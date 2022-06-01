As kids, we all wanted to make money somehow to cover our expenses because the allowance that parents give generally won’t last a day, at least that is my case. So, I decided to get a part-time job as that is the best option as a teen to earn some money. There are many retailers, food chains, etc. that hire teens to do more minute jobs and give them satisfactory pay for it. Subway is one such major food chain company that hires teens to do jobs like cleaners, Sandwich artists, etc. It is a good option to earn some extra money on the side while attending school for both boys and girls. If you are a teenager reading this, then I guess the main question must be, does subway hire 14- year-olds?

Subway has more than 100,000 employees in the United States if you also consider the franchises. As of 2022, there are nearly 25,000 Subway stores present in the country. Such numbers show the scope and size of the food chain. They also employ teenagers at its various franchises to work in different posts. Although the pay is less than the minimum wage for sandwich artists and cleaners, it is still a good place to earn some money. If you are thinking of working at Subway, then you should know that there are some requirements you need to fit for getting Subway to hire you.

In this article, you’ll know the age requirements to work at subway, what is its hourly pay? And what are the pros and cons of working at Subway? Do they give any employee benefits? What is Subway’s hiring policy? All these are some of the questions that you’ll find answers to.

Does Subway Hire 14-year-olds?

No, as per Subway’s hiring policy, it does not hire teenagers who are 14 years old. Despite the minimum working age for non-agriculture jobs in the United States of America being 14, Subway’s minimum age requirement is 16. In some of the subway’s franchises or stores, even 15-year-olds are hired, but they don’t hire teenagers who are 14. So, if you are 14 and thinking of working at Subway, then there’s not much hope for you. Try to get hired there at least when you reach 15 years.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Working at Subway?

There are advantages and disadvantages when it comes to working at Subway. As one of the major food chains in America, it is only fair to assume that working there will be a good option. But the reality is a bit different from that, working there comes with its own challenges. Here’s a list of pros and cons of working at Subway.

Pros

Subway provides a good place to meet a variety of people. All ethnicities situated in America tend to visit subway for its tasty and healthy sandwiches. This diversity will give you a whole new experience.

Considering the fairly easy work, the pay can be considered satisfactory. Subway only pays enough to cover your basic needs, but so do the other major food chains.

As per Subway employee reviews, the people working at Subway are friendly and easy to approach in nature.

Cons

Most of the subway stores are generally understaffed, meaning that you may need to work in the place of other employees, too.

Like most other food chains, there will be many rude customers that can test your patience sometimes.

Subway has a reputation for making its employees work longer hours, which may get tiring after a while.

What Kind of Work Do Teenagers Do at Subway?

Subway employees people of many ages, from young to old, everyone can have an opportunity of working there. Even young teenagers at the age of 15 or 16 get to work there. But they are not given the same work as adults. As teenagers can be a bit absent-minded and even irresponsible sometimes, they are given more minuscule jobs, so as to not bring danger both to the store and themselves.

The jobs younger people get are generally more simple in nature, like cleaners, Sandwich artists, etc. Management avoids giving work that involves operating heavy machinery, using fire, etc. basically anything that is dangerous to operate for teenagers and other young people. Works like handling hot foods and cleaning the oven are done by more experienced adults. Making subs is the work that is mostly given to younger people, don’t worry, that is a fun job to do.

But these works may change as per each individual state’s labor laws. If you are either 15 or 16, then visit the Subway you want to work at and check to see what kind of work you may get. There are some requirements that you’ll need to fulfill in order for Subway to hire you. Read on to find out what they are.

What Are the Requirements for Subway to Hire You?

There are 3 main positions at Subway, Sandwich artist, assistant manager, and manager. These 3 posts require varying requirements like education, experience, age, etc. But as per official Subway’s criteria, you’ll need to be at least 16 years of age. You’ll need to fulfill these requirements for the position you are vying for. Here they are.

Sandwich Artist

A sandwich artist’s main job is to greet customers, operate cash registers, and prepare food.

As it is an entry-level job, you wouldn’t need to submit any kind of resume.

There is also no need to have any type of education or experience to start working as a Sandwich artist.

People as young as 16 or in some cases 15, can start working as a Sandwich artists.

The person applying for the sandwich artist post must have good verbal, reading, and listening skills.

They are also expected to do tasks like restocking items on the shelves and cleaning dining rooms.

Assistant Manager

The assistant manager’s role is to manage the staff and recommend promotions to the manager.

The hourly wage of an assistant manager starts from $10 per hour, which is not much compared to sandwich artists.

Assistant managers need to have a basic understanding of computers.

There should be some relevant experience in the food industry to apply for the job.

Duties like filling out paperwork and assisting with special events in part of the job.

Assistant managers also must finish training courses at the University of Subway to do a better job in managing the staff and making sure that all customers go out of the store satisfied.

Manager

A manager’s job is to maintain the food safety and standards as per Subway’s policy and also monitor the security of the restaurant.

Managers at Subway earn somewhere around $23,000 to $45,000 annually depending on their experience and the performance of the store they operate.

To get a job as a manager at Subway, applicants need to have a high school diploma and a minimum of two years of managerial experience.

They are also tasked with the responsibility of hiring and training new employees. In general, they should make sure that everything is smoothly working at their respective branches.

What Are the Benefits You Get From Working at Subway?

There are baby benefits of working at Subway. The Sandwich maker company is in dire need of new employees, and as such, they started providing benefits that are at least satisfactory. Here’s the list of those benefits.

Subway offers medical insurance to its workers and employees. This health insurance also includes vision, dental, and healthcare coverage.

There is paid time off, which you can use to get some breathing time in between and maybe go on a small outing or vacation.

The workers at Subway get food discounts, which will surely save some money for them.

Apart from health insurance, Subway also provides life insurance for its workers.

You can schedule your timings as per your convenience.

They also provide 401(k) retirement plans for their employees.

Conclusion

Although the minimum working age in the United States is 14, Subway’s policy states that the minimum age to work at its restaurants is 16. There are some branches that also employ 15-year-olds, as there is a demand for new workers. But the COVID pandemic changed everything, the hospitality industry got the worst hit. This trend is not only unique to America, as even Canada is having a labor shortage. With the rising inflation and cost of living, it is becoming hard for workers to make ends meet. Many workers are quitting their jobs in search of better wages, benefits, and working conditions. This has mainly affected the restaurant industry.

As for the work, teenagers that are 16 or above are given jobs as sandwich makers. Assistant managers and manager posts are only given to people that are 18 or above. So, if you are 14 and looking for a part-time job, then I suggest you look elsewhere.

FAQs – Does Subway Hire 14-year-olds?

Does Subway hire 14-Year-Olds? No, Subway doesn’t hire 14-year-olds. You’ll need to be at least 16 to get a job at Subway. What’s the pay at Subway? Subway pays a Sandwich Artist bout 8 bucks per hour, the assistant managers get $10, and the managers get about $23,000 to $45,000 per year. What are the working hours at Subway? The official working hours at Subway are 6-8 hours daily, with 2 days off every week. Although, you may have to work extra hours if the managers request you. When do you get paid at Subway? Subway pays its employees every week. Depending on the number of hours you worked in a particular week, you’ll get paid on Wednesday of the following week.