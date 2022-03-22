If you have a parcel you need to deliver urgently during the weekend, especially on Sunday, and you are wondering Does UPS Deliver on Sunday? Then you are in the right place. In addition to this, find out what type of packages one can deliver through the UPS company on Sunday. Besides, also learn about the Sunday delivery services offered by Competitive companies like FedEx and USPS. Moreover, learn what are the different reasons why people want to deliver products on Sundays. And lastly, find out whether Amazon company makes deliveries on Sunday, or it makes use of the other delivery companies in the country like UPS.

What Is UPS?

If you do not know what UPS is? Here’s a short description for you. United Parcel Service is a Multinational Package Delivery Company based in Sandy Springs City in the State of Georgia. The company has more than 114 years of experience in the industry, as it was set up on August 28, in the year 1907, by its founder, James E. Casey. Moreover, based on its annual revenue which is currently more than $84 billion. The company has become one of the largest delivery companies in the country, based on its total revenue, which is said to rise further in the coming years.

Does UPS Deliver on Sunday?

Yes, the UPS delivery platform does not offer various types of delivery services for its customers on Sundays similar to other delivery companies, such as FedeX, etc. However, these services are limited to only delivering the products which are shipped out Saturdays, unlike on other weekdays. During Sundays, the customers are only allowed to send packages such as Residential Packages. And as you can guess the business owners cannot deliver any commercial packages on Sundays, as they will be delivered only during the weekdays.

The main reason behind the no parcel service policy employed by many delivery companies is that many people, as well as businesses, do not show interest in sending products or parcels on weekends unless there is a concession on the charges. Therefore, it is not very profitable for the companies in question. However, this is not the case with the Govt Run USPS which extended certain parcel delivery services even on Sundays. Furthermore, Amazon is also offering its services on Sunday and can be a good alternative for you, if you are looking for discounts and offers.

What Are Some of the Reasons You Might Want to Have Something Delivered on Sunday?

Here in this section, we will talk about the various reasons why people want to deliver products on Sundays.

Urgent Deliveries

Most people across the country opt to send packages or deliveries on weekdays instead of Sundays especially due to the limited services and expensive charges. Therefore, only the people who want to deliver packages urgently, or want to send some packages for the people who are available only on Sundays, use this type of delivery service even though they are expensive.

Availability

As stated in the above section, many people in the country lead busy lives every year. And they do not have free time except on Sundays and weekends. For these kinds of people sending and receiving deliveries on Sundays might be the only option, which is why they pay extra money for these services to various delivery platforms including USPS.

To Keep Network Clear

As you know, in the United States every day millions of packages get delivered through multiple delivery companies. And if the companies stop the delivery of products on Sundays, the products will get piled up. This, in turn, makes the delivery network very busy, which will result in delays in the deliveries for the next few days. Because of this reason, many delivery companies deliver products on weekends, even though their offices are shut down.

Package Volume

Moreover, online orders and deliveries have been increasing because of platforms such as Amazon. Which is pushing many delivery partners to offer delivery services for their customers throughout the week, even on weekends. Besides, online e-commerce platforms also plan to expand their package volumes on Saturdays and Sundays based on customer availability. This in turn means with increased demand, many delivery companies are expanding services onto Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Does the USPS or FedEx Deliver on Sunday?

Currently, the USPS platform run by the United States Federal Government performs delivery on Sunday. However, you must know that these services are limited to Amazon delivery, as well as the Priority Mail Express offered by the company. Moreover, the majority of these services are from Amazon itself, as the company has an official partnership with many delivery companies in the country, including USPS. Although, as stated above, besides the Amazon deliveries, the Priority Mail Express Deliveries by USPS will be very expensive.

Whereas the FedEx platform is much different from other delivery companies in the country, as it delivers parcels through and out of the country every day of the week, including weekends. Moreover, for making deliveries on Sunday or Saturday, FedEx does not charge any additional fees except standard rates. Therefore, it is the popular choice for many people and business owners in the country to deliver products on weekends. However, the delivery time for commercial products or parcels might vary slightly compared to residential parcels.

What Are Some of the Days That UPS Takes Days Off?

Similar to other popular delivery companies in the country, UPS suspends all its package delivery and receiving services across the country. As you can guess, this happens only on national or govt holidays, which include Christmas, Thanksgiving Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Valentine’s Day, Memorial Day, New Year’s Holiday, Veterans Day, and many more. You can check the various holidays when UPS suspends its operation by visiting the UPS official page and accessing the UPS Holiday Schedule Calendar given on the web page. Besides, its service and deliveries might also vary based on your location in the country as well.

Does Amazon Deliver on Sunday and Does Amazon Use UPS to Deliver on Sunday?

Yes, the Amazon platform does deliveries even on Sundays throughout the country. However, these deliveries in many states and cities directly depend on its partnership with delivery companies such as USPS and USPS. Because of these two delivery partners, Amazon now has the ability to deliver products to the remotest regions in the country. However, when talking about international deliveries, Amazon is one of the best, mainly because it has its own division to handle international deliveries.

And being a very large company, it also has partnerships with local delivery companies in multiple countries across the world. Which is one of the main reasons why Amazon delivers products right on time regardless of where you are. Besides, because of its partnerships with the USPS and UPS, all the Amazon delivery get priority treatment throughout the delivery. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about when will your product or order will reach your house.

What Are Different Types of Delivery Services Offered by the UPS Company?

UPS is one of the largest delivery companies in the country, based on its total revenue. Because of this, it offers a wider variety of delivery services for the customers to choose from. These different types of delivery services are discussed in further detail in the below sections.

UPS Sure Post and Ground

One of the most used delivery services of the UPS platform. This is one of the best economical delivery services offered by the company, as it is very cheaper compared to the economical delivery services of other popular companies. This is why, it is the ideal shipping service for the people, who want to deliver packages such as Post Office Box Addresses, F.P.O, D.P.O, and A.P.O. Through this service, the delivery which reaches the required location within 2 to 6 business days, based on its location. And if you want to choose a slightly better option for a bit expensive, then the UPS Ground Service will be the best for you. As it delivers the parcel to the required location in 1 to 5 business days.

UPS Next Day [email protected] and Next Day Air

If you want to send a parcel to someone in the country urgently, and you are willing to spend more money on the delivery. Then the UPS Next Day Air Early and Next Day Air might be the best options for you. Through this service, customer parcel is delivered by air cargo to the nearest location of the drop point, from where the product will be sent to the correct location between 8 am to 10:30 am based on the type of next day service you have chosen. Moreover, this service is the best option for the customers or business owners who want the parcel to reach the location early the very next morning.

UPS Next Day Air Saver

This is very similar to that of the UPS Next Day Air and Early services offered by the UPS Delivery Platform. However, the main difference is it is economical compared to the other two services. Under this service, the company delivers the product through air cargo by the end of the next day. Furthermore, it offers many other next few days services such as UPS 2 Day, UPS 3 Day, UPS Select, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does UPS Deliver on Sunday? Yes, the UPS Delivery Company makes its deliveries even on Sundays. However, these delivery orders are mostly taken on the weekdays as the company does not work on Sundays. Name some of the delivery service options offered by the UPS? The UPS platform offers various delivery service options such as UPS Next Day Air, UPS Ground, UPS SurePost, UPS 2nd Day Air and UPS 3 Day Select, etc. What are the best alternative delivery services that operated on Sunday? FedEx is the only delivery company in the country that operates even on weekends, and charges only standard rates for deliveries, unlike other popular delivery companies like USPS and UPS.