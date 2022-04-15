The United States Postal Service (USPS) is a branch of the federal government of the United States of America that is responsible for providing postal services throughout the country. This is an independent agency run by the government of the country. They offer various services such as, delivering and receiving mail, shipping, selling stamps, and other supplies. Clients can also preview their mail digitally. But, the question here is does USPS print labels or not? Well, you have come to the right place, as we are going to be discussing whether USPS prints labels or not. We will also be discussing a few common questions related to this topic, such as what is click and ship? What is a USPS label broker? Will USPS print a label from your phone? Etc. Let us begin without any further delay.

Does the USPS Print Labels?

The short and simple answer to this question is, yes, the United States Postal Service (USPS) does print labels for their customers. Not only that, but the printing service provided by the USPS is completely free of cost. The United States Postal Service (USPS) merged its label broker program with Click-N-Ship recently. If you are wondering what Click-N-Ship is, we will be getting into that topic in a while. So, if you are looking to get labels printed from the USPS, you should definitely check it out.

What Are a Few Features and Functions of These Labels That Are Printed by the USPS?

USPS shipping labels have many features and functions. Let us start by discussing the features and structure of the shipping label created by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Features and Structure

The features and structure of the USPS shipping label include the name and address of the sender, the name and address of the receiver, and a QR code which is used for the reading and tracking of the shipment. The label also consisted of an order ID which is generated only when you place an order in USPS, they also have a postal barcode and a tracking ID on the label. This tracking ID is also given to the customer so that he/she can track the shipment.

Functions

When it comes to the functions of these labels, there are quite a few. The first function is that it helps the sender and receiver keep track of the package while it is being shipped. As we all know, the shipping label consists of the addresses of the sender and receiver. This makes transportation of the package very simple. The label helps in getting all the information about the package with ease. As it contains a bar code that can be scanned to get any information about the package. Without shipping labels, nobody can deliver any package, which makes these labels very important and necessary for delivering packages.

What Is Click-N-Ship?

Click-N-Ship is a service that is offered by the United States Postal Service (USPS). This service allows customers to make pre-paid shipping labels on regular printer paper. The Click-N-Ship option will allow one to create a shipping label for envelopes and boxes. Once a person has finished making a label, he/she can simply click on the pick-up option by clicking on the carrier pick-up link and can request a pick-up on the next day. The free package pick-up option can be scheduled to be picked up either from the person’s office or their house address. As we have mentioned before, Click-N-Ship offers shipping labels for envelopes, boxes, etc. The pricing for making a shipping label through Click-N-Ship depends on what you are making the label for. The pricing also variates depending on whether it is purchased at a domestic flat rate or with an online discount.

The domestic flat rate priority mail flat rate Envelope is $4.80. The same shipping label with an online discount costs $4.75

Priority mail flat box costs $9.80 when it comes to the domestic flat rate and costs $9.30 with the online discount

The domestic flat rate for a large priority mail flat rate box is $12.95 and with the online discount, it costs $12.50

Express mail flat rate envelope’s domestic flat rate price is $16.50 and with the online discount, the price for it is $16.00.

What Is USPS Label Broker?

The Label Broker is another service which is offered by the United States Postal Service (USPS) that gives customers simple access to various shipping labels for people who do not have a printer at home. Any customer can use this service and can get various types of shipping labels for free. This is mainly used by customers who do not have a printer at home. The label broker service is also very useful for many small businesses and e-commerce owners who are selling products that will require any type of returns or any extra shipping from their clients.

The label broker feature that is provided by USPS is similar to Click-N-Ship. The difference between these two services is that the label broker is for clients who need to get it printed elsewhere. While Click-N-Ship can be used to print labels with a printer at home. This feature can also be applied for printing after the label transaction is finished. While using the label broker option you will be given two options “Print Your Label” and “Print Labels Later at Post Office”. Once you select an option, you will have to give your email address. The United States Postal Service (USPS) will send a QR code to the email address. This Qr code can be taken to the post office and once it is scanned near the counter the label will be printed for free.

What Are the Different Types of Labels That the USPS Prints for Its Customers?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) prints various types of labels for its clients. USPS will print any type of label that is supported by Click-N-Ship. The types of labels they print are mentioned in the above section. They are Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail International, and Global Express Guaranteed You can check out the prices of these shipping labels in the above sections. Keep in mind that if you are printing the label in the post office, the staff of the post office will fix the label to the package. This applies to the label broker package offered by the United States Postal Service (USPS). So if you are going to the poster office to print the shipping label, make sure you are carrying the package on which they need to put the label.

How and Where Can You Print Prepaid Shipping Labels at USPS?

As we have discussed in the previous section, the United States Postal Service (USPS) offers the label broker service. This service lets its clients print prepaid shipping labels in their post offices. But, not all the post offices provide this service. So, it is recommended that you check if the post office near you is offering this service. To check for that, you can go to the official USPS website and find out if they print labels with the help of the location finder tool.

Using the location finder tool is also very simple. All you will have to do is enter your address and all the post offices near your location will be listed. Now, you can click on the list and expand every post office location that has been mentioned. Here, all the services offered by each post office will be mentioned under the “services provided in this location” section. If the store provides label broker service, it will be mentioned here. Label broker is a very common service, which is why most locations will have it.

Will USPS Print a Shipping Label From Your Phone?

If you have decided to print the label at the post office using the label broker service and have also applied for it and received the QR code. There are two ways in which you can get them printed. One is going to the post office with the QR code which has been emailed to the address which you have entered. You can either take your phone, which has your email address signed in. The staff will scan the QR code and fix the label on the package.

Using the location finder tool is also very simple. All you will have to do is enter your address and all the post offices near your location will be listed. Now, you can click on the list and expand every post office location that has been mentioned. Here, all the services offered by each post office will be mentioned under the “services provided in this location” section. If the store provides label broker service, it will be mentioned here. Label broker is a very common service, which is why most locations will have it.

Another way to do it is by taking a print-out of the QR code and going to the post office. The print-out of the QR code will be scanned, and the shipping label will be printed and fixed to the package. So, the answer to whether USPS print a shipping label from your phone or not is yes, they do print shipping labels from your phone.

Conclusion

The United States Postal Service (USPS) does offer label printing services. They have two types of services for label printing, which are, Click-N-Ship and Locker Broker. Details on both these services have been listed in the above sections. Shipping labels have various features and functions. These features and functions have been mentioned in detail. We have also given the cost of printing shipping labels with the Click-N-Ship option. In the final sections, we have given details about the different labels USPS prints. We have also given details about how and where you can get prepaid shipping labels printed at USPS. Finally, details about whether USPS will print shipping labels from your phone have been given.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can duct tape be used for shipping with USPS? No, duct tape can not be used for shipping a package with USPS. The reason for this is not known. But we do know that USPS can be very choosy with the tape they allow for shipping, and duct tape is not included in the list. 2. What is the most economical way to ship a package with USPS? The most economical way to ship a package with USPS is to ship with the USPS First Class Package. This option allows lightweight packages, i.e, packages under 1 lb, to be shipped around the United States of America. 3. Are USPS boxes free of cost? Yes, USPS boxes are free of cost. This does not change if you are getting them from the post office or from their official website. The only payment which you will have to give is the charge for the posting.