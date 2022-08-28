USPS is the short form of the United States Postal Services. It is also well known among its customers as the post office, postal service, or U.S. mail. It is an autonomous office working under the executive brand of the federal department of the state. USPS is popular for the services they provide for its customer even in the insular and remote areas of the United States. It has the largest global postal services. They compete directly with some private postal companies such as FedEx, UPS, and Amazon.

As of the year 2021, USPS has nearly 516,636 career employees and 136,531 non-career workers in it. All of them ensure that they provide the best services to the customers to deliver their packages.

However, sometimes mistakes are bound to happen. As USPS deals with too many deliveries and packages they unintentionally lose some packages during transit. This seems like an interesting topic, right? Find out more details about it here in this article.

Is It Possible for USPS to Lose Packages in 2022?

No service provided by any source or institute is perfect. So sometimes unintentionally some packages get lost in the transit of USPS. This might not be controlled or foreseen by USPS. Nearly 3% of mail is lost every year which is associated with the United States Postal Services in 2022. It gets lost due to several reasons which also include misreading the shipping labels of the packages.

If a customer thinks that their mail is lost and could not track it they are suggested by USPS to wait for a week from the date of shipping. After that, they should report a missing package complaint to the USPS which will file a missing mail request.

To get more information related to the lost mail at USPS read this article completely. This will also include other information about the USPS lost packages.

What is the Main Reason for USPS to Lose Mail/ Packages?

The major reason for USPS to lose a mail or a package is due to the shipping label malfunctions. If it is clearly discussed, the zip code of the address on the shipping label has to be clear. This plays a major role in delivering the mail/ package to its right address.

However, there is one main thing to remember clearly the barcode on the shipping label and the zip code not mentioned on it indicate the success of the mail or package. They will surely get delivered. All the address information including zip code details is recorded in the barcode which appears on the package.

But, if the package gets roughly handled or encounters transportation damage such as tearing off of the barcode, smudging, or other uninvolved damage then the package may get lost. This is because the barcode is poorly scanned by the USPS machine and sent to the wrong address or will be lost in transit.

This is the main reason why USPS asks for a liable return address for all the mail/ packages. The return address will help USPS return the mail to the original address if the delivery address is lost.

Likewise, addresses that are not clearly mentioned on the package can also get lost. The physical address should match the zip code entered.

How Much USPS Mail is Lost Every Year?

It is stated that every year there are many lost mails and packages in the USPS. It is recorded that the amount can sum up to 3% of the total mail handled by USPS. These mail are lost in the process of delivery through transit.

According to a study on stamps.com, the number of mail dealt by USPS every year is approximately 146 billion. So, the lost mail counts up to 3% of this number which is 4.38 billion. This happens to be the average count of lost mail every year. This surely looks like a huge amount of mail when compared to 3% of the USPS mail.

It is also possible that 3% is just an estimated count of mail lost, and it could be even higher than this which isn’t even registered in lost mail at USPS.

What Can You Do if You Lost Your Mail in USPS?

USPS provides a tracking number for almost all the packages they deliver. So, it is easy to find out if your mail is lost. But, USPS recommends to its customers wait for a week before registering a complaint with them. The customers can wait for 7 to 14 days from the date of shipping for USPS to recover their mail. Even after that period if their package can’t be tracked they have to register a lost mail complaint to USPS.

However, this waiting time is not the same for all the USPS mail types. For example, all the First-Class Packages, priority mail, and first-class mail can wait for 7 days before complaining. Whereas, other services like Parcel Select, Retail Ground, and Media Mail can wait up to 14 days after the date of shipping.

The only mail exempted with all the above-mentioned services is Priority Mail Express. This mail service comes with a guarantee while paying for it. As mentioned customers get a guaranteed delivery through priority express. If USPS is confirmed that the mail did not reach the delivery address by 6 P.M then a refund will be initiated to the customer after they file it as lost.

Even after the customer waits for the given duration for the package to be delivered, if USPS fails to deliver the package. The customer can go ahead and register a missing mail complaint on the official USPS website under the missing mail and lost package.

Also, you can even request a Help Request form from USPS. Once you fill out the form it will be submitted to the USPS. They will look into your request and help you find your package. You need to provide as many details as possible and remember.

Take, for instance, the following information you need to provide the USPS while filing a missing package complaint.

Size of the package The shape of the package Specifications about the things included in the package Full address of sender and receiver Tracking information Any applicable photos

Who is Charged for the Lost Package at USPS?

If the package got lost at USPS it is the mistake of the postal office. So the package lost at USPS will be charged to the seller. So the actual seller has to pay for the refund or reimbursement.

But if the package is already filed for in-built insurance (available in Priority Mail or Priority Express) then the shipment is included. That insurance costs you $50 and $100 worth for Priority Mail or Priority Express respectively.

If you have already paid for the insurance then you can file a claim for reimbursement.

When Can You Be Clear That Your Mail Got Lost at USPS?

Based on the website stamps.com, USPS recommends the customer wait until 7 days from the date of shipping. So even after waiting for that time your package does not turn out to be found you can just file a missing complaint. This can be done on the official website of USPS.

However, the waiting period is different for other services such as Retail Ground, Parcel Select, and Media Mail. They have 14 day waiting period. First-Class services and Priority Mail have a 5-day estimated delivery time. All the other services, Retail Ground, Parcel Select, and Media Mail have different delivery times, but they do not exceed 8 days.

If the package that was sent by Amazon via USPS is lost then they will update its status as “Package is Lost or Delayed.”

Final Thoughts

It is bad when someone’s package or mail is lost which they send or have to receive via USPS. The major reason for USPS to lose a mail or a package is due to the shipping label malfunctions. If it is clearly discussed, the zip code of the address on the shipping label has to be clear. It is recorded that the amount can sum up to 3% of the total mail handled by USPS. This may count up to 4.38 billion which is really high number.

So, USPS recommends its customers wait for 7 to 14 days based on the service they take. If their package does not show up even after that time they can file a missing complaint under lost packages in USPS.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the main reason for USPS to lose mail/ packages? The major reason for USPS to lose a mail or a package is due to the shipping label malfunctions. If it is clearly discussed, the zip code of the address on the shipping label has to be clear. How much USPS mail is lost every year? The number of mail dealt by USPS every year is approximately 146 billion. So, the lost mail counts up to 3% of this number which is 4.38 billion. Who is charged for the lost package at USPS? Generally, the sender is charged for the lost package at USPS. But you can even take insurance beforehand. Where can you file a missing complaint in USPS? The customer can go ahead and register a missing mail complaint on the official USPS website under the missing mail and lost package.