Target has been selling different types of products that people demand. However, does Target sell stamps? Well, even though the usage of postal service has reduced significantly after the rise of the digital era. Still, millions of people use it throughout America for various purposes. So, the question is if Target is cognizant of the people who use the postal service. In case it is, do they consider finding a place on their shelves for the product that these people may need? Well, here is what I am cognizant of regarding this. Continue reading to know that.

Does Target Sell Stamps in 2022?[Brief Answer]

The answer is Yes. The stamps are available for sale in most Target stores that are spread across the USA. National, International, and various classes of stamps are sold at the Target stores. Stamps at Target are sold in the form of rolls, coils, books, or sheets. The price of these stamps ranges between $2 and $25. However, the stamps are not sold at Target.com. The stamp sale is limited to the physical stores. I will elucidate further regarding the stamp sale at Target.

How Do I Locate Target Stores That Sell Stamps?

In case, you are a regular visitor of a Target Store that is located nearby, you can inquire about the sale of stamps in their store. In case, your nearby store doesn’t sell them, you should consider using another method to locate the Target stores that sell stamps. Find the next nearer Target store using the Target Store Locator. Now, along with the location, you will also get the contact number of that particular store. You can call the Target store beforehand and ask if they sell stamps. This way you can avoid the hassle of unnecessary travel.

Where Can You Buy Stamps at Target?

Once you get to know the nearest Target store that is selling stamps, you can straight away head to the store. After reaching the store, go to the cash register and ask the employee for stamps. The employee would check and if it isn’t available, you would be redirected to the Customer Service Desk. The additional stamps that are stockpiled will be available there. Most Target super-centers would stock their stamps at the Customer Service Desk alone. Hence, you would most probably find the stamps at that place.

What Are the Types of Stamps That Are Sold at Target?

Target sells different types of Stamps at their stores. It includes both national and international stamps. However, it is better to call the store ahead before you go to the Target store. This is because some stores would sell only individual stamps, whereas the other stores would only sell a book of stamps. This varies from one location to another. As far as class is considered, Target sells two classes of stamps, such as First-class and First-class Forever stamps.

Does Target Sell Forever Stamps?

Yes. Target does sell forever stamps. However, they are mostly sold in books than individually. If you want to buy the stamps in bulk quantity, they are available in coils and rolls. The price of a book of forever stamps is $11, and it consists of around 20 stamps. Nevertheless, the design and size of the coil and roll decide the price.

Note: Generally, the forever stamps are used when you are mailing a one-ounce letter. The special thing about these stamps is they don’t lose value over time.

How Much Do Stamps Cost at Target?

The stamps sold at Target are of the same price as listed by the United States Post Office Locations. When compared to other places, buying stamps at Target can save you money because they sell stamps in bundles. Comparatively, buying a single stamp at other locations would be expensive. As I mentioned earlier, the design and size influence the price of the stamp. Additionally, the class of the stamp would decide the price of the stamp. Hence, you should consider these factors as well while buying stamps at Target.

How Much Money Can I Save if I Buy Stamps in the Form of Books or Rolls?

You can save a few bucks when you are buying stamps in books or rolls. Let me illustrate, how you are saving money. When you are buying a book of stamps consisting of 20 first-class forever stamps, it would cost you around $9.8 without including tax. In this way, the price of a single stamp is $0.55. Hence, it would cost you around $11. Hence, you saved $1.2 per book. This method of purchase is especially suitable for people who regularly use the United States Postal Service.

Can I Buy Stamps at Target.com?

No. Currently, Target is not selling stamps at their online store. However, it sells other items that are used for shipping. They are envelopes and mailing labels.

Can I Earn Circle Rewards Points by Buying Stamps at Target Stores?

Unfortunately, you cannot earn circle reward points because a stamp is considered an eligible purchase according to Target’s member rewards program. If you are a RedCard holder, you can earn points for buying stamps at Target. However, a stamp should not be your sole purchase. If the stamp is one of many purchases, you will be able to earn the reward points. In this way, you will be able to add reward points to any of the eligible items on the bill.

When Should I Buy Stamps at Target Stores?

When you are visiting the Target store on weekdays, the stores would be open between 8 am and 10 pm. In the case of weekends(Saturdays and Sundays), the stores are open between 8 am and 9 pm. These are the usual functioning hours of most Target stores. However, if you have to know the exact time of opening and closing hours of the Target store located in your locality, you can give them a call before you head out.

In case, you don’t have the contact number, you should make use of the Target Store Locator. Just enter your location and get the list of Target stores near you. You would find the store located in your locality along with their functioning hours. You will also get the contact number, which you can use if you have any other queries related to stamps or any products that are being sold at that store.

Can I Buy Stamps at Target Stores on Christmas Eve?

Generally, Target closes its stores earlier on Christmas Eve. Most probably the stores shut their door by 8 pm when compared to the usual 10 pm. The next day, the target stores will remain shut just like Walmart, Kohl’s, Trader Joe’s, and other retail stores. However, there are other shops that would remain open during Christmas, such as convenience stores and pharmacies. Still, I am not sure if they would sell stamps.

Conclusion

The best place to buy stamps would be U.S. Post offices. However, they are not available everywhere. Sometimes they are located far away from your home or office. Hence, solely depending on the post office would increase the hassle of a person. As a result, people like me, and you, are searching for alternative locations where we can buy the stamps. They are retailers and banks. Since we often visit retailers other than banks, opting for retail stores would be a wise choice. In this article, I have revealed the availability of stamps at Target stores. Furthermore, I have explained how to locate the target stores that sell stamps and what are the types of stamps. Finally, I have briefed about the cost of buying the stamps at Target, and when to buy stamps at the Target store. I hope the information presented in the article was helpful.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Target Sell Stamps

1. What is the cost of a single stamp at Target? Mostly, the stamps are sold in books or rolls at Target super-centers. A book of stamps would have around 20 stamps and its cost is around $11. However, you should know that the price varies according to the design and size. 2. Do other retailers sell stamps at their stores? Yes. In fact, a lot of retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and many more. Other than retail stores, you can buy stamps at banks and United States Postal Service. 3. Does all Target stores sell stamps? No. Only a few Target super-centers sell the stamps. The best way to know which Target stores sell stamps is by using the Target Store Locator. You will get the contact number of Target stores that are located in your neighborhood. Hence, you can contact the stores priorly and get to know if it sells stamps.