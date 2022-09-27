A good merchandiser is just as good as his understanding of customers. This is my belief. If a seller is able to comprehend the nature and diversity of his customer, he will be able to come up with a refined customer policy every time. Additionally, it will help him strategize marketing campaigns. Target, a veteran in the retail industry, would have throughout about it for sure. Right? Well, in my opinion, the answer to the question Does Target Have Senior Discounts would explain it better. In this article, in addition to answering the question, I will discuss Target’s deals and perks for seniors.

Does Target Offer Discounts for Senior Citizens?

Taking care of the senior citizen is the responsibility of all sections of society. The young generation, the government, and private organizations should be part of this. Target, despite having stores in all parts of the country, doesn’t offer any senior discount. This was disappointing as I expected more from Target. However, various other deals and discounts from Target offered solace. All the customers of Target are given numerous ways to save money while purchasing from Target. For example, you get manufacturer coupons, Target RedCard when you sign up for Target Circle rewards, and many more. As a senior citizen and a customer of Target, if you want to save money at Target, continue reading.

Are ‘AARP’ Discounts Available at Target?

The AARP discounts are very similar and almost close to the senior discounts. Unfortunately, Target is not offering AARP discounts on both its online and offline shopping platforms. I wished that Target adopted the American Association for Retired Persons. Hence, as a senior citizen, you have to depend on other perks and benefits that Target offers to its customers of all ages.

What Are the Ways for Seniors to Save Money While Purchasing From Target Stores?

It is clear that Target gives two hoots about the senior and retired citizens of the country. Hence, as a customer of Target and a senior citizen of the country, there are alternative ways. If you make use of them effectively, you can save a huge sum of money. I will be listed the important discounts and deals of Target that you should keep in your mind.

Make Use of the Manufacturer Coupons

Customers of all ages are allowed to submit printed manufacturer coupons to Target. Hence, print the coupons that you get from the internet and Target circle. You will face no hurdles if you meet the requirements and printed limitations. Do you need more information about how to utilize coupons at Target? Well, in that case, you can check Target’s coupon policy. Target has given an elaborate explanation regarding the policy, and I am sure you will gain more clarity about the usage of coupons at Target in-stores and online.

Target Circle Rewards

If you are buying products from Target stores, you should familiarize yourself with this loyalty and rewards program. When you enroll in this program, you will be able to get cashback for eligible Target purchases and discover different deals that Target offers. Moreover, if you are purchasing at Target (either in-store or online), you will earn get 1% on every eligible purchase. You should visit the Circle section present on your Target.com account if you have to redeem your offers. While redeeming the offer at the checkout, you should enter the codes. After entering the codes, Target will apply the discount on the bill.

Keep an Eye on Target’s Weekly Ads?

You should never forget to check out Target’s weekly ads. You will come across a lot of deals and discounts once take a glance at them. In most cases, people will find Target’s ad in the weekend newspapers. There is also an online webpage that displays these ads. Similarly, you can find them by looking opening the Target app. In the app, you will see a row called “Weekly Ad and Catalogs”. You have to select that option for more details on Target’s weekly ads. However, bear in mind that the deal and discounts offered on Target.com will not be reflected in the stores that are located in various locations.

Target RedCard

If you had been purchasing products from Target for a long time, you will be familiar with this RedCard. Nevertheless, if you don’t know, the Target RedCard is a kind of credit card that you can use for purchases at Target in-stores and Target.com only. You don’t have Target RedCard with you? Well, in that case, you can immediately order one by applying for it online. At the same time, you can also book a Target RedCard by calling Target at 1(800) 659-2396. If you are not comfortable with these two options, you can straightway visit Target in-store, which is located nearby.

Once you have submitted your application, you have to wait for approval from Target. After the approval, Target give you the Target RedCard. As a Target RedCard member, you are eligible for a 5% discount on eligible purchases that you make on Target in-store or at Target.com. Moreover, you will get two-day free shipping for eligible orders. The advantage of having a Target RedCard doesn’t stop here. If you sign up for Target emails, Target will provide you with a coupon. You can apply this coupon and get a 10% on a purchase. However, this can be done only once a year.

Lastly, as a Target RedCard holder, you have the privilege of returning the product after 30 days beyond the deadline. Even if the product you are returning is in used condition or modified, your return request will be accepted. The number of benefits and perks you get as a Target RedCard holder is really incredible. In an annual year, the amount you will be saving by utilizing the deals and discounts offered to the RedCard holder will astonish you. Just apply for it online and look for yourself.

Will Target Come Up With Senior Discounts in the Future?

I seriously wish Target start offering senior discounts in the near future. For a long time, Target has empathized with the thoughts and wishes of its customers. This is one of the key reasons for Target to experience phenomenal growth in a year. At the same time, Target has a huge loyal customer base is another reason why Target should give thought to senior discounts. Senior citizens, in spite of being financially weak, can gain the company a good reputation of the company.

When a company has a good reputation, it will draw a lot of new customers. Target can convert these potential customers into permanent customers by offering them excellent service and prices. Target has been in the retail business for a long time, and I am sure it recognizes the importance of image building. Hence, we do have the possibility of Target offering discounts dedicated to retired and senior citizens. However, will that happen in the near future? In my opinion, the probability is more, even though I am not sure.

Final Thoughts

The fact that Target hasn’t come up with any discount for the old and retired people is saddening. In my opinion, all the citizens of the country should be considerate of the people who have spent their life serving the nation in one or the other way. Now, during their retirement phase, these people need empathy from society. Many people post-retirement experience loneliness and suffer from it. You can find many such experiences documented on the internet and social platforms. Hence, it is my earnest request for Target to come up with deals and discounts dedicated to seniors in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Target Have Senior Discounts

1. Does Target offer special discounts to its long-term customers? Yes. Target has created something called “Target Circle” for people who regularly purchase from Target in-store and Target.com. This program has been specially framed by Target to give exclusive perks and benefits to loyal customers of Target. 2. Is it possible to apply for Target RedCard online? Target allows its customers to apply for the RedCard on both offline and online platforms. For the online option, you have to visit the website of Target for applying. You also have another option where you can apply for the card by staying in your home, which I wish to call the “Tele-application” You just have to call the number 1(800) 659-2396. 3. Why doesn’t Target offer senior discounts? There could be many reasons for Target to not come up with senior discounts. However, I consider the availability of other discounts that are common for all age groups to be the main reason. Target often comes up with deals and discounts to make its customers happy and keep them satisfied. 4. What is the full form of AARP? The AARP is an abbreviation of the American Association of Retired persons. Some retail stores offer AARP discounts to their customers. However, Target doesn’t offer this discount. I hope Target includes AARP, at least if not for senior discounts.