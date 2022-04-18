Target has witnessed significant growth in the past years. It is expanding its stores throughout the USA. Additionally, it is offering various services to its customers other than selling products. This is making Target an important part of its customer’s life. Does Target include an ear-piercing service among the multiple services provided by Target? Retail Megastores like Walmart offer the service of Ear piercing. Being one of the competitors of Walmart, assuming Target to have similar services is expected. However, does it really provide an Ear-piercing service? Well, here is what I have collected. It includes the answer to your question as well. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Target Ear Piercing Service Available in 2022?

Yes. It has partnered with a piercing company called Rowan for offering this service. Currently, you can get your ear pierced at 189 Target store locations. The best thing about this service is only the certified nurses would be piercing the ears. There is no age limit, people of any age can get their ears pierced. The price of a piercing range from $55 to $125. It depends upon the type of piercings such as Stainless-Steel, Gold studs, and many more. Let us not stop here. I will give you more information regarding the Target Ear Piercing service.

How to Find the Target Stores That Pierce Ears?

As I mentioned earlier, Target provides this service at only 189 of its store locations. These locations are spread throughout the USA including states such as Missouri, Texas, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, and Minnesota. Nevertheless, how can you pinpoint these locations? Well, there is a way for you to locate these stores. In order to do that, you have to use Rowan’s Target Location Finder. You have to enter either your postal code or city to know if there are any Target stores that ear pierces near you. In other cases, you can make use of the map that shows the location where the selective stores are located.

When Can You Pierce Your Ears at Target?

You need to fix your appointment priorly. Generally, you can schedule it on Saturdays and Sundays. At someplace they do it on Fridays too. However, all this depends upon the location. The most probable time to fix your appointment is either between 11 am and 4 pm or 10 am and 3 pm. However, if you need to know the exact timing at a particular location, you should make use of Rowan’s Target location founder whose link I have attached before. It will show when the stores stay open.

Is There an Age Limit for Getting Your Ear-pierced at Target?

No. There is no age limit for getting your ear-pierced at Target stores. However, you are expected to fulfill the below conditions. They are,

If you are a person whose age is below 18, you should come to the store with your parent or guardian. Only under their permission, your ear-piercing procedure would begin at the Target store.

If you are planning to bring an infant to get its ear pierced, the infant must have had at least one DTaP vaccine before the appointment.

Who Would Pierce the Ear at Target?

As I said earlier, Target has joined hands with Rowan for providing this service. Hence, none of the Target employees would be piercing the ears. The Rowan employees take care of the ear-piercing. Their employees are trained and registered nurses. They use a hand-pressured needle for piercing the ear, and the needles are medically certified. They avoid using piercing guns. The main reason for them to avoid its usage is the potential danger of ear tissue damage.

How Does the Ear-piercing Procedure Take Place at Target?

The procedure is pretty simple at Rowan-Target. Get to the location at the time of your appointment. Once you get there, you will be asked to select the earring of your choice. You can choose the one you want. Now, the staff would sterilize your ear. Next, the staff would mark the position where you wish to get your ear pierced. After all these steps, it is time for the staff to put a hole in your ear. As I mentioned earlier, the staff would use a hand-pressured needle. The punch would be done in no time.

If you are planning to get both your ear pierced, don’t do it at a time. When you do it, you will not be able to sleep on either side. You have to sleep with your head turned upwards. When you pierce only one ear, you could sleep on the side of the ear which wasn’t pierced. After the pain resides, you can get your other ear pierced.

What Other Body Parts Can You Get Pierced at Target?

You can get pierced at other locations of your ear and add ornaments. Some of the ear regions that you can get pierced include the helix, mid-helix, lobe, middle lobe, and upper lobe. Be it whatever the location, the price of piercing will not change. Hence, you select your desired location without any hesitation. However, before piercing, the staff would evaluate your ear for determining the optimal piercing and to locate the suitable location for piercing. Additionally, it would be better if you inform the staff if you have any vulnerable location on your ear. All these steps are to ensure safety.

What Are the Types of Earrings You Can Get Your Ears Pierced With?

Rowan’s have hypoallergenic and sterilized ornaments. This would reduce the chance of infection or any allergic reaction from your ear. These ornaments are made from the materials such as,

Stainless Steel

14-Karat Gold

12-Karat Gold with a certified diamond

The studs would have safety backs which would make sure that there is sufficient airflow. This, in turn, heals the wound caused by piercing.

How Much Does It Cost for Ear Piecing at Target?

The price of the ear-piercing varies according to the studs you choose. For example, you would be charged $55 for getting pierced using stainless steel piercing studs. Similarly, the prices for a 14-karat gold piercing stud and a 14-Karat gold piercing stud with Diamond are $95 and $125 respectively. Each of the prices includes procedure cost, ornament cost, skin assessment cost, and care you would be getting after getting your piercing. Ornaments of different designs are available at Target. Do you want to know the different types of ornaments that are available at target? Well, you can check them at Rowan and Target Lookbook.

Who Can Accompany You During the Ear-piercing?

Even though only one would get an appointment for an ear-piercing at a time, an individual is allowed to come along with their family members and friends. However, if you are planning as a group to get all of your ears pierced, the best method would be to book consecutive appointments. This way, you can stay with your friends and hang around. Another important thing is that there will be no crowd other than your gang. There would be privacy for your gang, be it family members or friends.

What Should You Be Aware of While Doing Ear-piercing for the First Time?

Infection. This should be your primary concern. When your ear is getting pierced, the wound is expected. Please look if the piercer is adding any antiseptic solution onto the place of piercing. In case, he/she is not adding, buy an antiseptic solution and apply it to the place of piercing. This would reduce the chance of infection. If you still develop an infection, you should head to the hospital and consult a doctor. They would treat the wound and infection accordingly.

Conclusion

Though Target is not offering the ear-piercing service, it has made sure that it is available at its store. Since many other retailers are providing this service, the target didn’t want to take a chance. However, this service is still not available at all Target stores. Target has been increasing the availability of this service at the maximum of its stores. Currently, it is available at 189 locations. It may increase in the future based on the demand. In this article, I have discussed the Target ear-piercing procedure and location availability. Furthermore, the cost of ear-piercing and the types of earrings available at Rowan. I hope the information presented in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Target Ear Piercing

1. When would be the best time to visit Target for ear-piercing? The best time would be during weekends. That is on Saturdays and Sundays. Other than these two days, you can visit on Friday as well. Most probably, the opening time is between 11 am and 3 am. However, in order to know the functioning hours, visit Rowan’s- Target Location Finder. You can call them if you have more doubts. 2. Does the piercers at Target have the expertise to pierce the ear with safety and precautions? Yes. The one who would be performing the task is a trained and certified nurse. Hence, you don’t have to worry about the risks involved in piercing your ear. The ornaments and the hand-pressured piercer will be sterilized by the staff before he/she begins the task. 3. Will it hurt during piercing? How long will the pain sustain? Obviously. However, the amount of pain experienced by a person would change from one person to another. If you have prepared your mind better, the pain would be lesser. You should literally tell your brain that we are gonna take that shot.