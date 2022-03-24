Target has adopted a Drug-Free Workplace policy. It is imperative that it has strict testing in place. It is currently employing more than, 350K people in around 1800 stores that are located within the U.S. territory. Does it test all of its employees? How does it ensure that this policy is implemented without any hitches? Don’t worry! I have the answers to your questions. However, First, let me give you a brief answer and later elaborate on it.

Does Target Drug Test Its Employees in 2022?[Brief Answer]

Sticking to its Drug-free workplace policy, Target makes it mandatory for certain roles to take drug tests. The individual who took the drug test must pass the test within 24 hours in order to meet the job requirement. Continue reading for more information regarding Target’s drug test policy. I will be answers to queries such as how to take a drug test, why should one take it, which roles require drug tests, and many more.

What Are the Reasons for Target to Drug Test Its Employees?

The target would ask for its employee to take a drug test at various incidences for various reasons. Therefore, when does Target drug test its employee? Why does Target drug test its employee?

Job Admittance

Certain jobs require a mandatory drug test. Especially for roles such as managers, team leaders, and machinery operators. Firstly, the company doesn’t wanna be led by people who are under the influence of intoxication. Hence, while recruiting people for leadership roles such as managers and team leaders, the candidates are tested. Secondly, the machinery operators pose threat to the life of others in the working area. So it is important that they are in their perfect consciousness. I have just listed a few roles, there can be many other jobs for which you would be asked to take a drug test.

Post-Accident

Accidents are inevitable. However, we can reduce them if we follow strict safety measures. Similarly, Target takes certain measures to reduce accidents. In case an employee is reported to have caused damage to the property, he/she will be subjected to a drug test. This is to make sure if the accident happened due to a fault in their system, or it was caused by a half-conscious employee who had been under the influence of drugs. When they find out the cause, they improve the situation and reduce to recurrence of accidents.

Suspicion

Target keeps a close watch over the behavior of its employees. If it spots its employee exhibiting unusual behavior, which in turn hints that he could be intoxicated by drugs, the individual may be subjected to a drug test. Even if the employee doesn’t show odd behavior, if there is enough reason and evidence that bring the employee under the radar of suspicion, he could be asked to take the drug test. However, while using this method, prejudices could be a great problem.

What Drugs Does Target Look for?

They mostly look for drugs that are illegal to use or possess. Some drugs that Target looks for are heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and synthetic drugs. However, the rules and regulations regarding drug usage vary from one state to another within the USA. For example, the usage of Marijuana is legal in certain states for reasons such as recreational use and medical purpose. Therefore, the target store will stick to the rules of the particular state they are located in and also try to abide by the rules of the Federal government. The target would produce guidelines for its employee who is using marijuana for either medical or recreational use.

Does Target Perform a Random Drug Test on Its Employee?

In order to maintain a drug-free zone, it is important that it takes strict measures. It can include random testing as well. However, the main focus of Target has been the ones who are employed in management and those who operate the machinery. Therefore, other target employees such as retail staff, cashiers, and contract workers are rarely to subjected to random tests. Still, Target reserves all the right to random test the latter employees as well. It is just that the former employees are of top priority.

Who Does the Drug Test for Target?

The Target Drug testings are taken care of by their vendor, Accurate Background. You have two options for choosing a testing location. It can be a drug test center located near you or the one that is located at the target store where you would be working in the future. You can contact the Accurate Background via 855-581-0580 in case you have any queries related to your results.

Can You Explain How Does Target Drug Test Process Work?

Target has test centers that are located near the Target store. If you are applying for a job at Target, you may be asked to take a drug test depending upon the role you have applied for. Target will provide you with a 24 hours time window after you accept the job offer. You should take the drug test within the provided 24 hours time window. The employee who has already joined Target should take the drug test within 24 hours after being asked to take the drug test.

The drug test center will ask for your ID. So keep them ready to show if asked. Target does three types of testing, which include Urine Drug testing, Hair follicle test, and oral mouth swab tests. Among these three, the Urine drug test is the most popular one. This is because the test can detect a wide variety of drugs. In addition to that, the traces of drugs in your body will last for a long period of time in the urine. Hence, these factors make the Urine drug test the most suitable solution.

What Are the Consequences if I Fail the Drug Test?

At first, you have to face the wrath of your Target Manager. He would be disappointed with you. The next thing is, your job will be at stake. The degree of punishment will depend on the strictness of the management and your reputation. If you are lucky, you can escape with a suspension. In a worst-case scenario, you can lose your job,

Would Target Hire Me Despite Failing the Drug Test?

No. If the test says you are drug-positive, or you don’t report to the drug test center within 24 hours, you will be disqualified for the job in Target. Since the role you applied for requires you to pass the drug test, there is little to no possibility of you getting hired. Failure of drug test means that you do not fit in the frame of Target’s drug policy.

Current Perception of Target Towards Drugs?

A lot of things have changed after many states began legalizing the usage of drugs. The way people are perceiving drugs currently is very different from the opinions they had in the past. However, Target hasn’t updated its policy related to drug usage. This either shows that they are taking time to build a new policy, or they don’t want to change their policy.

Conclusion

Drug usage at the workplace can cause the worst consequences for Target. It is a matter of reputation and customer service. Both of them are very important for sustaining the customers and gaining the trust of new customers. Hence, Target has proposed a Drug-free policy and is implementing it strictly. The Drug-free policy is particularly strict for people who wanna work in asset protection and management. In this article, I have explained Target’s Drug-free policy in detail. Additionally, I have explained the Target drug testing process and the consequences of drug-positive results. I hope you found this article informative and helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Target Drug Test Its Employees?

1. Who is performing the drug test for Target employees and the applicants? Target has outsourced Accurate Background for performing drug tests. 2. Will Target accept people who use Marijuana for medical purposes? The answer to this question is complicated. If you are applying for roles that require a mandatory drug test, then the answer is no. However, there is no drug test for other roles. Therefore, you can try for those roles(jobs) in Target. 3. What are the types of drug tests taken at Target drug test center? Three types of drug tests are taken at the Target drug test center, and they are Urine Drug test, Hair follicle test, and oral mouth swab tests