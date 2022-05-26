Ouija Boards are an unusual purchase to be made at stores. There are various myths that say people faced deadly consequences when playing this game. Hence, this game attracts a lot of adrenaline junkies. Especially, the hormone-driven teenagers. So, I guess you want to experience some adrenaline rush? Alright then. Let’s straightaway jump into your queries. Does Target Sell Ouija boards, or should you look for Ouija stores? Well, continue reading to know the answer.

Are Ouija Boards Sold at Target Stores?

Darn dude! Bad luck! As of now, Target doesn’t sell Ouija Boards. However, Target used to sell Ouija Board. Don’t be disappointed! I can give you other choices. The Ouija boards are sold at other retail chains such as Toys’R’Us, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Hasbro, and Amazon. You will be able to find Ouija boards in all of these retail chains. Just pick up the nearest one to buy one. Nevertheless, why did Target Stop selling Ouija? What could be the reason?

Why Did Target Stop Selling Ouija Boards?

Target hasn’t issued any official statement regarding why it isn’t selling Ouija boards in its stores. Could it be due to some supernatural belief? If that is the case, it is hilarious. However, a corporate doesn’t work or think that way. We have to look at this from a business perspective. How would the sale of Ouija Board affect the business of Target? Well, the answer to this is Conservative Christians in America. Yup. The American Christians were not comfortable with the sale of Ouija boards. Since the conservative Christian society of America forms a huge section of Target’s customer base, Target didn’t wanna disappoint them.

The loss of benefits incurred by not selling Ouija is minuscule when compared to losing the conservative Christian customers. Additionally, the target didn’t have beef with any community. Target needs more customers and fewer adversaries. As a result, the Target management may have come to this solution.

However, people state one other reason. According to that reason, Target may have stopped the sales because of less or no demand, except for the occasion of Halloween. Still, I am not convinced by this reason. If such was the case, Target would have sold the product during the Halloween season. In addition to Ouija Boards, there are many other products that are sold specifically during the Halloween season.

Why Is Ouija Board Considered Taboo?

The story of Ouija began in the 80s decade of the 19th century. It became a popular toy for children. Realizing the demand, Hasbro began mass-producing Ouija Boards. Additionally, Hasbro is the one who owns the patent for the name “Ouija”. However, there are other names on this board as well. They are the spirit Board and Talking Board. Yet, these two names are not popular among the mass.

As soon as it became famous among people, superstitious beliefs about the board started budding. With the days, the mysticism around the board grew. While the board was enjoying its popularity, a certain section of society was not happy with it. It was the Christian and Catholic communities. They strongly discouraged people from using it. Some even asked for a ban on the usage of Ouija boards. There was a tug of war between them and those really wanted to try the game.

Be it whatever, the beliefs of people are not rational most of the time. Hence, only science can clear the myths that are built around the Ouija Board. So, what does science have to say about Usage? Does the board really have the power to connect with spiritual powers? Are people really speaking with the dead one’s soul? Well, according to science, the Ouija Board works on a psychological phenomenon called the ideomotor response. Science assures you that there is no demon or evil spirits involved in the game.

What Are Some Alternatives to Ouija Boards Sold by Target?

Unfortunately, Target doesn’t sell any alternatives. However, this doesn’t mean that Target is not selling any products from Hasbro. Target does sell a wide variety of Hasbro Products. They are sold both in-store and in the online store(Target.com). The possibility of reintroducing Ouija boards in its store looks dim. The possibility may increase if the myths surrounding the Ouija boards in cleared. People should know that it is just a board game and not some portal to call the dead ones or evil spirits. I hope more awareness is raised about the Ouija board among people. I promise people will have an amazing experience by playing this game.

What Are Some Other Stores That Sell Ouija Boards?

Fortunately, not all retail chains yield to the pressure of conservative Christians. As a result, we have multiple retail chains within the USA that sell Ouija Boards. I will list the stores that sell Ouija boards both in-store and on their websites. They are

Hasbro

Walmart

Amazon

Toys’R’Us

Barnes & Noble

Other than these retail chains, there are other places where you can buy the Ouija boards. They are local board game stores that sell various types of board games. However, locating those shops can be a challenging task. First, you can check out the board game stores that are located in your neighborhood. If you can’t find them there, the next best option is to make use of the search engine. When you search for stores that sell Ouija boards near you, you will get a list of stores. By eliminating the stores that you have already visited, you can make a list of stores. Most stores would have provided their contact number. You can call each store and ask if they sell Ouija boards.

What Are Some Other Places That Sell Ouija Boards?

Sometimes we depend on retail chains heavily, considering that we can literally buy everything. However, by now you would have realized that it is not true. So, when situations like this arise, you have to look for Ouija Stores and other online sellers. You can find them in huge numbers on the internet. Moreover, the online sellers sell thematic and personalized Ouija boards to you. If I have to mention any two websites that sell such Ouija Boards, it will be Etsy and Big Cartel.

When you are buying the Ouija boards online, you have the option to personalize the board according to your wish. For example, you can customize the design, size, and shape. Once your Ouija board is ready, the online store will ship the product to your address. However, when you are buying from these sellers, it may cost higher than what it would cost when you buy at retail chains. Still, I would say the extra amount is justifiable considering the customization service offered by those sellers. You cannot get this service at retail chains.

So, if you are planning to get a unique, stylized, and customized Ouija board, you can buy it from online sellers. However, if you are okay with the standard design of the Ouija board, and you want to save some bucks, it is better to purchase the board from retail chains.

Final Thoughts

It is really disappointing to see people getting feared of things that have no scientific evidence for existence. Even worse, many people are refusing to believe the explanation given by science. This shows the lack of rationalism among certain sections of society. Thankfully, most people are not irrational. It is time for us to make use of one of the best gifts humans have, which is science. It is the only tool that can break hysteria. Nevertheless, people who are really interested in playing this, don’t fall for the hysteria. Just buy the game and have an experience of your life. Guess what? It will be even more fun when you are playing this game with your friends. Let me conclude this article wishing best of luck. Thank you for reading the article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Target Sell Ouija Boards?

1. Are there any Ouija Stores? Most probably, you will find stores that sell board games. However, I hardly believe you will find Ouija stores that specifically sell Ouija boards only. 2. Will the Ouija board help you contact the spirits of dead people? No. Science rejects the possibility of this happening. 3. Where can I buy a personalized Ouija Board? The online sellers customize the Ouija board according to your wish. They are the best option if you want to get a personalized Ouija board.