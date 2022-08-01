UPS is a private parcel service in the United States of America. It provides services like sending and receiving mail/parcels through their company. It also serves as a supply chain management company. Furthermore, it is a direct competitor of FedEx and USPS. Also, it is one of the largest parcel shipping services in the world. Based on its revenue it is the largest shipping company in the world. UPS services are well known among its customers which also include air shipping, PO box delivery, etc.

Almost all e-commerce websites now have a delivery system that can deliver packages at any time of the day. This is to maintain its place in the market among other shipping service companies.

There are several services provided by UPS among which some of them offer a longer delivery period than any other shipping service. Now, you may get a doubt which is already in the mind of many people around you, Does UPS deliver at night? Does it deliver packages on Saturday and Sunday also?

Does UPS Deliver Late Night In 2022?

Unfortunately, UPS does not have late-night delivery services included in any of its parcel services. However, they do provide deliveries even after sunset, but it is not common. Any local state UPS only delivered between 9 A.M to 7 P.M. But this time may sometimes extend up to 9 P.M but not more than that. The late delivery may have several reasons such as the time of the year in which delivery is made and also the delivery address. They state that they have all-day delivery services. But some of their services do have determined durations for the package deliveries.

Does UPS Have Any Particular Time Frame for Late Deliveries?

UPS has a particular time frame for deliveries which has been officially stated by them. The time frame for the deliveries at UPS is between 9 A.M to 7 P.M in the day. But they do provide some package deliveries beyond the time frame set by them. It is not very common to get packages from UPS that late, but they do have services that deliver after sunset till 9 P.M.

The UPS delivery trucks start every day from the facility in the morning. You may have to wait till late dusk to get your package from UPS. But this is quite rare to experience with UPS delivery. This only happens when the truck driver delivers your package on his way back to the UPS facility in the evening. But there is no possibility for you to get the delivery at night because UPS does not encourage their drivers to deliver that late.

If there is any peak and in-demand time for deliveries then UPS may deliver late at night but only till 9 P.M. But, it does not deliver packages after 7 P.M on seasonal holidays like Halloween and Christmas. Additionally, they do prioritize business deliveries over domestic deliveries and make those business deliveries at the start of the day. This is because every package delivered by UPS needs a signature and businesses generally close at 5 P.M or 6 P.M. You can even schedule an early delivery with UPS.

Are There Saturday Night Deliveries With UPS?

Most shipping services provided by UPS deliver on Saturdays also like any other regular day. They also provide late deliveries during peak seasons if there are many deliveries. They deliver both business and domestic packages on Saturday nights also. UPS makes sure all the important deliveries reach the customer even if it is late in the evening or even on Saturdays.

The UPS truck driver makes sure the deliveries of that particular day will be completed by 8 P.M, they sometimes take time even till 9 P.M. All the late deliveries are domestic/ residential deliveries which can be late at night because business packages have the first priority.

Are There Sunday Night Deliveries With UPS?

UPS also provides Sunday deliveries. But, they do not provide these services for all their packages. Only residential/ domestic packages are delivered on Sunday. No business deliveries are made on Sundays. Because no businesses and offices are open on Sunday.

How to Get Pickup on Saturday by UPS?

Follow the below instructions to get your package delivery on Saturday.

Log in to your UPS account on their official website, ups.com. In the top right corner, you will see a yellow logo. Now, select the option Accounts and Payment The screen shows three dots under Action Select View Account Details Open Pickup Option. Schedule the Saturday option for pickup.

How to Know the Delivery Time at UPS?

Almost all parcel shipping companies provide their customers with a delivery window time. This does not include a particular day. So, it is not entirely possible to know the exact time of delivery of your package.

UPS provides various shipping services under them which include the following with a delivery window.

UPS Next Day Air Worldwide Express Plus UPS Next Day Air Early UPS Express Critical

Only the above services provide a clear view of when your package arrives at your doorstep. Shipping for packages by all the other services will have no exact delivery time. So, the customer will receive a delivery date a day before or on the morning of the delivery.

The delivery time will also be affected by many factors such as the route the UPS driver is taking, climate, traffic on the route, huge deliveries which are business packages, etc.

Does UPS Provide Tracking Services for Their Customers?

Yes, UPS provides a tracking number for all their customers to track the progress of their packages in real-time. They also started sending notifications for the packages which have to be delivered. This is named Follow My Delivery. However, it is not available for all their customers. Customers who have a UPS My Choice account will get this facility to utilize. Additionally to this, they have to get services through UPS Air or UPS Worldwide Express to get these notifications.

These notifications include a link to track the UPS driver spot. The delivery time estimate is accurate to a couple of hours. However, they do not provide driver’s route tracking due to safety concerns. You can even change the delivery location on this tracking app.

What Does It Mean by Out-of-Delivery?

The tracking link may show you the status of your package as “out for delivery”. That means you are going to receive your package on the same day as the notification. UPS will update the delivery status once your package is loaded in the UPS truck. So, the delivery is made on the same day as the notification. You may get your package late, but it is ensured by UPS that you will receive your package.

However, if the package delivery is late or canceled on that day, just check the tracking status late at night for any recent updates. UPS may update the new delivery date if it is canceled on the previous date. Or else, contact UPS to get more information about your package.

Conclusion

UPS does not provide late-night deliveries. However, they even deliver the packages even in the late dusk till 9 P.M. Generally the deliveries are made between 9 A.M to 7 P.M which is extended in the peak season. The UPS delivery trucks start every day from the facility in the morning. You may have to wait till late dusk to get your package from UPS. But this is quite rare to experience with UPS delivery.

UPS provides a tracking number for all their customers to track the progress of their packages in real-time. They also started sending notifications for the packages which have to be delivered. They even provide Saturday and Sunday deliveries but only a few services provide weekend deliveries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

