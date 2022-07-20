USPS is the United States Post Office which is an executive branch under the federal department of the state government. It is an autonomous working body. This is very popular for its services in shipping parcels and packages. It is a government agency that is under the United States Constitution. It was a part of the cabinet until the Postal recognition act came. Furthermore, it is the exclusive provider of services to the P.O boxes in the United States. It has many direct competitors in the postal industry which also includes FedEx, UPS, etc.

UPS is a private shipping company that also handles supply chain management. It is one of the largest shipping couriers in the world. Both of these postal companies became daily names for people in the United States. Not only are both the names popularly heard in the shipping services but are also direct competitors.

Does USPS Deliver UPS Packages in 2022?

According to the hybrid shipping service agreement, USPS can only take UPS mail innovation mails. Mails other than the innovation packages are not accepted by the USPS for delivery. It provides all the services to the UPS innovation packages shipped by them including tracking.

Are USPS and UPS Working Together?

USPS and UPS are 2 different corporations working in the same sector. However, USPS is a government undertaking company whereas UPS is a private company. But there is a hybrid shipping service provided by them according to the hybrid shipping service agreement. There are many other hybrid shipping services such as FedEx and USPS. They work together to ship packages. Customers can drop off the UPS packages with USPS but will only accept mail innovations from UPS.

What Type of UPS Package Does USPS Deliver?

USPS only delivers UPS mail innovation packages. No other packages are accepted and delivered by USPS. It is a hybrid shipping service that will overcome their limited resources of each other. There are a few benefits included in this hybrid service.

Does USPS Accept Anything Other Than UPS Mail Innovations?

USPS has no other services provided for the UPS packages in their company. UPS mail innovations are the effective services provided by both courier services.

But, customers can drop off any kind of UPS package at the USPS office. As the UPS associates visit USPS regularly to provide mail innovation services. But this does not mean every USPS office will accept UPS mail. There are just a few offices that state that they accept UPS mail out of politeness. There are many USPS offices that do not accept any kind of UPS mail.

It is not an official policy in USPS to accept UPS packages. So, customers have no right to ask them to take the UPS package for any kind of service.

The federal department which handles USPS has some rules and limitations in it for them to follow. It also includes all the limitations of shipping and sizes of the package. Additionally, they are not profited by the services they are providing through USPS.

What Are Mail Innovations From UPS?

The hybrid services provided by the USPS to deliver UPS packages through them is called Mail innovations. Customers can drop off the UPS mail innovation packages at the USPS. UPS mail innovations are a different branch under UPS which is introduced to make the shipping of packages easy and simple for the customers. This is also an affordable service and the service is quicker.

All the resources available with USPS and UPS are used by the mail innovations for its delivery. The services unavailable with one company may be covered by the other one in order to get that package successfully delivered.

For instance, USPS is known to have many distant locations to ship the packages. This makes it easy for the customers to send a package. Additionally, UPS has a number of flights which helps in hassle-free delivery of the packages. This helps customers get the packages faster than usual. Both the companies came together to combine their services and make faster deliveries at low prices.

Different Services Provided by UPS

UPS provides shipping and transportation services for mail and packages of the customers. They provide the following services for them

Domestic mail services International mail services Returns mail services (UPS Mail Innovations Returns)

How Can You Drop Off A UPS Package At USPS?

It is important to take care of the mail and make sure they are UPS mail innovations so that USPS does not reject them stating that they are not eligible as UPS mail innovations.

The process of dropping the UPS mail innovations is as simple as any regular USPS mail. You can just walk to any nearest USPS office and handle the UPS mail innovation for shipping and delivery. You can even drop the mail innovations at the USPS drop box.

Can You Track a UPS Package Shipped Via USPS?

Yes, USPS provides all the services included in them. UPS mail innovations are provided by the USPS and have all the benefits and services which are in the USPS policies. This also includes tracking. So, customers can easily track the package till it gets delivered.

Process To Track a UPS Package Shipped Via USPS

USPS is providing all the services included in their policies to the mail services provided by them even the UPS mail innovations. You can drop your UPS mail innovations at the USPS office. Once the shipping process starts with USPS, they will provide you with the shipment number of the package or the tracking number. This is provided through the email you have provided to the USPS.

If you find any difficulty in finding the tracking number then check the purchase confirmation email which is forwarded to your contact information. USPS tracking number has 20 to 25 digits in it. It does not include any alphabet in it.

Using that tracking number you can track the progress of your package. This tracking number can be used on both USPS and UPS official websites where tracking service is provided. The tracking progress is updated on both sites within 24 to 48 hours of the shipping. So, if you find it tough to get the tracking details on the site, it is suggested to wait for a day or two. If it isn’t updated even then you may have to contact the USPS or UPS help desk to get more information.

Final Thoughts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What type of UPS package does USPS deliver? USPS only accepts UPS mail innovation packages at their offices for deliveries. It is called a hybrid shipping service. However, some USPS offices may accept UPS packages as UPS associates visit their stores regularly. Does USPS accept anything other than UPS Mail Innovations? Technically talking they don’t offer any other services except UPS mail innovations. But they do accept other packages for UPS pickup. How do I track a UPS package shipped via USPS? A tracking number is provided to you which has 20 to 25 numbers. It can be used on any of both official websites and trace the progress after shipping. The tracking number is provided to you in the purchase confirmation to your email. How can you drop off a UPS package at USPS? You can just walk into the USPS office and drop off the mail innovation. Just make sure the package comes under mail innovation or else USPS can provide the services. Customers can even utilize the drop box services by USPS.