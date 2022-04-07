Subway, a popular American Fast Food Franchise, is best known for its fresh Submarine sandwiches, salads, and non-alcoholic beverages. You must have visited Subway, multiple times to enjoy its menu, but have you ever wondered whether subway accepts EBT for its purchase? If you are curious to know about EBT and Subway, then you must stick to the article till the end. This article will inform you about your various queries about the use of EBT cards at Subway, various odes of transactions accepted at Subway, and other information that will be useful to you.

EBT Card and Subway

Subway has 24600 sub-sandwich shops in the US. With such a great network, it’s important to know whether it accepts EBT cards for its food. Subway accepts the EBT card, but only in those states that have participated in the Restaurant Meal Program(RMP) and allows the SNAP recipients to pay for their meals at restaurants through the EBT card. Currently, only a few states are a part of the Restaurant Meal Program, so the list of Subway that accepts EBT cards is also small. Even if you live in a state that doesn’t participate in the RMP, Subway might accept your EBT card for the purchase of cold food items.

Additionally, Subway only accepts EBT for in-store purchases. If you want to order online or through the Subway app, you have to use another mode of transaction.

What Are Some Different Transaction Methods That Subway Accepts?

If you visit Subway or even if you want to order online from the Subway app, you must be aware of the different transaction methods that Subway accepts. To make it easier for you to remember, below is the list of transaction modes accepted at Subway stores and the Subway app.

Subway Store

Subway accepts the following modes of payment at all its stores

Cash

Debit Card

Credit Card (Includes American Express, Discover, MasterCard, and Visa)

Apple Pay

Prepaid Debit or Credit gift card

Subway Gift Card

Subway Gift Voucher

If you have any one of the above payment options available with you, then just relax and enjoy the meal with your dear ones.

Subway App

When it comes to payment through the app, the options are limited, and you can use

American Express

Discover Maestro

PayPal

Master Card

Visa Card

You can add any mode of payment to your default option and make the payment easy and convenient.

Does Subway Accept Paypal, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay?

Subway doesn’t accept PayPal, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay at any of its stores. Though, you can use PayPal through the Subway App.

What Is EBT?

The Electronic Benefit Transfer(EBT) Card is provided to those people that qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) to pay for their daily needs, groceries, and meals. The main aim of SNAP is to eradicate hunger by providing financial assistance to low-income families, senior citizens, and other disabled people. SNAP helps people to afford nutritional meals that are necessary to stay healthy. There are certain criteria to qualify for the SNAP benefit. Once you qualify, you are provided with an EBT card that looks similar to the Debit card. You can use the EBT card at various stores that participate in the SNAP benefit programs to buy groceries and other consumables. Also, some restaurants accept EBT cards for payment of meals. Always make sure that the store or restaurant you visit accepts EBT if you want to make payment through EBT cards.

What Is the Process of Using EBT at Subway?

If you want to use your EBT card to have a delicious sub-sandwich or salad at Subway, first make sure the Subway you are visiting accepts the EBT card. Now you can order your favorite sandwich or salad and pay with your EBT card. Payment with your EBT card is very simple

Once your bill is generated, swipe the EBT card, just as a credit or debit card.

Enter your 4-digit PIN to complete the transaction.

Unlike a credit card, your transaction will not be completed unless you enter the PIN.

Also, note that EBT cards are only accepted in a particular Subway store and are not accepted for online orders. That means you can’t order online through the Subway app if you want to pay using an EBT card.

What Is the Restaurant Meals Program?

Restaurant Meals Programs allow families with low income, elderly citizens, and people with disabilities to use their EBT cards to purchase prepared meals from the participating restaurants. Only those restaurants that are present in the state that participates in the RMP program accept the EBT card for buying prepared meals. You won’t find a restaurant that accepts EBT for food meals in a state that doesn’t participate in the RMP program.

You will find Subway Stores that accept EBT if you live in the states such as Arizona, California, and Rhode Island. Arizona has participated in the RMP program and has Subway as one of its restaurants that accept EBT. It has 200+ Subway stores at various locations in Arizona that accept EBT.

California is also one of the states that have restaurants that accept the EBT for meals, as it has participated in the RMP program. It has, 2100+ Subway restaurants that accept EBT which is 9%of the total Subway restaurants in the US. Additionally, Rhode Island has also got Subway restaurants at different locations that accept the EBT for prepared meals.

What Are the Different Items That You Can Buy Using Your EBT Card?

EBT cards are provided to those people who qualify for SNAP benefits. Through the EBT card, they can buy eligible grocery items from the participating stores. The list of the items that are eligible and can be bought through an EBT card are as follows

Fruits and Vegetables

Bread and cereals

Dairy Products

Meat, Fish, and poultry

Bottle beverages

Seeds and plants that produce food for the household

Basically, the things that provide nutrition to the body and fight hunger are eligible under the SNAP benefits.

What Are the Different Items That You Can’t Buy Using Your EBT Card?

You can’t buy all you want with the EBT card, Certain items that are excluded from the EBT benefits and you can not buy using the EBT card are as follows

Alcohol (Beer, Wine)

Tobacco products(Cigarette, etc)

Hot Foods

Foods that be eaten in store

Pet food

Vitamins and Medicine

Household items

Soap and paper products

If you wish to buy any of the above products from the store then you have to make separate payments using a debit card, credit card, or cash, whatever is acceptable at the store.

Different Items That You Can Buy Using Your EBT Card At Subway

You can buy cold items and meals at Subway only if your state participates in the Restaurant Meal Program using your EBT card. The items that you can buy from Subway using EBT are

Bread and cereals

Cold Sandwiches and salads

Desert Items like ice cream, cookies, brownies

Snack crackers and chips

Pork products like sausages, chops, bacon, etc

Soft drinks & Energy drinks

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese, etc

Chicken meat and other poultry products.

Also, note, that you can’t buy any Alcoholic beverages using the EBT card.

What Are Some Best Items at Subway?

Subway offers a wide variety of subs and sandwiches with an option of customization. You can still personalize the bread, salad, and sausages, though the main ingredients are predesigned. This is what makes Subway stand different from other restaurants and offers delicious and healthy sandwiches to its customers. If you are soon planning to grab a bite from Subway, then make sure you taste some of the best items at Subway that are listed below.

Turkey Breast & Black Forest Ham

Turkey and ham offer a great taste together, so even if you personalize it with different bread, salad or sausage you are going to love it. Additionally, it’s a very healthy and pocket-friendly option.

Steak & Cheese

Though the steak and cheese option sounds quite unhealthy but is the best option to have a fancy and delicious treat. Also, you will love it if you are a fan of Philly cheesesteak.

Meatball Marinara

Meatball Marinara is one of the bestseller items of Subway. When you taste Meatball Marinara, then you will surely wonder why haven’t you yet tried it.

Subway Club

Subway Club is similar to the classic club sandwich, but it contains black forest ham instead of bacon which makes it healthier.

A few other items that you must try at Subway include Italian B.M.T, Chicken and Bacon Ranch Melt, Roast Beef, Veggie Delight, Spicy Italian, Turkey Breast, Black Forest Ham, Buffalo chicken, Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Cold cut Combo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does subway accept EBT? Subway accepts the EBT card, but only in those states that have participated in the Restaurant Meal Program(RMP) and allows the SNAP recipients to pay for their meals at restaurants through the EBT card What are some different transaction methods that subway accepts? The different transaction methods that subway accepts at the store are Cash, Debit Card, Credit Card, Apple Pay, Subway gift card, prepaid Debit, and Credit gift cards, Subway Gift vouchers. The options are limited to Subway App and include American Express, Discover Maestro, Master Card, Visa card, and PayPal.

What is the Restaurant Meals Program? Restaurant Meals Programs allow families with low income, elderly citizens, and people with disabilities to use their EBT cards to purchase prepared meals from the participating restaurants in the state that supports the Restaurant Meals Program.