Money Order is still a popular option if you are planning to send some cash to your friends and families. So many people consider using Money Order to send cash to their loved ones far away. This is despite the rise of digital transactions. People who are concerned about their digital footprints can also use this method. Even though the method is not fast, it does the job. However, there could be many other reasons for people to choose money order. You would have your own reason for selecting money orders. If you are a regular visitor of Target, it would be convenient for you if the store has a money order service. Is the Target Money Orders service available in Target? Well, I have collected some answers to questions that are related to Target and money order service. Continue reading to know them.

A Brief Answer to the Question of Does Target Offer Money Order Service

Target is one of the top retailers in the USA. However, unfortunately, the store doesn’t have a money order service. There are other retailers who offer this service such as Walmart, Safeway, and Walmart. In addition to these places, you can also depend on MoneyGram and Western Union agencies. It will cost you somewhere between $1 and $5. However, please note that the form of payment accepted at these places will be different. In some places, only cash is accepted. The other forms of payment such as credit and debit cards are not accepted.

What Are Some Other Places Where Money Order Service Is Offered?

The Money Order service is offered by various other retailers, pharmacies, and many more. I will list some places where one can get a Money Order.

Walmart Money Center

Meijer

Safeway

7 Eleven

Kmart

Publix

Kroger

CVS Pharmacy(at selected locations only)

United States Post Offices

Your Bank (located in the neighborhood or any other location)

Credit Union

Apart from them, you have dedicated money transfer agencies who do this job. Some popular ones are MoneyGram, Postal, and Western Union. However, not everyone does both issuing and cashing the money orders. For example, the MoneyGram and Western Union would only issue money orders. They don’t cash your money order. This is the case with the above-enlisted places as well. Hence, give a call to these locations and collect the complete information.

Which Is the Most Suitable Place to Get Money Order?

According to financial experts, the best place for anyone to get money order is from accredited financial institutions. Among them, your bank office is the safest place. This is because the banks have better tracking facilities. As a result, the purchaser will be able to track your order easily. However, there is one disadvantage to using the banks. Most banks collect high fees for the money order service, which isn’t the case in other places. If you need to get a money order at a cheap price, you should go to the retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, and many more.

How Much Will It Cost to Get a Money Order?

If you are getting a money order worth $1000 on banks and credit unions, it would cost you just $5. You will have different fees depending on the size of the money order. However, in some cases, there won’t be any fee for the top-tier account holder. This again depends upon the account plan chosen. If the plan covers the money order service as well, the account holder doesn’t have to pay any fee.

How Much Would It Cost to Get a Money Order From Retailers?

As I mentioned before, getting a money order at retailers is cheaper. Most of the retailers such as Walmart, Publix, and many others. Let us take Publix for example. The fee at Publix for a money order would be between $.89 and $.99. However, Publix has set a limit on the amount for a money order, which is $500. Hence, for a $1000 you have to buy two money orders from Publix. Still, the total fee wouldn’t cross $2. This doesn’t mean you cannot depend on Publix for high money. There is no limit on the number of money orders you can buy. In other words, you can use the money order service offered by Publix for high money. This is the case with other retailers as well. They would have a limit on money and less fee per money order.

Which Payment Option Is Suitable for Getting a Money Order?

In order to get a money order, you have to pay all the amount, including the fee. Hence, in most places, “Cash” is the most preferred form of payment. The other methods of payment such as credit and debit cards are not familiar for getting a money order. Among these two, the credit card is the least preferred payment method. There are various reasons attributed to not preferring credit cards for money orders. However, if you still prefer using a credit card for getting money orders, you have a couple of places that accept credit cards.

Why Should You Not Prefer Using Credit Card for Money Orders?

I have told you a couple of places that accept credit cards for money orders. However, using a credit card for money orders has some disadvantages. It will be good if you get to know those downsides. The first thing is, if you use your credit card to buy money orders, the credit card company would consider it as a cash advance. As a result, you will be charged with high interest(more than normal). Based on the popular estimate, the credit card company may charge you a fee of $20 for a cash advance. Moreover, interest or fee on the purchase would begin accruing immediately.

Another big disadvantage is that it can affect your credit score. The cash advance can increase the credit utilization ratio by 30%. Lastly, the higher interest rate can increase the difficulty of paying off. Considering all these things, it is better not to use your credit card, even though it is one of the payment options at a few stores.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Money Order?

Pros

The money order is the best way for money transactions when you don’t require a bank account. Apart from banks, you can get a money order at multiple places such as Retailers, United States Post Offices, Pharmacies, and many more.

You will be able to track your money order.

The money order can be used internationally.

Cons

You have a limit on the amount you can get a money order for. Most retail stores have a limit of $500 while it is $1000 for banks.

In most cases, you have to pay a fee. While retail stores may charge you $2 for a $1000 money order, banks will charge you around $5.

Even though you can buy a money order at multiple places, you still have to personally pay a visit to the locations that provide money order service. Relatively, digital payments are hassle-free. The amount would be easily withdrawn at an ATM.

Once you have bought a money order, it cannot be changed.

What Are Some Alternatives to Money Order?

Money order has multiple alternatives. You can use them instead of money order if you don’t find money order comfortable.

Cashier’s Check

Using the Cashier’s check is trustworthy since you are guaranteed by the financial institution that is issuing the cashier’s check. Moreover, you can send a higher amount via cashier’s check. However, at the same time, you may have to pay higher fees as well.

Wire Transfer

Using Wire Transfer, you can send more money but in less time. Comparing Cashier’s check and Money order, the Wire Transfer may cost you less.

Personal Check

This option is more convenient when compared to other options. You can fill the check in the comfort of your house. However, in the case of a Money order, you don’t need a bank account, while this requires one.

Conclusion

Target is found at multiple places in the USA. In fact, it is one of the top retailers found in the U.S. It would have been great if they offered the Money orders service. However, they aren’t offering the service. Hence, we have to look for alternatives. Luckily, other top retailers offer this service. Especially, Walmart is offering Money order services. In this article, I have listed other places where one could get money orders. Later, I suggested the best place to get a money order. Furthermore, the cost of a money order and the preferred payment method have been mentioned. Lastly, I have listed the advantages and disadvantages of using money orders. I hope the information provided in this article was helpful to you. Thank You for reading.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Target Money Orders

1. When does Target Store open? Most target stores open between 7 am and 10 am. They would be closed by 10 pm. 2. Does Target offer other financial services? Currently, Target isn’t offering any financial service. 3. Which can I get a Money order for cheaper prices? The retailers are the best place for you to get Money orders at cheaper places.