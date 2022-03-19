Do you want to know if you could use your EBT card at Starbucks? Well, there isn’t a one-word answer for this. In order to get a better idea of this, we have to know the policies and functions of Starbucks. In this article, I will explain to you what Starbucks’s policy says regarding using EBT as a payment method. Don’t worry! I know my readers. I would be giving a brief answer for those who don’t wanna spend more time reading and at the same time, I would give a detailed answer as well.

Does Starbucks Take EBT?[Brief Answers]

According to the policy of Starbucks, you cannot use the EBT payment method at Starbucks’s company-owned store. Nevertheless, you are allowed to use the EBT cards at the Starbucks-Franchise store and kiosks. More importantly, they must be located inside grocery stores or in retail stores that have grocery departments.

What Is the Difference Between Company-owned and Franchise Stores of Starbucks?

If you have to know why Starbucks lets you use the EBT cards at a franchise outlet but not in a company-owned outlet, you should know the difference between the two. The main difference is the ownership of the outlets. For a company-owned outlet, the owners are the shareholders. In the case of a franchise outlet, the owners are franchisees(a third party). In the latter case, the franchisor is responsible for the whole functioning of the store. The franchisor has just burrowed the name from Starbucks. As a result, Starbucks corporation would be getting its fair share of its money.

So we can comprehend from the above difference that it is not in the policy of Starbucks to accept payments through EBT cards. Even though franchise Starbucks accepts, each of them is run by different owners. There are high possibilities that each of them would have a distinct policy from each other. If that is the case, you cannot be sure if every Franchise outlet would allow you to pay via EBT.

What Items Can You Buy at Starbucks Using EBT Cards?

There are restrictions on the items that you can buy at Starbucks. Generally, EBT has a list of products that you can buy. This list is not only applicable to grocery stores, but also to Starbucks.

If you take a look at the list of items that you are barred from purchasing, you will get an idea regarding the products you can buy. For example, you are not allowed to buy hot foods. Similarly, you cannot buy hot coffee, but you can buy cold coffee.

Additionally, products such as sandwiches, snacks, energy drinks, sweets are also allowed for purchase through an EBT card at Starbucks. The main aim of the federal government providing you the monetary assistance is for consuming nutritional food. That is the baseline. NUTRITIONAL FOOD. You can buy any items from Starbucks that have nutritional value other than hot foods or drinks.

If you need a better idea regarding the food choices while using the EBT payment method, you can continue reading. I would be explaining how EBT cards really work.

What Is EBT card?

The EBT cards are a form of debit card that lets you buy selected food products and utilize the monetary points credited to you by the government. The various funds from different programs are being credited to you by the federal government. EBT allows you to access those different funds. Those funds are given to you for using it for specific purposes. Based on that, there would be different restrictions regarding using EBT for payment.

Finally, what I would conclude from the above paragraph is, people should have a better understanding of the programs under which they are receiving the funds. Hence, I will be sharing details regarding the federal government programs.

Federal Assistance Programs

SNAP

The Full form of SNAP is Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program was mainly brought into place to help poor families by giving them access to healthy and nutritious food. In order to become a beneficiary of this program, there are certain eligibility criteria. The income of the family, number of members in the family, and resources are those criteria. You can apply for the program in the state you are currently living in. After checking your eligibility, they would open a SNAP account for you and give you an EBT card to access the fund that would be credited to that account. The federal government would credit a specific amount every month.

What Items Can You Buy With a SNAP Account?

Since the amount is credited into your SNAP account for a specific purpose, the federal government makes sure the expenditure of the fund meets its purpose. Therefore, they have confined the list of items that you can purchase using a SNAP account, and they are as below.

Milk and related products

Fruits and Vegetables

Snack items

Plants and seeds that give you fruits or other edible parts.

Meat, eggs, fish

Break and Cereals

What Items You Cannot Buy With a SNAP Account?

Likewise, SNAP also prohibits the use of the SNAP account for buying certain products, which are as below.

Alcoholic products such as Beer, Wine, Liquor.

Tobacco products such as cigarettes.

Live animals that were slaughtered for you at shops.

Hot foods

Pet animal foods

Non-foods such as household appliances.

TANF

The full form of TANF is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. TANF isn’t a food assistance program, unlike SNAP. It is a monetary assistance program which you can use to buy food products too. It is aimed to help the families in the US when the parents or guardians are unable to meet the family’s basic needs. This program is exclusive to families that have children. The government has rolled out this program by keeping multiple goals in mind. They are fourfold. Firstly, to help the poor families so that the children live comfortably at their house. Secondly, to assist the parents to achieve self-sufficiency by seeking jobs and maintaining a marriage life. Thirdly, to reduce out-of-wedlock pregnancies. Finally, to give a pushover for the two-parent family concept and their sustenance.

Unlike SNAP, you get the amount credited to your TANF account(cash account) as cash. Both these accounts are clubbed together in your EBT card. In other words, you can access funds from both the SNAP account and cash account. Using your EBT card, you can withdraw the amount at ATMs and grocery stores. Please keep this in mind while withdrawing cash from ATMs, you are eligible for only two free withdrawals per month. For every withdrawal after the second, you will be charged 0.45$.

What Items You Cannot Buy With a TANF Account?

You can buy any product you want with the cash you withdrew. You have no restriction in this case. However, there is but one other form of restriction. It is the place where you use your EBT card by accessing your cash account. Those list of places are

Casinos

Race Tracks

Liquor stores

Buildings where Lottery are sold and betting are done

Using the amount to buy things from Adult entertainment industry.

Features of an EBT card

As I mentioned before, EBT cards are alike debit cards. However, there is a vast difference between their usage. A debit card would have only one account linked to it, on the other hand, an EBT card would have several accounts linked to it. For example, an EBT card would have both the SNAP account and the TANF account. While you are purchasing at a grocery store, you can use the funds from both accounts.

I could have said about the functioning of EBT cards beforehand itself. Yet, I told you about them at the last. The reason is I wanted you to know about the programs funds that can be accessed via EBT cards

Conclusion

In this article, I have answered the question of Does Starbucks Take EBT and explained about the EBT cards. Additionally, I have briefed about a couple of Federal Assistance Programs that can be accessed via EBT cards. While explaining the programs, I have enlisted the products that can be bought using that EBT card. Likewise, the list of products that you are barred from buying also has been included. I hope you found the information helpful. Happy Shopping!

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)- Does Starbucks Take EBT?

1. Does Starbucks take EBT for cold drinks? Yes. You can buy cold beverages and foods at Franchise-Starbucks. 2. Can I buy a hot coffee in Starbucks using EBT? Be it any store, you cannot buy hot foods and drinks via EBT. 3. Does Starbucks take EBT in target? The Starbucks store present inside the target store accepts EBT payments.