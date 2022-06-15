United States Postal Service is a well-known parcel and shipping service in the U.S. It is considered one of the safest ways to send your packages or receive them. USPS is the largest shipping service in the United States of America. It is used by most retailers for their online delivery services.

Does USPS allow shipping of food items such as perishable, non-perishable, and frozen foods? What if you want to send any kind of food items through USPS, What is the process involved? What are the rules and restrictions of USPS for shipping food?

If you are also curious to know the answers to all these questions, read till the end of this article.

Can You Ship Food by USPS in 2022?

United States Postal Services have some rules and regulations when it comes to the shipping of food items. USPS allows any kind of food items, but it has some special procedures for them. It may totally depend on the type of food item the customer wants to ship and the location of the delivery.

If any customers want to send non-perishable and packed food items, then they may not undergo any obstruction to shipping them through USPS. But, if the food item the customer wants to send is perishable, then it may cost them more and also undergo some additional steps before shipping.

Can You Ship Frozen Food at USPS?

As already mentioned above, USPS allows any kind of food items to be shipped through them. The same goes for frozen or refrigerated foods. And it is not the responsibility of USPS if the food item gets spoiled in the shipping process. It is also expensive in shipping frozen foods as the process is different from the normal parcel shipping.

Additionally, USPS has to ensure that they have been delivered at the earliest to the delivery address, also it has to be extra cautious as it uses dry ice when shipping the frozen food. Dry Ice is listed as a hazardous item in the USPS rules. Customers should also mention some factors to USPS such as the food item, type, weight, and the temperature it should be stored while shipping the package.

What Are the Various USPS Shipping Services That You Can Use to Ship Food?

If the food customer wants to ship comes as a non-perishable item, then the customer can pick any kind of shipping service in USPS. For example, pre-packed chips, packed dry fruits, etc. But if customers want to send someone perishable food items through USPS, then it would take an additional process. USPS may charge the customers with expensive bills for perishable items as it takes extra effort for USPS to them safely and as early as possible.

The most suggested way to send perishable items through USPS is by priority mail service as it is the fastest delivery service in USPS, which delivers the package within 2 days time.

Additionally, the time is taken for the package to be delivered also depends on the distance of the location.

Local packages are delivered within a day

A distance of fewer than 150 miles takes 2 days time

Distance less than 900 miles takes 3 days time

Packages of 900 to 2000 miles take 4 days to be delivered

2000 miles and above distance deliveries take up to 5 days to get their shipment

What Is the Cost of Shipping Food at the USPS?

The cost of shipping may depend on the size/volume of the package, weight, and the distance it has to travel. However, it isn’t quite easy to calculate the shipping price of a food item as the above factors may differ when it comes to food delivery. One with a good knowledge of shipping rules and prices may calculate their package’s shipping value.

It is always recommended to ship through the Priority Mail Express or Priority Mail. For Example, a package that has to be sent from Texas to the state of Florida costs around $102 if it is sent through Priority Mail Express and gets delivered in 24 hours. However, the same packages take 2 to 3 days if it is sent through Priority Mail, and cost around $35.

USPS’s official website provides services to calculate the price of a package with customization. Following are the steps through which customers can calculate their package price,

Visit their official website, usps.com Find the “Quick Tools” tab in the bar at the top of the page Under the “Quick Tools”, the drop-down menu will show several options Enter the “Calculate a Price” tab A new tab will pop with a Retail Postage Price Calculator Customers can personalize various options like destination, zip code you are mailing from, zip code you are mailing to, date and time you plan to mail the item, the thing you are mailing, and the type of package through which you want to send.

The above process is helpful if you want to send any type of package, which also includes cremated remains, Live Animals, Day-Old Poultry, and Hazardous Materials, which have separate rules and pricing under USPS.

Detailed Process of Shipping Food With the USPS

The dry ice used while packing the food items to be shipped is listed under the hazardous item in the USPS food rule book. That is the reason why shipping a perishable food item can be a hectic procedure under USPS. USPS has laid several rules to ship a food item.

A perishable food item should be carefully packed in order to seal them inside the package. It should be leak-proof. It should be shipped in cold temperatures, so it is suggested to mention the type of food to USPS, which takes care of the travel instructions.

Furthermore, the package should be packed in a thick and leak-proof polystyrene box, which should stop it from opening. It also has to trap the smell inside. The package should be kept in a shipping container for it to be traveled.

Next, the package should be neatly wrapped in a bubble wrap and fill dry ice on the top before closing it. This whole package should be sealed tightly with tape. Additionally, some gaps should be allowed while sealing, as there is a chance of bursting while traveling.

After sealing, print and stick the label with information related to the shipping and delivery. The label should be accompanied by another sticker that mentions dangerous goods as it has hazardous material inside. The dangerous goods sticker comes with a class 9 DOT warning label. This is to warn the postal worker of the items inside.

Can You Track Food Items Through USPS?

Yes, like any other packages shipped through USPS, food items can also be tracked once the shipping process starts. The tracking status can be seen on the official USPS website. The “Track the package” tab can be found on the top bar of the USPS page. Customers need to enter their tracking number in the box in order to see where their package is.

Conclusion

USPS allows shipping of food items which include both perishable and non-perishable items. It even allows the shipping of frozen foods, but it should be mentioned with the package the temperature requirements are taken care of while traveling. It is always recommended to ship the package under Priority Mail Express or Priority Mail. As they are the fastest delivered package services in USPS. Further, the price of shipping may depend on the size of the package, the distance it has to travel, and the type of food/ item inside the package. USPS also provides a calculator through which customers can estimate the price of the package which needs to be sent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does my food stay fresh at the time of delivery if I send it through Priority Mail? It totally depends on the type of food you are sending, and the kind of packing done. The package has to be sealed with a thick box and tape, in order to keep it leak-proof and odor-proof. Can I ship Frozen food at USPS? Yes, the USPS allows shipping of frozen foods, keeping in mind the rules of USPS while packaging them. What is the cost of shipping food at the USPS? There is no particular cost mentioned for food items in USPS. It depends on various factors and can be calculated in the Retail Postage Price Calculator tab on the official USPS website. Can I track my food package through USPS? Yes, you can track the package after the shipping process is started.