS?

The USPS services are limited to customers since 2021. Those limited services are First Class letters and Global Express Guaranteed. So the cost of sending a package to Australia is simple to understand now. It also depends on the service you choose from the USPS.

Global Express Guaranteed

The Global Express Guaranteed package is attached with a Global Forever stamp and the number of stamps is based on the weight of the package. The forever stamp that is attached to a 1 oz letter costs nearly $1.30. But, this forever stamp does not expire ever, even if the USPS pricing is increased.

The maximum weight accepted for the Global Express Guaranteed to Australia is 70 lbs and the cost starts at $101. This price is for a half oz letter. This pricing is under Australia group 6. It might even cost you $688.15 for the package which weighs a maximum of 70 lbs.

Additionally, Global Express Guaranteed is the fastest and the most expensive international service provided by USPS.

First-Class Package International Service

This is a very affordable delivery shipping service provided by USPS. The cost of sending a package through this service depends on the weight of the package and the location to be delivered. So, if you are looking for delivery services that are comparatively cheap then this is the perfect service for you.

But the delivery process is slow and USPS does not ensure fast delivery services under this First-Class Package International Service. The packages under this service might take up to 10 to 15 days to get delivered with this First-Class Package International Service. Additionally, the weight of packages should not exceed 4 lbs. The price for this service is nearly $14.25.

Other Services

There are many other delivery services under USPS for international locations. All the non-restriction services are priced as below,

Priority Mail Express International Flat Rate for a maximum of 4 lbs costs $71.95 Priority Mail Express International service price starts at $70.95 First-Class Package International starts at $15.85 Airmail M-Bags price starts at $97.35 Priority Mail International Flat Rate starts at $41.70 for a small box

$117.95 for large boxes Priority Mail International starts at $57.20 First-Class Mail International starts at $2.60 for large envelopes of a maximum of 1 ounce

How Much Time Does USPS Take to Deliver Packages to Australia?

There are only a few shipping services under USPS which are delivering to Australia now. Global Express Guaranteed and First-Class International are the only USPS services provided now for USPS customers.

As I have mentioned above, Global Express Guaranteed is the costliest and fastest International delivery service provided by USPS. It takes nearly 1 to 3 business days to deliver a package under this service. To ensure delivery in the promised time they also offer a money-back guarantee if the delivery is delayed.

However, First-Class International is a service provided by USPS which is not as fast as compared to Global Express Guaranteed. This takes nearly 11-20 business days to get the package delivered internationally but also does not cost so much.

If the delivery to Australia is normal is no limitations are laid by USPS, then it might take 3 to 5 business days to deliver a Priority Mail Express, and 6 to 10 business days to deliver Priority Mail.

How Does USPS Deliver Packages to Australia?

All the packages which are to be delivered to Australian addresses first reach the customs office in Australia. They then go through the customs. All such packages are handed over to the Australia Post.

Australia Post is the local postal service to send and receive posts in Australia. They take care of the last mile services of all the international packages and deliver them to their addresses.

The process is the same for all the packages which arrive in the United States from Australia.

Final Thoughts

USPS provides international services to almost all corners of the world. Likewise, it also provides services to Australia also. But due to the recent Covid pandemic, USPS has canceled some of the delivery services to the country. The main reason behind this is the safety of the people. Following this many delivery companies also restricted their services. This limitation is not permanent and will be lifted once the situation normalizes.

However, there are a few services under USPS which are still provided to deliver packages to Australia. They are First Class letters and Global Express Guaranteed services. The maximum weight accepted for the Global Express Guaranteed to Australia is 70 lbs and the cost starts at $101. Whereas, for the first class letters the weight of packages should not exceed 4 lbs. The price for this service is nearly $14.25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

When did USPS start to restrict package deliveries in Australia? The USPS services are limited to customers since 2021. Those limited services are First Class letters and Global Express Guaranteed. This limitation is not permanent and will be lifted once the situation normalizes. Who Does USPS Transfer Packages to in Australia? USPS transfers the packages to the Australia post not before going through the customs before entering the country. How much time does Global Express Guaranteed take to get the package delivered? Global Express Guaranteed is the fastest and the most expensive international service provided by USPS. It takes 1 to 3 business days to get the package delivered. How Much Time Does USPS Take to Deliver Packages to Australia? The time taken by the USPS might vary based on the service taken by it. Global Express Guaranteed takes 1 to 3 business days whereas First-Class International takes nearly 11 to 20 business days.