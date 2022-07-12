When you have an analog or digital watch, it is bound to run out of battery power at some time. That is when you need to replace the battery with a new one. Replacing a watch battery is not the same as replacing the battery for your TV remote. To replace the battery, you need to first unscrew the backside of your watch and then replace the old battery with a new one. Not all of us have the tools to replace the battery. That is when you need to take it to a professional to get the job done. There are plenty of places that offer to replace the watch battery, the best option is to visit a watch shop. But what if you are thinking of getting that done in some retail store when you go for shopping? Do target stores replace watch batteries?

As one of the largest retailers in the country, it is only logical to assume that assume offers a simple service like watch battery replacement. Although many people are now shifting to smartwatches, the percentage of people adoring analog and digital watches is still very high. So, do Target stores replace watch batteries? Can you buy watch batteries at Target? These are the questions to which you will find an answer in this article.

Does Target Replace Watch Batteries at Its Stores?

No, Target does not offer watch battery replacement at any of its stores. You may not find any of its locations across the country offering this service. Although retail stores generally offer such services, Target does not adhere to those practices or standards. In case you want to replace your battery, you need to get some other place to get that service. There are many things that you can buy at Target, which obviously also include watches. But there are some locations that may help you replace the watch battery, or at least guide you about where to replace it. Though, the retailer does not have a dedicated battery replacement service for the watches.

Can You Buy Watch Batteries at Target Stores?

Yes, the retailer offers batteries at its stores. You can get batteries at a lower cost when compared to other places that sell watch batteries. Generally, a good quality watch battery may cost up to $4 or maybe even more. But if you are not particular about the brand, then you may get an assortment of batteries for less than $8. It is also important to choose the right battery for your watch, so you need to pay some attention when buying it. As for Target, the retailer offers Energizer 377 Oxide batteries in a pack of 2 for $4 or $6.49 for a pack of 3. This brand is the best for watches, as they are of high quality. You also have the option of purchasing a pack of Insten Lithium batteries that have 5 pieces, or 10 alkaline watch batteries. These packs range anywhere from $6.99 to $7.99.

What Other Retailers Offer Battery Replacement Services?

There are multiple places that offer battery replacement services, the most obvious of which are watch shops. Watch shops not only sell watches but offer various watch-related services like battery replacement, resizing, repair, etc. But most watch stores usually cater to those brands of watches that are sold at their stores. The other best option is JC Penny. This retailer not only provides battery replacement services but also other services like watch resizing, watch repair, etc. As one of the most popular and iconic department store retailers in the United States, there are more than 650 JC Penny locations across the country. You can get your battery replaced at any of its stores. So, if you have a JC Penny store near your location, then you can conveniently get them to replace your watch battery at little to no cost.

Do Jewelry Stores Offer Watch Battery Replacement Service?

Yes, most jewelry stores in America also offer watch-related services, one of which is battery replacement. As many of these jewelry stores also sell watches, it is common sense that they offer such services. There are many jewelry retailers in America that fulfill your need to replace the watch battery. Here’s a list of major fine jewelry retailers that offers battery replacement service.

Zale Corporation

Sterling Jewelers Incorporated

Samuels Jewelers

Roger’s Enterprises

Fred Meyer Jewelers

All these are some of the major fine jewelry retailers in America that offer to replace the battery for your watch. There are many people that visit it’s these retailers’ stores every day to buy shiny new diamond neckless and rings. But they also sell watches, that are of high quality and brands. So, if you are looking to get a new battery for your watch, then you have the option of visiting your local jewelry store. Most of these jewelry retailers don’t take any money for this service, but some of the stores charge a fee. These stores usually charge somewhere around $5 – $25 to replace your battery. Although this may seem a lot to you, that is the standard rate for this service at most places.

Why Don’t Target Stores Offer Watch Battery Replacement Service Anymore?

The retailer used to offer the battery replacement service until a few years ago. People used to visit its stores regularly to get this service. Replacing a watch battery requires some amount of skill, otherwise, people that replace the battery may harm the watch. There are multiple complaints from people who got their watch battery replaced at a target store, stating that their watches have been damaged. Customers found scratches or some other damage after they gave their watch at the retailer’s watch repair service desk. There is also not much demand for this service, so Target decided to stop offering this service. As a way to earn more profits, the retailer company’s management decided to cut costs by dismantling the watch repair service from all its stores. That is why you don’t find Target stores offering watch repair services anymore.

What Brands of Watches Are Available at Target?

You can find many watch brands that are available for purchase at Target stores. In the olden days, Watches were used to tell time, but now it is a fashion piece. There are many options for people to choose from that are in various price ranges. They sell analog watches, digital watches, and even smartwatches. Here’s a list of watch brands that are available at Target.

Belle

Casio

Timex

Marvel

Olivia Pratt

Goodfellow & Co

A New Day

Armitron

These are just some of the watches that I have listed, which you can find at a target store. Most of these brands are popular and well-known in the watch segment. You can find watches as per your price range. In case you want to purchase a watch that is less than $10, then you can find it at Target. But if you are looking for better quality watch brands like Timex or Casio, then you need to spend at least $30. The price for more high-end watch brands can cost a hundred bucks at the least. You may find more brands on Target’s website. There are many more brands that you can select from multiple designs in each watch segment.

Conclusion

If you need to get a replacement for your watch’s battery, then there are many places that offer this service, but not Target. The retailer does not offer any watch-related services like battery replacement, watch resizing, and other watch repair services. You will have to go to some other place to get the job done. JC Penny is one such retailer that offers this service. If you have one of its locations near you, then take your watch there to replace a battery. If you don’t have a JC Penny near you, then simply visit a jewelry store. Most jewelry retailers offer this service at a cost. As jewelry stores tend to sell watches, it is only logical to assume that they also change watch batteries.

Although Target does not offer to replace the watch battery, they do sell them at their stores. If you have a watch repair kit at home, then you can change the battery yourself. But if you don’t know how to do that, then It’s better to get the job done by a professional.

FAQs – Do Target Stores Replace Watch Batteries?

Does Target replace watch batteries at its stores? No, the retailer does not offer a watch battery replacement service at any of its stores in America. You need to go to some other place that offers the service. Where can you get your watch battery replaced? You can get the battery replacement service for your watch at any of JC Penny’s 650 locations across America. Even many jewelry retailers offer this service. You can get it done at any of these places. What watch brands are available at Target? Belle, Casio, Timex, Marvel, Olivia Pratt, etc. are some of the watch brands that Target sells at its stores. You can also get them online from its website. How much does it cost to replace a watch battery at a jewelry retailer? Although, most jewelry stores replace the watch battery for free. Some of those retailers charge $5 – $20 depending on the watch brand.