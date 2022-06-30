United Parcel Service, well known as UPS, provides parcel and supply chain management in the United States. It is previously known as the American Messenger Company and is now one of the best-known parcel/ shipping services in the United States. It is the largest courier company by revenue. The biggest competitors for UPS in the industry are FedEx and DHL.

It is easy for anyone to use money orders other than checks. So, today we will know about the UPS money orders. Does UPS sell money orders? Why do people use money orders? What are some other courier services or stores that allow Money Orders?

Come, let’s know the answers to all the above questions in this article.

Does UPS Sell or Cash Money Orders?

Unfortunately, UPS does not do money orders at their company. They do not sell or cash any kind of money orders. UPS is a logistics company and shipping service company. It provides a few money-related services with them, but they do not provide services associated with banking and related. They do not provide services even in some financial sectors other than money orders.

Money orders do not require bank account details for them to be processed. So, there are several other retailers and companies which provide money order services with them, which I will discuss later in this article.

What Are Some of the Reasons That UPS Doesn’t Allow Money Orders?

The main reason why UPS does not provide or sell money orders is that it does not feel the requirement of providing them when there are many other banks and related finance companies which sell them. Even some retailers are also providing money order services in their stores.

Some places where money order services are available are banks, credit unions, money order agents, third-party institutes, some retailers, and local firms that help transfer money.

Also, it does not feel like providing services that are already provided by many other sources, and the main service of UPS is not finance-related.

Most of their USP offices are not as safeguarded as banks. And to provide these services, UPS needs a financial transfer agent, just like other banks have. This may be a security issue for UPS and its employees.

Alternative Ways to Send Money

There are several ways to pay and send money other than Money orders. The payments of bills can be done through Credit cards, Debit cards, cash, and other card payments.

Additionally, if you want to send money to someone else then you can choose from Cash, cashier’s checks, wire transfers, etc.

What Are Some Other Courier Services or Stores That Allow Money Orders?

Unlike UPS, there are many other stores, retailers, finance firms, banks, and other sources which provide money orders at several locations. It is easy to find a source that does money orders. Some such are mentioned below, which sell and receive money orders.

7/11 CVS K-Mart Kroger Walmart Rite Aid Walgreens Safeway Meijer Publix USPS Western Union Regional/ Local Banks Bank of America Wells Fargo Citibank

What Are Some Cheapest Places to Get a Money Order?

There are many places that sell money orders which include stores, retailers, banks, financial firms, and other related companies. The cost of money order depends on the place from which you get them. It also depends on the factors like the requirements of the store or company like their membership, organization rules, etc.

One of such organizations which sell and receive money orders is USPS. According to USPS, money orders cost up to $1.25 for an amount of $500. And amounts varying between $500 and $1500 cost up to $1.75 at their offices.

Another retailer which does money orders is Walgreens. The cost of money orders at Walgreen depends on various factors like amount denomination, location of the store, state laws, etc. Some of their stores provide money orders for $0.65. It can go up to $1 at some locations.

A retail bank can charge up to $5 for money orders. Additionally, there are some other stores that provide money order services to cost less than $1. They are

Meijer- $0.65

Kroger- $0.84 to $0.88

Publix- $0.89

CVS- $0.99

Rite Aid- $0.99

Walgreen- $0.65 to $1

The above-mentioned amounts may vary based on the location of the store, existing state laws, etc.

Why Do People Use Money Orders?

A money order is a document that has a denomination value. It serves the same purpose as checks, but the difference is that the check is only accepted in banks, and money orders can be done and received at many big-box retailers and organizations. Money orders also have guaranteed payments because they are pre-paid by the payee. Generally, money orders have a limit from $500 to $1000 at a time.

People use money orders when

They don’t have a bank account and money has to be sent or receive. They don’t want to carry cash around with them. Need to pay for someone far. They don’t want to disclose their banking and other information.

Are Cashier’s Checks and Money Orders the Same?

Cashier’s check is nothing but a check issued by a financial firm or bank to a third party by representing an individual who pays the banks to issue the check. They have many differences but are also similar in some aspects, such as

The receiver can deposit both the check and money orders just like checks and can be converted to cash in the bank. Both of them need verification of the amount that is being sent. No personal information (such as full name, address, or contact information) is included in them if the sender does not want to disclose any. The sender cannot withdraw the services once the process is started.

Difference Between Cashier’s Checks and Money Orders

The difference between Money orders and cashier’s checks is as follows

Money orders

Money orders do not cost more than $5.

No bank account or details are required for Money orders

Can only send up to $1000.

It is easily available at several locations in various stores.

It is accepted by all businesses and individuals. And even banks.

Can send money overseas.

To prevent bounced checks.

It is simple, to mail the money order.

Cashier’s Check

Can cost more than money orders and up to $10.

Requires bank account.

Can send unlimited amounts through checks.

Can only be done at banks and some financial firms.

Money sent is the bank’s responsibility and is secured with them.

It is accepted by all businesses and individuals.

Can be used in place of money orders when the amount exceeds $1000.

What Is the Safest Way to Send Money?

When compared to all the other money-sending ways, Cashier’s check is the best way to send and receive money. It is secured with the bank and is the bank’s responsibility once the payee hands the check money to them. And the payment is guaranteed as they already have funds. Banks also provide many security features like color-shifting ink, watermarks, special kind of paper, and security threads for check payments.

But there are some disadvantages with checks too. Like, checks can bounce. And they are easily used in scams.

What Are the Other Services UPS Offers Its Customers?

Although UPS does not provide money order services, it has provided its customers with many other services such as the follows

Mailing, Courier, and Shipping Services (Domestic and International) Document Services like Scanning, Faxing, and Copying PO box mails Paper Shredding Document Notary Services Passport and Photo ID Services Printing Service

Conclusion

UPS does not provide services in selling and receiving money orders at their offices. Because they are non-banking and non-finance firms. They are many other stores, retailers, banks, and financial firms which provide these money order services. It is different from a cashier’s check, which can be done only with bank account details, Money orders do not require such.

People can send only limited money through money orders. The money order services are provided in many retail stores like Walgreens, Meijer, CVS, Publix, Rite-aid, etc. Additionally, Money orders are also available in banks and financial companies like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citibank, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Do the UPS do Money orders? Unfortunately, UPS does not sell or receive money orders because it is a parcel service and does not feel the need to provide money orders when there are so many other sources for that. Are Cashier’s Checks and Money Orders the Same? No, they may be similar in some aspects but have so many differences. Checks are processed only by banks, but Money orders can be done by any source which provides them. What are some banks that provide Money Orders? Bank of America, Citibank, Well Fargo, and regional/ local banks also provide services like selling and receiving money orders. What are some other courier services or stores that allow Money Orders? Well-known courier services like Western Union and USPS provide money orders at their offices.