Target has witnessed tremendous growth in the past years and is becoming a fierce competitor of Walmart. Even though it is nowhere near Walmart in terms of revenue, the increasing popularity of Target cannot be ignored. When clashing with a behemoth like Walmart, Target should try all the possible ways to sustain and grow beyond Walmart. Especially, the price of products at Target plays a key role in people considering Target for buying their daily needs. Price matching is one way of the low-price guarantee that many Target gives. Now the question is, Does Target Price match Walmart? I have collected the deets that could answer this question. Scroll down to check for yourself.

Will Target Accept My Request for Price Matching With Walmart?

Yes. You can ask Target to price match identical products that you find at both Walmart.com and in-store. The request for a price match can be done at Target in-store or at Target.com. When you are purchasing from Walmart online, you should contact the Guest Services team. Irrespective of your choice, you should do this within 14 days of purchase and submit valid proof. However, keep in mind that You cannot expect Target to price match discount deals from Walmart. I will explain more about Target’s price matching with Walmart and other retail stores in this article. Acquire knowledge about Target’s price match policy before you request a price match at Walmart.

What Are the Terms and Conditions of the Price Match Policy?

According to Target’s price match guarantee, if you find an identical product being sold for a lower price at Target.com, other large retail stores, or online competitors (only a selected few), Target will agree to a price match. Note the product you want to price match and the product you are referring to being sold at another place should be the exact same item. In terms of weight, quantity, color, size, brand name, and even model number. At the same time, you should submit the valid proof to Target within 14 days of purchase. If the target verifies your proof and finds no discrepancy, it will agree to sell that product for the lowest price in the market.

How to Request a Price Match at Target?

After purchasing an item from Target in-store, if you come across the exact product being sold for a price that is lower than what you paid at target, you can visit the Target store. You have 14 days from the day of purchase for requesting a price match at Target. There you can hand over the proof of pricing to any staff member. What if you bought the product online at Target.com?

Well, in that case, you should call 1-800-591-3869, and staff from Target’s guest service team will be attending your call. The person will ask you to share the proof, which is a link that will lead to Walmart’s advertisement or product listing. Target will accept your proof after verification.

How Can I Submit My Proof of a Lower Price From Walmart to Target?

When you want to show the price of the product present on Walmart.com, you just need your phone with you. At the Target store, you can open the website on your phone and show the price of the product to a Walmart associate. After seeing that, the Walmart team will use a special device for verifying your proof.

In case, you got to know the identical product being sold for a lower price from printed ads, you should take that physical print with you to the Target store. The Target staff will only accept original advertisement print. In other words, Target will not accept photos, photocopies, or screenshots as proof of price as there are high chances of people cheating.

What Are the Criteria That a Product Should Meet for Target to Price Match With Walmart?

Target has given a clear explanation regarding the conditions a product should meet for its price match. The item you wish to price match should be identical in terms of brand, weight, size, and quantity. Moreover, the item should also be sold in the same unit of measure. Hence, when you come across a product while shopping at Walmart, double-check if the product meets the above criteria. There are many cases where people have missed one detail and made a visit to a Walmart store in vain. Hope you don’t suffer this avoidable hassle.

Does the Target Price Match Walmart Discount Deals?

No. You will not be able to request Target to price match with discount deals, rollbacks, or any other promotions offered by Walmart. Like this, the target has many exceptions for price matching. To know all the exceptions, continue reading this article.

What Are the Exclusions in Target’s Price Match Policy?

Due to different reasons, Target seeks exclusion from certain product categories when it comes to price matching below are the items that Target will not price match,

Damages Product, a product whose package seal has been broken, and merchandise sold at clearance sale

Credit card offers, coupon offers, loyalty cards, promotional offers, gift card offers

Products whose price has been mislabeled due to typing errors

Items whose prices are set by third-party sellers

Price matching of Alcohol will depend on the rules and regulations of the state in which the store is located.

Target will not price match products that are sold at a discounted price.

The list of exclusions doesn’t end here. I have included only the major ones. If you need the complete list, you should visit this Target Help Page. You will find all the necessary details when you visit that webpage.

Will Target Price Match Year-round?

Except for one particular week, Target will price match products on all of its business days. When does that week occur in an annual year? Well, it starts on the day of Thanksgiving and lasts till a week is complete. As far as Target stores are concerned, this whole week is packed with sales events and holiday deals. Hence, offering to price match is inappropriate and unnecessary. As a result, Target management has decided to keep this week free from “Price matching”. Well, when you are getting products for a cheap price at Target price, why do you need to look at other retail chains?

Does Target Sell Products for a Reasonable Price?

Target has always limited its price to a minimum in order to sell it for a competitive price. As a result, Target has gained and retained thousands of customers so far. Moreover, the count of Target’s customers is increasing every year. The main intention of having a Price match is to assure the customer that they can buy the product at their stores for the cheapest price when compared with other retail chains. Since Target does Price Match, the prices of products at its stores are mostly reasonable.

Final Thoughts

Target is a prominent retail chain in the USA and is giving stiff competition to other retail giants. If it has to stay atop the charts of the largest retailers, it should impress the public (potential customers) and satisfy the existing customers. Target has realized that price matching plays a critical role in achieving the above two things. Target stores are selling the products for the lowest price possible by allowing the customer to price match. There is very little difference between Target’s price match policy and others.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Target Price Match Walmart?

1. Will Target price match alcohol-related products? The Target Price Matching policy doesn’t have a single-word answer to this question. Since the rules regarding the sale of Alcohol change from one state to another, the stores present in different locations follow the rules of their respective states. 2. Who should I call if I wish to price match from home? Target provides its customer the option of price matching without visiting a store. You just have to contact Target’s guest service team via 1-800-591-3869. However, they will ask you for proof of pricing. Hence, make sure to save the link (proof of pricing) and share it when necessary. 3. Does All Target price match?

Most Target stores in the USA do price match. However, certain Target stores will not be able to price match certain products due to restrictions imposed by the state and its law. Target stores will always stick to the rules and regulations set by Target.