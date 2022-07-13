United Parcel Service (UPS) is a parcel receiving and shipment service. It is a supply chain management company, initially known as American Messenger Company. This is one of the largest parcel service companies. As per revenue, it is the largest courier company in the world. It has services in three sectors, such as Domestic Package services, International Package services, and Supply Chain & Freight services. It has many other services included in it.

UPS is considered one of the best shipping service companies for sending parcels to domestic and international locations. However, What if a customer wants to send or receive a parcel to their PO box. Then will UPS deliver it to their PO boxes? Do you know if UPS does or not? Read more to find out.

Can UPS Ship to PO Boxes in 2022?

Unfortunately, UPS does not deliver to PO boxes as of 2022. It is a basic rule mentioned on their website also. There are several reasons why UPS does not have customers’ PO boxes. The main reason why UPS does not deliver to PO boxes is that they are the property of the federal department and UPS has no permission to do so. Only USPS which is a federal undertaking department has permission to deliver to customers’ PO boxes.

There is only one way of getting your parcel to your PO box and that is by USPS program Street Address. This will make sure the customer will receive their parcel at their address or PO box.

It is also clearly mentioned on their official website that there is an exception for this no PO box delivery rule for just military addresses. Even if those military addresses are not real then they are eligible for PO box deliveries. This is because the postal mail for military addresses is handled by the military channel. The packages are delivered by the channel to real addresses and PO boxes also. The addresses which are eligible under this exception are Army Post Office addresses including Fleet Post Office addresses, army, Air Force installations, Army Post Office addresses, ships, and Navy installations.

Customers need to address their packages the right way as mentioned by the company. I am giving the right format below for you.

Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Name of the Receiver

UNIT Number BOX Number

APO AP Postal Code

Customers need to fill in the right numbers to get their packages delivered to the PO boxes.

Why Don’t UPS Ship to PO Boxes?

It is an exclusive service to send and receive parcels at the PO boxes. PO boxes are not real residential addresses with a street addresses. The full form of the PO box is the post office box. The services are provided by the USPS post office which is a department under the state-federal. So, all the mailboxes and PO boxes in the United States are owned by USPS. This makes it impossible for private postal services like FedEx and UPS to deliver packages to PO boxes.

However, the Street Address program by USPS helps UPS in this matter and takes measures to deliver packages to PO mail boxes. Customers can just contact the nearest post office to get more information about this program/ service.

PO Box Address Format

Name of the Receiver

PO Box Number

Location Name – Zip Code

PO Box Address Format (USPS Street Address program)

Name of the Receiver

Address UNIT Number

Location Name – Zip Code

The only difference in the addresses above is the PO box number. This change in format will let UPS deliver the package to your PO box.

Can UPS Deliver Shipments to International PO Boxes?

Generally, UPS delivers to both domestic and international locations and is considered the best in postal services. However, just like domestic PO boxes, UPS does not even deliver to international PO boxes. But, it does not even deliver to military addresses of international packages. Because the military packages are not handled by UPS. It is the duty of UPS to handle all the packages to the military guard who is at the military base. From there the military has a separate department to handle the deliveries. They are responsible for the pickup and delivery of all the parcels to their respective receiver.

Are There Any Other Postal Services That Can Ship to PO Boxes?

USPS is the only postal service through which customers can send their packages to PO boxes. There are no other postal services that deliver to PO boxes in the United States. There are a few exceptions from private postal services like FedEx which can deliver PO boxes through Smart Post services under them. But in the end, all these exceptional programs are handled by USPS only.

Other Alternatives Services for PO Box

Anytime Mailbox iPostal1 Traveling Mailbox PO Box Zone PhysicalAddress.com Mailbox Forwarding Incfile Postnet Virtual Post Mail Earth Class Mail Post Scan Mail US Global Mail Sasquatch Mail My Mail Forwarder Northwest Registered Agent

What is a PO Box?

PO box refers to the Post Office mailbox. It is used in the place of a permanent residential address. People with a residential address can buy a PO box from the nearest post office and use it for receiving their package deliveries. There are over 25 million PO boxes in the United States at present. These are useful for both businesses and individuals who want to utilize them.

There are different sizes of PO boxes available in the postal offices. They are listed below

XS: X-Small (3″ x 5.5″ x 14.75″) can accommodate 10 to 15 envelopes or 2 magazines S: Small (5″ x 5.5″ x 14.75″) can accommodate 10 to 15 letters or 5 magazines M: Medium (11″ x 5.5″ x 14.75″) can accommodate large envelopes and flat stacked magazines L: Large (11″ x 11″ x 14.75″) can accommodate 2 boxes that can fit 10 to 15 letters XL: X-Large (22.5″ x 12″ x 14.75″) can accommodate multiple boxes, letters, and magazines

How to Ship to PO Box?

The following are the instructions on how to ship a package to the PO box.

Pack the items in the box of the required size Write the PO box address in the correct format as mentioned above Pick a mail service Calculate the mail charges Ship the package through the mail service

Good and Bad Points of PO Box

Like any other product or service, there are pros and cons of PO box services. I am listing them below for you.

Good Points of PO box

It acts like a permanent address for all who have no residential address.

Customers can maintain privacy who don’t want to reveal their addresses.

Fast deliveries compared to other postal services.

No residential or permanent address is required.

Packages get delivered, and the post office will notify their customers of the parcel.

Helpful for both individuals and businesses.

Contactless deliveries

Can get deliveries at any time customers want.

Bad Points of PO box

Customers should take time to go and pick up the parcel themselves from the post office.

Can pick the deliveries from post office only while it is open.

It would be difficult for big parcels to get delivered to PO boxes.

Private postal services can’t give deliveries to PO boxes.

Deliveries cannot be collected from PO boxes on holidays.

Stores That Ship to PO Box

I have listed a few stores which deliver to the PO boxes in 2022

Walmart Target Best Buy eBay Rite Aid Kroger Bath Bed and Beyond Zappos Barnes & Noble Joann Fabric & craft stores

Final Thoughts

PO box refers to the Post Office mailbox. If the customers have no residential address or are unable to receive deliveries from home then they love to use these PO box deliveries. But unfortunately, UPS does not deliver to the PO boxes in the United States. The main reason for this is that all the PO boxes in the United States are under the federal department and only USPS accepts PO box deliveries. This makes it impossible for private postal services like FedEx and UPS to deliver packages to PO boxes. I have also mentioned all the good and bad aspects of PO boxes along with the different sizes available in the PO boxes in the United Sates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

