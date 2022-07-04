There are multiple mail carrier services in the United States. USPS is one of them, which is in fact an agency under the executive branch of the federal government. The carrier ships billions of packages across the country and also around the world. It is the oldest and actually the first-ever postal service that the United States government created just a year before America got its independence from the British. As of 2022, it is one of the largest carrier services in the country. Although private mail carriers like FedEx, and United Postal Service (UPS) are bigger than USPS, the government-operated mail carrier still has many people using its service. When people ship packages, they usually do it with boxes. That is why USPS gives boxes, as not many people tend to have them. But, does USPS provide boxes for free or at a cost? Read the article to know.

There are plenty of mail carriers that provide boxes for people so that they can put their items in the box. Products or items are kept inside the box, and then people tape the box to keep it sealed. USPS is a mail carrier like other private ones that ships packages to more than 180 countries. It is important that these packages are kept in good-quality cardboard boxes, so they don’t get torn during shipping. And USPS gives good-quality boxes for people who want to ship their packages. You can get them at your nearest post office, you can also get them online.

But does USPS provide boxes for free? Are there any extra charges for getting USPS boxes? What sizes do the boxes come in? How to order those boxes online? These are the questions to which you will find answers in the article.

Does USPS Provide Boxes Free of Charge?

The post offices of USPS provide its customers with boxes free of charge when they pay for flat rate shipping services. The flat rate shipping rate is paid for priority mail and priority express shipping service. But all other USPS shipping options also require you to pay a flat rate for the shipping. This will allow you to get boxes for free from the government-owned mailing service. Not only boxes, but most other shipping materials that USPS offers are also free of charge. There are plenty of people who ship packages every day, and many of them don’t pay for boxes.

The boxes are unfolded when you get them, you need to fold them and staple them afterward to make the box. You can take as many of these boxes as possible when you pay for the flat rate shipping amount. But there are a few types of boxes and shipping materials that you need to pay for.

What Types of USPS Boxes Do You Need to Pay for?

There are a few types of boxes, for which you need to pay some amount to get them. These boxes and shipping materials come under specialty items. That is why USPS requires you to pay in order to get them. Here’s a list of boxes and items for which you need to pay.

Priority Mail Forever Prepaid Flat Rate Padded & Legal envelopes. These envelopes also have the customer’s return address on them.

Priority Mail Forever Prepaid Flat Rate Small Box that also has customer return address requires you to pay some money to get them.

Priority Mail Forever Prepaid boxes have different sizes, they are Small, Medium, and Large-sized boxes.

You also need to pay for Cold chain packages that are used to pack perishable goods and products.

ReadyPost mailing carton boxes also require you to purchase them.

These are the shipping materials and boxes that you need to purchase. The rates vary according to the size of the boxes. Although USPS offers general boxes and other shipping material for free, you need to purchase the one I have listed to get them.

What Are the Sizes of Boxes You Can Get for Free at USPS?

USPS mainly provides free boxes for the Priority mail service and Global express guaranteed. These boxes are mostly free of charge, even in different sizes. Here are the sizes of boxes that you can get for free at USPS.

USPS Priority Mail Envelops

Items Dimensions Gift Card Envelope 10″ x 7″ Legal Flat Rate Envelope 5″ x 9 1/2″ Flat Rate Envelope 12 1/2″ x 9 1/2″ Padded Flat Rate Envelope 12 1/2″ x 9 1/2″

USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes

Items Dimensions Small Flat Rate Box 8 5/8″ x 5 3/8″ x 1 5/8″ Medium Flat Rate Box – 1 (top-loading) 11″ x 8 1/2″ x 5 1/2″ Medium Flat Rate Box – 2 (side-loading) 13 5/8″ x 11 7/8″ x 3 3/8″ Large Flat Rate Box 12″ x 12″ x 5 1/2″ Priority Mail Shoe Box 7 1/2″ x 5 1/8″ x 14 3/8″ Priority Mail DVD Box 7 9/16″ x 5 7/16″ x 5/8″

Global Express Guaranteed

Item Dimensions Global Express Guaranteed Letter Envelope 12 1/2″ x 9 1/2″ Global Express Guaranteed Plastic Envelope 15 1/8″ x 11 5/8″

These are sizes of boxes and envelopes that you can get for free at USPS. All of them come in different sizes to accommodate the size of the item that you wish to ship. There are plenty of other services like Priority mail express, and Priority mail regional rate whose boxes also come in different sizes.

Can You Order Free Shipping Supplies Online?

Yes, you can order free shipping supplies online from USPS. If you are not in the capacity to visit a USPS post office to get free supplies because of some reason, then you can just order them online. Most of the shipping supplies are given for free and there is also no charge for delivery. Here’s how you can get free shipping materials and boxes from USPS’s website.

Visit the USPS website at www.usps.com/shop. In there, click on the “Shop” option that you can find at the top of the page and select the “supplies” section.

Select the supplies that you want once you click on the “free shipping supplies” on the lift side of the page.

After selecting the products that you want, choose the delivery address for those products and order them.

You will receive the supplies free of charge within 3-7 business days. These supplies are shipped through the USPS retail ground service.

In case, you have any leftover supplies, then try and return them to your local USPS post office to avoid wastage.

By following this process, you can successfully order the supplies that you want for free from the USPS website. It is a way more convenient way than going to a USPS post office to get them if you are not time-strained.

What Are Some Various Other Carrier Services That Offer Free Boxes?

USPS is not the only one that offers free packaging boxes and shipping supplies, there are other carriers that also give them for free. Every major carrier service is competing to become the top carrier service in the country. To achieve the top rank, these carriers started providing free shipping supplies and packages to get an edge over one another. Here’s a list of carriers that provide free packaging boxes and shipping supplies.

United Postal Service (UPS)

United States Postal Service (USPS)

FedEx

DHL

These are the mail carrier service providers that don’t charge anything for boxes and shipping supplies. If you want to use some other carriers than USPS, then these other options act as the most feasible options. Apart from USPS, all others are private companies. FedEx is the most well-known mail carrier, which many people use for their shipping needs.

Conclusion

USPS offers free packaging boxes and shipping supplies for various shipping options the carrier provides. The government-owned agency provides free shipping supplies for various types of shipping options. But there are some shipping options, for which you will have to pay some charges to get them. The charges for such boxes depend on the size. When it comes to shipping products, you need to keep in mind the size of the box that you want to use. There are 3 main box sizes-small, medium, and large. You can get USPS free shipping supplies either by visiting a USPS post office or online.

Not only USPS, but even other major mail carriers like FedEx, UPS, and DHL offer free boxes and shipping supplies. If in case you want to use a different service than USPS, then these 3 carriers act as good alternatives.

