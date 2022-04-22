Everyone knows that Target is one of the biggest retailers in the United States of America. They sell thousands of products, which also include gift cards. They have various brands of gift cards. But one question we get from a lot of people is, does Target sell Amazon gift cards? If you are also wondering about the same thing, then you have come to the right place. As we are going to be discussing whether Target sells Amazon gift cards. We will also be going through a few common topics, such as, what are Amazon gift cards? What are the different types of gift cards that are sold at Target? Who are the other retailers who sell Amazon gift cards? Etc.

Does Target Sell Amazon Gift Cards?

If you are looking for Amazon gift cards at Target, we have bad news for you, Target does not sell Amazon gift cards in their stores. They do not sell Amazon gift cards online as well. Though they stock various brands of gift cards, they do not stock and sell Amazon gift cards in any of their locations or online. Target does, however, sell other gift cards such as, restaurant gift cards, travel gift cards, shopping gift cards, etc. in their stores and on their official website.

What Is the Amazon Gift Card?

For those of you who are unaware of what an Amazon gift card is, it is a card that is pre-loaded with a specific amount of money. The card is sent out using by email, post, or any other method. The user of this card can redeem the card on Amazon and can buy anything he/she chooses to. The Amazon gift cards purchases can go up to $10,000 in a single day. There, are a few different types of Amazon gift cards available. They are,

Amazon eGift Card

This Amazon gift card is given to people by email only. You can enter any pre-set amount for your Amazon eGift Card. This card can be sent to the recipient’s email immediately, or it can be scheduled to be sent on a different date. The sender can either choose to send it to one person, or he/she can send it to multiple people at the same time.

Home Printed Amazon Gift Cards

The home-printed Amazon gift card will be sent to your email in the form of a PDF once the amount and quantity for the gift card have been entered, and the payment is done. This PDF can be printed at home and can also be customized if the recipient wants to. This PDF can also be downloaded from the “Your Orders” section of your Amazon account. The home printed Amazon gift card will be given in just 5 minutes.

Mailed Gift Cards

The gift cards which are sent by mail are much more customizable than the other gift cards. These gift cards come in various types of packages and designs. After a customer has selected a package and design of his/her choice and has made the payment for the gift card, it will be dispatched by Amazon and will be sent to the buyer’s address.

Why Does Target Not Sell Amazon Gift Cards?

One of the main reasons why Target does sell Amazon gift cards at stores is because Amazon is one of Target’s biggest and direct competitors. They are not selling Amazon gift cards in any of their stores or on their official website, as they do not want to lose any of their customers. Not only this, but, Target also sells a wide range of products that are also sold on Amazon. A lot of customers find this very frustrating when they are looking for a gift card. But there is nothing to worry about as Target also sells various other gift cards in their stores as well as on their official website.

What Are the Different Types of Gift Cards for Sale at Target?

There a various types and brands of gift cards that are sold at Target stores as well as their official website. The prices of the gift cards will vary depending on what brand of gift card you are buying and how many you are going to purchase. A few brands of gift cards sold at Target are,

Apple gift cards

American Express gift cards

PlayStation Store gift cards

Netflix gift cards

Mastercard gift cards

Lowe’s gift cards

Roblox gift cards

eBay gift cards

Google Play gift cards

Chipotle gift cards

Disney gift cards

Domino’s gift cards

Hulu gift cards

Lyft gift cards

Nintendo eShop gift cards

These are just a few types of gift cards that are sold at Target stores and on their online shopping portal. You can find out about the entire list of their gift cards by either going to their store. You can even find out by calling them up or just visiting their official website.

Where Can You Buy Amazon Gift Cards?

Now, that we know that Target does not sell any of the Amazon gift cards, let us check out a few places that sell them in their stores. Firstly, you can buy Amazon gift cards from Amazon itself. All you will have to do is log into your Amazon account and search for Amazon gift cards on their website or the app. Apart from Amazon, the stores that sell Amazon gift cards are CVS, 7-Eleven, GameStop, Safeway, Barnes and Noble. When it comes to buying Amazon gift cards online, there are various portals from which you can Amazon gift cards, Dundle, Giftcards.com, etc. Amazon gift cards can even be purchased from payment apps such as PayPal.

How Much Do Amazon Gift Cards Cost?

The prices of Amazon gift cards depend upon which gift card a customer is purchasing. As Amazon gift cards are customizable, the prices will vary depending on how much a customer customizes the gift card. The pre-set values of Amazon gift cards start from $15 and go all the way up to $100. If a customer chooses to customize his/her gift card, the value of the gift card can be boosted to $500.

Conclusion

So, if you want to purchase Amazon gift cards, then Target is not the place you should go to as they do not sell these gift cards. If you want to purchase any other gift cards, then you should definitely visit Target. If you are wondering what an Amazon gift card is, then you should take a look at the comprehensive paragraph where we have mentioned everything about Amazon gift cards. We have also given details about the different types of Amazon gift cards that can be purchased. There are a few reasons why Target does not sell Amazon gift cards. The reasons why they do not sell these gift cards are mentioned in the above section. Finally, we have given details on where one can buy Amazon gift cards and how much Amazon gift cards cost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Do Amazon gift cards have an expiry date? No, Amazon gift cards never expire. They do not have an expiry date and can be used to purchase products from Amazon at any given time. 2. Can Amazon gift cards be converted to cash? Amazon will not let anyone convert gift cards to cash. The gift card can only be used to purchase products at Amazon and nothing else. 3. What is the limit for an Amazon gift card? The maximum limit for an Amazon gift card is $10,000. This is the maximum a customer can purchase in a single transaction. The minimum limit for the gift card is $10. 4. Can I trade gift cards at Target? Yes, Target allows you to trade any unwanted gift cards and trade them with a balance for a Target gift card. This is only available in their stores and is unavailable online.