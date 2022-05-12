As we all know the United States Postal Service provides its services throughout the United States of America. They have a reputation for going through thick and thin to deliver the mail to the clients. They have various types of services, and they work around the year to provide their services. But, the question we have here is, does USPS deliver the packages to a client’s doorstep? If you are wondering about the same thing, then you have come to the right place.

Here we are not only going to be discussing whether USPS delivers to the doorstep, but we will also be looking at a few common questions such as how close to your house does USPS deliver? What sort of preventive measures does USPS take to prevent stolen packages? Can you inform and let USPS know how they should deliver your package? Can first class and priority mail get delivered to your door? Etc.

Does USPS Deliver to Door?

No, the United States Postal Service (USPS) does not deliver packages to the receiver’s doorstep. The mail carriers deliver the mail to mailboxes. They also deposit the packages into these mailboxes if they seem to fit in them. In case the packages are not fitting inside the mailbox they will bring the package to your doorstep. USPS offers a service to certain applicable customers, in which they can request an exception on their current delivery mode in case there is any physical hardship faced by the customer.

What Are the Steps You Can Take to Have USPS Deliver to Your Door?

There are a few steps that an individual has to take in case he/she wants USPS to deliver their packages to the doorstep. The first step that has to be taken is a request for an exception to the current delivery mode because of physical hardship. We have mentioned this in the previous section and this is also applicable to people who are physically disabled. This will also include people who are facing any physical pain or injury and their mailbox is centralized. To request an exception at USPS, a customer has to fill out a form on the USPS official website and also attach a note from the doctor.

Their official website also states that the customer also has to write a note. In this note, he/she has to share a statement talking about why they need USPS to deliver to the doorstep. Once a customer has all the documents together he/she has to deliver them to the post office delivering the mail. The customer can easily find out which post office is delivering the mail by calling any post office and asking them. If the customer does not want to mail the documents he/she can email them to USPS. But it might take a lot of time for them to reply.

Once the documents have been sent USPS will reply shortly. There is a chance that USPS might deny the request. This can happen because there might be a person in the house who does not have any physical hardship. But if a customer thinks that he/she can be an exception, they are within their right to call USPS and request doorstep delivery.

What Is a Hardship Delivery?

Physical hardship according to USPS refers to people who are physically handicapped or have any type of illness or any type of problem which put the person in a challenge to get the mail. In order to get the mail to the doorstep. A person has to request an exception to the current delivery mode because of physical hardship. When a person sends this request to USPS, they will deliver the package to the client’s doorstep. This is what is called a Hardship delivery.

What Are the Different Criteria You Have to Meet if You Want a Hardship Delivery?

As we have mentioned in the above section, Hardship delivery is given only to the people who have physical challenges. So, to get a hardship delivery one has to request it through the USPS official website or send the documents to the post office. The client must be able to give concrete evidence that he/she has a physical challenge. The client can prove this by attaching a doctor’s note to the documents as we have mentioned in the above sections. Even if you are sending a request through their official website, they will ask the client to give details about their physical hardships. We have mentioned all this in the above sections.

How Close to Your House Does USPS Deliver?

As we have mentioned in the initial sections USPS deposits the packages in mailboxes. If the packages seem to be fitting in the mailbox they will be deposited there. But, if the package does not seem to be fitting in the mailbox. Then it will be bought to the receiver’s house and will be left at the door. Many places have a centralized mailbox, if this is the case then the packages will be delivered there. But, if a client requests for the package to be delivered at his/her door. Then, if they see that the client is eligible for it, USPS will deliver the package to the client’s doorstep.

What Sort of Preventive Measures Does USPS Take to Prevent Stolen Packages?

The United States Postal Service operates throughout the United States of America. They work throughout the year and always make sure the mail reaches the receivers safely. They take various preventive measures to make sure that the parcels are delivered safely. Furthermore, they also let customers track their parcels till they are delivered. There are certain types of mail that are also insured by USPS. To insure a mail one must pay a bit extra, but then the client will get extra security for his/her mail. There are certain types of mail that will only be set with proof of mailing. This will require the client to go to the post office from the client. These are just a few ensures that are taken by USPS to secure the mail. You will be able to find more about mail security on their official website.

Can You Inform and Let USPS Know How They Should Deliver Your Package?

Yes, a customer can call and ask about his/her package to USPS. While you can ask them how you want your package to be delivered, USPS might or might not agree to your request. For example, if a customer asks USPS to deliver the package at home, they might not agree. This is because the hardship delivery is only applicable to people who have physical challenges. Not only that but proof showing that the client has physical challenges must also be given. Even then USPS might deny the request if there is someone else at the receiver’s house who does not have any physical issues and can collect it from the mailbox.

Can First Class and Priority Mail Get Delivered to Your Door?

The United States Postal Service does not deliver First Class mail to a client’s doorstep by default. But if the client requests an exception on their current delivery mode if he/she has any physical hardship. Then they might deliver it to the door. But, when it comes to Priority mail, USPS might deliver it to the client’s door. All the customer has to do is tack the mail and see that the delivery instruction option is available. Then the client can just request the delivery agent to leave it at the door. While USPS does not deliver Priority mail to the door by default, a customer can request for it, or else it will be deposited in the mailbox.

Conclusion

The United States Postal Service operates throughout the entire country and is known for delivering packages through thick and thin. They operate round the year so that people across the country can get their mail. Unfortunately, USPS does not deliver the mail to the receiver’s door. They usually deposit it in the mailbox. But, if a client requests them to deliver the package at home because he/she has any physical hardship, USPS will deliver it to the door. We have given details about this in the initial sections. Requesting for a hardship delivery is quite simple but might take some time. As the client must fill out a form and submit it with a doctor’s note proving that he/she has a physical hardship and can not collect it from the mailbox. Details on this have also been given in the above sections.

If you do not know what a hardship delivery is, refer to the section where we have given details on it in a comprehensive passage. For getting a hardship delivery a customer must qualify for it. The criteria one needs to meet so, he/she can get hardship delivery is also given. In the later section, we have given details on how close USPS delivers to the receiver’s house and what measures they take to secure a package. In the final sections, we have discussed if one can call and inform USPS on how they want the delivery to be done. We also provided details on whether First class ad Priority mail gets delivered to the door.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can USPS deny hardship delivery? Yes, there is a chance that USPS might deny hardship delivery. They will do this if the receiver lives in a small or rural area or if the receiver has someone else in their house who does not have any physical challenges and can go collect the package from the mailbox. 2. Which mail has faster delivery Priority or First Class? Priority mail is the mail that is given the top priority in USPS. This mail is shipped out and delivered much faster when compared with First Class mail. 3. Can a package be picked up from USPS before it is delivered? No, a package can not be picked up from USPS unless the delivery has been initiated or completed. The receiver has to wait till this is done. Only then will he/she receive the mail.