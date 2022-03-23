Dry ice has a wide variety of usage in cooling applications. They are sold in various locations. Target is one of the biggest retailers in the USA. They are known for selling a large variety of items in their stores. Therefore, you may be wondering if they would sell Dry Ice. Well, I have the answer to your question. Continue reading to check the answer.

Can I Buy Dry Ice From at Target?

No. None of the target stores sells dry ice. Even though they sell other frozen products, dry ice is not one of them. Instead, you can choose other mega-retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Safeway, King Soopers, Whole Foods. These retailers sell Dry ice. You may be wondering why Target is an exception or why they are not selling Dry ice. Well, continue reading to know the reason.

What Is the Reason Behind Target Not Selling Dry Ice?

The main reason for Target not selling Dry ice is they don’t have the infrastructure to store the dry ice at the right temperature. Dry ice requires a facility that produces incredibly low temperatures. Other frozen products such as vegetables, meat, etc. do not require such low temperatures. They may have to build a separate facility to store Dry ice and alike products. The target could have considered it has expensive investment and therefore opted out from selling it. However, this reason is entirely based on my opinion. There could be various other reasons too.

Is Ice Available at Target?

Yes. Target sells ice in bags. The cost of the ice depends on the size of the bag. The ice is stored in the freezer section of the Target store. However, you cannot order them online. Target sells the Ice for offline purchasers only.

Where Can I Buy Dry Ice?

As I mentioned earlier, there are other retailers that sell dry ice. However, before visiting the store, it is better to check the availability of dry ice priorly. Because the availability of dry ice at a particular store depends on various factors such as the size of the store, stock level, and the location of the store. Furthermore, you should also check the quantity of dry ice sold by them. A few retailers would limit the quantity and sell dry ice in small sizes.

There is another way to locate your nearby grocery store that sells dry ice. You can use the website penguindryice.com. This website is a dry ice locator. Scroll down on the home page of this website. You will find an orange box saying “Find Dry Ice Near You”. When you click on it, you will be redirected to another page. There you will find a search box asking for your city, state, or zip code. After entering any one of the data asked, you can choose the radius and press the search option. You will get a list of stores that are selling dry ice near you. Information such as the distance of the store that sells dry ice from you is also available.

What Is the Price of Dry Ice at Walmart?

The dry ice is sold at Walmart on the basis of lbs. For example, the price range of dry ice at Walmart is between $1 and $1.5 per lb. The price of the dry ice varies from one location to another. However, you can buy the dry ice for $1.44 per lb from online Walmart. The price doesn’t vary on the online store.

How Long Will It Take Before the Dry Ice Is Completely Evaporated?

The life of dry ice depends upon the type of cooler it is stored in. Generally, when dry ice is stored in a cooler with high cooling capacity, its life is longer. A 25-quart cooler would prevent the dry ice from evaporating for up to 24 hours. Furthermore, you have other factors, such as room temperature and items that are stored with the dry ice, that would decide the life span of the dry ice.

What Is the Process for Making Dry Ice at Home?

You can eliminate the stress of searching for stores and stocks if you know how to prepare dry ice at your home. Is it possible? If possible, how do I make it? Firstly, it is possible to prepare the dry ice by yourself at your home using certain tools and aprons. Secondly, let me explain how to make dry ice at home step by step.

At first, you should be ready with a cloth bag, CO2 fire extinguisher, and a heavy-duty glove set. In case you don’t have a CO2 fire extinguisher, you can buy a carbon dioxide tank.

Now put on your glovers.

Cover the nozzle of the fire extinguisher using the cloth bag.

Now, release the CO2 at a slow pace.

The gas would escape through the tiny pores present in the cloth bag, and at the end you will be left with dry ice inside the bag.

You can resort to this method when you can’t find any stores that sell dry ice near you. Instead of using the fire extinguisher, I would suggest buying a separate carbon dioxide tank. Fire extinguishers should be kept loaded all the time. They play a vital role when it comes to safety aspects. However, if you need dry ice immediately, and you have no stores nearby, Of course, you can use the fire extinguisher.

What Are the Applications of Dry Ice?

Dry ice has numerous applications. It is used in various industries such as the Food industry, Agricultural industry, and even in households. Let me list a few applications of dry ice,

Domestic Applications

Freeze Food and Beverages: When you are storing the food and beverages in home, you can use the dry ice to keep them fresh by maintaining the temperature. In addition, when you are out for trips such as camping, hunting, fishing, etc., you can store the rationed food using the dry ice. The usage of dry ice instead of normal ice has many benefits.

Science Experiment: Due to the special characteristics of Dry ice, it is used on science experiments for demonstrating and explaining some scientific facts.

Power Outage: Most houses would have refrigerators in their house. However, during power outages they are useless. At such situations, the dry ice come in handy. With a freezer box and dry ice, you can recreate an effective refrigerator.

Trap Mosquitos and Bed Bugs: Most insects are drawn towards dry ice. You can utilize this to set a trap for Mosquitos and bed bugs. It would be an effective method for keeping your home free from mosquitos and bed bugs.

Industrial Applications

Dry Ice Blast Cleaning: This is one of the effective method of cleaning industrial equipments. As a result, a lot of companies are using this technique. This technique helps remove paint, oil, ink, mold, and other type of residues.

Agriculture: Dry ice have an important application in the field of Agriculture, which is preserving the grain and seeds.

Meat Industry: Meat is an item that perishes in a short period of time unless stored in a cool location. So, dry ice can be used to freeze the meat while shipping it to long distances. In addition to meat, the dry ice can be used for shipping various other perishable materials as well.

Medical Industry: Most of the medicinal drugs that are used by us requires a cool environment. In that place, dry ice can be used. In addition to them, dry ice can be used to store biological samples and organs that are transported for transplant. Dry ice has a wide range of applications in medical industry.

Conclusion

Due to the cost involved in setting up the cooling infrastructure, many stores don’t consider selling dry ice, including Target. Therefore, I have suggested alternate options. Even in the stores where dry ice is available, it is sold in small quantities. Hence, I have explained how to make dry ice in your home itself. Additionally, I have listed the domestic and industrial applications of dry ice. I hope you found the information you came looking for in this article. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Target Dry Ice

1. How much does 1lb (0.45 kg) of dry ice cost? The price of 1lb (0.45 kg) dry ice at Walmart is between $1 and $1.5. If you are buying online, the price is $1.44. 2. What is the lifespan of dry ice? It depends upon the temperature of the environment the dry ice is stored in. The cooler the temperature, the higher the lifespan. 3. Can you name other retailers who sell dry ice? Other famous retailers who sell dry ice are Costco, Safeway, King Soopers, Whole Foods, Walmart, and Kroger.